Aaron Hernandez's Gay Lover Was A 22 Year-Old Bank Robber
This was Aaron Hernandez's alleged behind-bars lover https://t.co/bsvubmeRRR— New York Post (@nypost) April 24, 2017
Aaron Hernandez's alleged 22 year-old lover Kyle Kennedy was a convicted bank robber who rode motorcross and built cycles. He was the last person to see him alive and is currently under suicide watch.
He allegedly gave a $50K watch to his lover before he hung himself naked.
Source
Edited at 2017-04-25 04:18 am (UTC)
I hate how he got outed after death, for multiple reasons. Not that he deserves a lot of respect, I mean he was a murderer, but... idk. Feels wrong.
I feel you sort of lose your rights to privacy when you commit murder in the name of your secret. If I'm Gay, and I (allegedly) murder somebody because they know I'm Gay, and then I (allegedly) send my other (alleged) boyfriend, also in prison, a secret suicide note (allegedly) confessing to this crime and the (alleged) motive. I have no more privacy on that matter. I'm officially out. Police will investigate this (dead or not) and it will get into the press.
This isn't like some random closeted Gay man dies in a noncontroversial manner, and then people go "oh, yeah...and he was Gay".
😒😒😒😒
http://www.businessinsider.com/tim-tebo
Also one of the rumors I now believe holds more credence is Tebow being brought to the Pats to rein him in...particularly if Tebow is gay/bi like we've speculated. IDK.
Also Aaron was a fairly attractive NFL player but he was also a guy who murdered a bunch of people. The most desireable people in prison probably aren't lining up to have a relationship with the huge guy who's in the habit of killing people.