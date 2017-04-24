Aaron Hernandez's Gay Lover Was A 22 Year-Old Bank Robber

He has a look like he's from Salem (the witch house band) Reply

Face tattoos, really?!?! Reply

He's literally in prison - what did you expect? This is pretty much exactly what I would expect a 22 year old bank robber to look like.



Edited at 2017-04-25 04:18 am (UTC)

I hate how he got outed after death, for multiple reasons. Not that he deserves a lot of respect, I mean he was a murderer, but... idk. Feels wrong. Reply

well it affects more than just him lol, that's why there's an icky feeling Reply

this + the fact that people now feel free to speculate as to whether or not his sexuality was a ~contributing factor~ to his crimes etc. etc. etc. just shoving homophobia into the narrative wherever they feel like Reply

It brings to light the intense homophobia in sports though (and other communities in this country). Reply

It may be a motive for the murder he committed.



I feel you sort of lose your rights to privacy when you commit murder in the name of your secret. If I'm Gay, and I (allegedly) murder somebody because they know I'm Gay, and then I (allegedly) send my other (alleged) boyfriend, also in prison, a secret suicide note (allegedly) confessing to this crime and the (alleged) motive. I have no more privacy on that matter. I'm officially out. Police will investigate this (dead or not) and it will get into the press.



This isn't like some random closeted Gay man dies in a noncontroversial manner, and then people go "oh, yeah...and he was Gay".



Reply

I wasn't expecting this rumor to actually be true Reply

Newsweek is legit no? They were the first ones to break the news I think. Reply

YAS. It was so weird seeing Newsweek equated with a tabloid in that last post. Reply

I mean his lawyer is saying it isn't true so who really knows. Reply

a coworker is a pats fan and she was like RESPECT HIM OVER THIS ~ALLEGED SUICIDE HE DID IT FOR HIS D A U G H T E R



😒😒😒😒

ppl need to stop running with this theory that he committed suicide so his daughter can be settled for life. Reply

well,.. damn. I wonder why he hung himself naked tho? Reply

He also covered the windows to hide his nakedness. Reply

possibly using his clothes to hang himself with? if he was on suicide watch (idk if he was) I don't think he's given sheets and stuff because of stuff like this Reply

The story said he used his sheets Reply

if you got it flaunt it sis Reply

didn't ppl say he was likening himself to jesus? with the bible verse, red marks on his hands.. I would guess that he was naked bc Jesus was crucified naked Reply

This whole case from day one has been wild. I honestly think Belichick knew at least some of the details which is why he suggested Aaron get a safe house. The owner is acting like he was ~duped~ by Aaron but they all knew. They had to have known. Reply

Everyone knew that Hernandez had a past, even when he was drafted.. but per Bob Kraft (the owner,) Hernandez cried when he signed his contract extension and was swearing up & down that he'd changed and he was so happy to be given this chance and he'd never let them down because this trust meant so much to him etc etc etc.. and I think that is why he feels ~duped. It's not that they didn't know he was shady before. Reply

What kind of shady past did he have? Reply

Ah okay! See I don't know the exact details so thanks for clarifying love. I know Aaron's draft value was on the low because of his issues. I was reading up on him the other day and he seemed to spiral once his father passed away. It's all just really sad. He was such a POS tho. Reply

College football fan here. He wasn't on campus but a month before he sucker punched (rupturing an eardrum) a waiter who was escorting him out for underage drinking. No charges were pressed b/c Gainesville and Sunday Bible study classes with Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow. Reply

I hate that this man was outed, too. Outing Hernandez in death is bad enough, but outing a non-celebrity in a currently vulnerable situation feels extra skeezy. Reply

yeah...at least hernandez is dead but this guy is still alive and could become a target in prison. Reply

mte. also, poor guy. he's probably grieving... Reply

I have sympathy for his friends and family and sympathy for him for cascading poor decisions that led to this (tho most is reserved for his victims)...it's just sad that he had such potential and squandered everything because he wouldn't cut ties with the bad influences around him.





Also one of the rumors I now believe holds more credence is Tebow being brought to the Pats to rein him in...particularly if Tebow is gay/bi like we've speculated. IDK. Reply

I have been reading up on him and what led to him spiraling out of control. It was really sad to read about. It seemed like his father passing away and his mother cheating on his father really impacted him negatively. Reply

He looks like I thought he would Reply

So theyre just dragging everyone out of the closet. Reply

He couldn't have picked a better looking guy in jail? Reply

It's not like he would of had his choice of any men there,.... Reply

jail ain't prison break irl Reply

MTE. tho I guess he had a type Reply

this is such an ontd comment Reply

