Kingsman: The Golden Circle Trailer Is Here!

I NEED THIS MOVIE!!

never saw the first one, feels weird to have an action trailer w no gangster rap lol

Actually, it fits with the style of the movie and the first one.

no ia i meant actually that its refreshing lol

OMG, was that you-know-who wearing the eyepatch???

I can't wait for this!



I can't wait for this!

It was!

YAAAASSSS i cant wait

THAT TWIST! I just became a billion times more excited about this movie. I was previously excited, but there was a little cloud hanging over the idea of the movie. SO HAPPY!

Ya, that ending got me too but gd it does it need to be that white! Other than Halle every character in this trailer was white! I LOVED the first film and that ending got me excited but I'll prolly watched it online because of this cast :(

i'm glad colin firth is back and i do like juliane moore but tbh imma miss samuel jackson and i'm also not shelling out rl money to go see channeling potato no offense.



Edited at 2017-04-25 06:34 am (UTC)

I'm really confused because i thought that was a given and didn't get what the big twist was. I'm wondering if i read something ages ago about that actor working on the movie and have forgotten. I'm so confused right now lol

Okay. I calmed down.



This looks like it has some great action sequences so I'm here for it. Don't care for the American aspect though.



Also, keep out the anal jokes and I'll be a happy camper

yeah i really got to watch the first movie

Needs more pugs.



The first one was really really fun....

is Julianne Moore going to be the villain? cause im here for that

Yes she's the bad guy in this.

I hope she has a huge fight scene in this, it'll be cool to see her in that.

Good. The film would not be the same without that ending.

Okay that ending guarantees I have to see this.

Always here for Matthew Vaughn.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] how he survived that gunshot, they just carry on like ah, you got an eyepatch, cool and move on. or if they do try to explain what happened something else happens in the movie so the plot has to move on forward and the audience isn't given some mindbending explanation on how he survived.



Edited at 2017-04-25 04:08 am (UTC) lulz I hope they don't explain

It will be something like...the bullet hit him at an angle that just his eye was damaged.

According to every fanfic since Valentine was afraid of blood he looked away at the last moment and just grazed~~~ him lol

No body, no death lol



Also, when they announced the sequel, I googled can a person survive a headshot? And you can.



Edited at 2017-04-25 04:43 am (UTC)

"oh you'll never believe it. You see what happened was-"

*Train passes loudly*

"Oh my god that's amazing." Reply

Well shit I didn't think they'd actually bring him back lol



Also according to imdb that charlie guy (that his name, idk the snobby rich kid with the nice chest) is back too so is he the guy with the robot arm?



Lmao Statesman 😂



I just rewatched the first one today so this is perfect timing.



Roxy my love Reply

I thought that was Merlin, but now I hope it's Charlie. My impression from the last movie was that he joined his parents super late in the bunker and wouldn't have had time to have the chip implanted, so maybe he just got knocked out in the fight.

