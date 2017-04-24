Will Katy Perry's Next Single Be "Bon Appetite," ft. Ariana Grande?

omw @ that first pic

really wanna know if her and JM get back together Reply

@ least to get her shampoo back Reply

That hair colour is so terrible on her Reply

no thanks Reply

is she an instagram baddie now Reply

I don't hear Ariana's voice in that clip tho? Did she say the song had Ari in it? Reply

It's been rumored Ariana's on it Reply

Only if she's lucky Reply

If the title of this post is true, the donuts jokes should write themselves. Reply

looking hot af in that first pic



hope she can slay with her next song. CTTR is booooring Reply

I have no interest in listening to Katy or Ariana either one sing to me about their juices or their cherries or their pie. Reply

lmao mte



I want nothing but the best for Katy but she needs to get it togetha Reply

I can't even imagine them singing together. Reply

sounds awful but can she put some pies with a preview of the song in them in my city this time please Reply

she is taking way too long with this album, like chained to the rhythm lost so much momentum since it arrived dead on arrival Reply

For me, it's really her voice that gets to me with her music. I feel like it hasn't evolved at all so everything kind of blends together.



This seems like more of the same innuendo sexuality we've come to expect for Katy.



Edited at 2017-04-25 04:28 am (UTC)

Whatever song she's releasing next, she better hurry up and do it soon. Reply

This post made me look up this little bop from J.Lo's Rebirth album

thought this was a Rita Ora post Reply

Did Katy get new management or something because this era as well as Prism were sort of messes or at least filled with a lot of missed opportunities (looking at you, Birthday video) Reply

itll prob flop Reply

Queen Xtina already did it with "WOOHOO"

"All the boys think it's cake when they taste my,.. You don't even need a plate just your face ha!"



This was a bop Reply

should have used this for her iconic Oreo tvc Reply

Such a good song! Reply

was she going for boiled hotdog chic in that first pic Reply

not here for heavy handed food/sex analogy. it's always ham fisted and talks about so much juice and shit you just want to send them to the gyno after the song. Excessive discharge is nothing to joke about ladies!!!!! Reply

I like watching the lyric video for Chained to the Rhythm on mute. Reply

come thru queen. poor the curse Reply

I can't really see this as a hit either lol I feel like the times of her and yes even Lady Gaga despite my love for her has faded. They're not cool with young people but maybe she can pull it together with a better second single. Reply

Out of the "recent" older pop girls Gaga and Beyonce will be around forever imo



I cant think of anyone in the young pop crowd that will have longevity unless maybe Ariana makes some good mature professional decisions later on bc of her voice Reply

If I had to choose between Gaga and Katy for who would outlast the other I'd pick Gaga too and Beyonce.



Ariana needs an actual solo hit and to reshape her image for me to see some kind of longevity. The elmer glue looking nails, greasy spray tan that tricks people into thinking she's latina, and that dried ass ponytail have got to go already. Reply

c'mon KT just release it already Reply

Katy is gonna sound pretty bad next to the queen tho Reply

Katy doesn't need anyone's help sounding bad it'll just be even more obvious next to Ari Reply

Katy there are people starving in the world this isnt very woke of you Reply

I'm torn because I hate Katy. Reply

me too Reply

CHERRY CHERRY BOOM BOOM Reply

I hope for her sake it's good cuz it's always kinda sad when a first single flops and then the second single that's supposed to redeem the first one flops too Reply

on another note, I'm surprised she hasn't been asked about Bad Blood in interviews Reply

Has she even done any interviews besides red carpet ones at the Grammys or whatever since Bad Blood came out? Reply

Is Chained To The Rhythm her Focus? Reply

any song about getting your pussy eaten is great imho Reply

i don't fuxx wit ha, but the production is boppy Reply

She's teasing so much new material and goes from one look to completely the opposite, It's almost like her team has no idea what to do with her Reply

She and her team need to go back to the drawing board on how she promotes her singles. It's kind of idiotic. The teasing is poorly thought out and kills a song's momentum before it even has any.



A recipe for a song? Is this really what music promotion has come to in 2017? Reply

