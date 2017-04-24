Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance at premiere of Kathryn Bigelow documentary at #Tribeca2017


  • Kathryn Bigelow was at the festival to premiere her 8 minute virtual reality short film which she co-directed with Imraan Ismail

  • The Protectors: A Walk in the Ranger’s Shoes is about rangers in the Democratic Republic of Congo who fight elephant poaching

  • Bigelow says that the ivory trade is linked to terrorism

  • Clinton encouraged people to donate to https://giving.african-parks.org/rangers/ to help the rangers be better equipped to do their jobs



