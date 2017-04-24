Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance at premiere of Kathryn Bigelow documentary at #Tribeca2017
Hillary Clinton calls Kathryn Bigelow's VR doc a "remarkable film which brings to reality what we’re up against" https://t.co/h0aWKAzjYr pic.twitter.com/8NATlZL1xy— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 23, 2017
- Kathryn Bigelow was at the festival to premiere her 8 minute virtual reality short film which she co-directed with Imraan Ismail
- The Protectors: A Walk in the Ranger’s Shoes is about rangers in the Democratic Republic of Congo who fight elephant poaching
- Bigelow says that the ivory trade is linked to terrorism
- Clinton encouraged people to donate to https://giving.african-parks.org/rangers/
to help the rangers be better equipped to do their jobs
Seriously tho people who are literally killing off species need to burn in hell.