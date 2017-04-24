Will Katy Perry's Next Single Be "Bon Appetite," ft. Ariana Grande?

katy braids



Katy Perry is hinting that her next single will be "Bon Appetit," a fluffy pop track that is very sexual and features Ariana Grande.

Katy is trying to spin this era as "purposeful pop," but she said in a red-carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest that, "There's going to be all kinds of stuff on [the album] and don't worry, you're going to have some of that good, old Katy Perry fluffy stuff that you love so much," she said. "I have one song called 'Bon Appétit' that I love. It's pretty sexual."


Recently she teased the song on her Instagram stories:



She sent out a newsletter to her fans containing "The World's Best Cherry Pie Recipe," that actually appeared to have lyrics from the song.

cherry pie katy perry






SOURCE
SOURCE
Tagged: , , , ,