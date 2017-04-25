Kingsman: The Golden Circle Trailer Is Here!
“I hope you’re ready for what comes next.” Watch the first trailer for #Kingsman: The Golden Circle, in theaters this September. pic.twitter.com/raU7F5QMug— Kingsman (@KingsmanMovie) April 25, 2017
Premiered on Conan tonight.
OH MY GOD THAT ENDING
I can't wait for this!
This looks like it has some great action sequences so I'm here for it. Don't care for the American aspect though.
Also, keep out the anal jokes and I'll be a happy camper
is Julianne Moore going to be the villain? cause im here for that
Also, when they announced the sequel, I googled can a person survive a headshot? And you can.
*Train passes loudly*
"Oh my god that's amazing."
Also according to imdb that charlie guy (that his name, idk the snobby rich kid with the nice chest) is back too so is he the guy with the robot arm?
Lmao Statesman 😂
I just rewatched the first one today so this is perfect timing.
Roxy my love
I thought the first one was such an interesting commentary on Malthusian theory!!