Will Katy Perry's Next Single Be "Bon Appetite," ft. Ariana Grande?
Katy Perry is hinting that her next single will be "Bon Appetit," a fluffy pop track that is very sexual and features Ariana Grande.
Katy is trying to spin this era as "purposeful pop," but she said in a red-carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest that, "There's going to be all kinds of stuff on [the album] and don't worry, you're going to have some of that good, old Katy Perry fluffy stuff that you love so much," she said. "I have one song called 'Bon Appétit' that I love. It's pretty sexual."
Recently she teased the song on her Instagram stories:
THE SINGLE OF THE SUMMER EVERYONE #bonappetit pic.twitter.com/hajYAQFh42— BON APPETIT (@coloredperry) April 24, 2017
She sent out a newsletter to her fans containing "The World's Best Cherry Pie Recipe," that actually appeared to have lyrics from the song.
hope she can slay with her next song. CTTR is booooring
I want nothing but the best for Katy but she needs to get it togetha
This seems like more of the same innuendo sexuality we've come to expect for Katy.
"All the boys think it's cake when they taste my,.. You don't even need a plate just your face ha!"
I cant think of anyone in the young pop crowd that will have longevity unless maybe Ariana makes some good mature professional decisions later on bc of her voice
Ariana needs an actual solo hit and to reshape her image for me to see some kind of longevity. The elmer glue looking nails, greasy spray tan that tricks people into thinking she's latina, and that dried ass ponytail have got to go already.
A recipe for a song? Is this really what music promotion has come to in 2017?