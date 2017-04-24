Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance at premiere of Kathryn Bigelow documentary at #Tribeca2017

Hills and Obama on the same day! WHAT?! Reply

Save all the animals sis!



Seriously tho people who are literally killing off species need to burn in hell. Reply

how does a VR doc work? does everyone have to have the VR helmet thing Reply

Yes. I hope they update the tech, because it's hideous from the outside: Reply

I'm not sure how they'd ever make it less clunky without putting a chip in our brain tbh Reply

animal poachers are fucking vile Reply

It would have been really nice to have a president who can actually form a complete sentence [sighs] Reply

It hurts my soul that people voted for a person that can't even speak in proper sentences. Reply

It was all about his platform! Who cares if he has the grammar of a 1st grader? Reply

This is one of the funniest Trump-lie exchanges of all time. pic.twitter.com/AgWzafAcTp — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 23, 2017

you mean this doesn't inspire you? Reply

his interviews are legit terrifying. i ignored him all campaign or as much as i could. Hence, reading all his shit now terrifies me even more. he really can't form a sentence or thought. Reply

i still randomly cry about election night Reply

It's so depressing. Reply

I still can't believe it. I feel like I'm in a never-ending nightmare. Reply

The fact that so many people thought someone so outwardly stupid should be president really horrifies me. Reply

the white women let her down, she's moved onto animals Reply

Lmao Reply

ABC was interviewing people about how they would grade Trump and there was this table full of white women who voted for him. White women can't even support their own. Why would I expect them to support any WoC? Reply

people love to see white men in power over everything. even people on the left. Reply

She is so cute in your icon! Reply

Bernie never would have tripped Reply

did she fall upon hearing that bernie supports an anti-abortion politician who wants women to look at ultrasounds before getting it terminated. Reply

I like how Trump is STILL threatened by her despite, you know, winning. Reply

This still makes me so sad. I could never be in her position, she is so incredibly strong. Reply

Former Trump campaign chair charged with human sex trafficking of a minor https://t.co/xkH5WW5nZz — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 25, 2017

what good company he keeps Reply

birds of a feather Reply

alyssa milano is rentlentless and i love her for it. Reply

Seriously, I noticed certain other celebs (like Katy Perry) went quiet after the election but she is still fighting. She's volunteering in MT next week. Reply

Yes. I love her. Even in the Ossof election, she was such a figure in it that there were journalists asking who she was because he kept hearing about her in the campaign. She's the best. Reply

Alyssa's proving that she is, was, and forever will be the boss. Reply

the party that concocted pizzagate is now exposed. i am shocked. just shocked. Reply

I'm so glad for celebs like Alyssa, Ron, Jeffrey etc for being the vigilant. Reply

elephant and rhino poachers are pure evil. killing these poor animals over ivory and bullshit "medicine". horrible Reply

It still kills me that she isn't our president. Reply

