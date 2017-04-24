Mark Consuelos Cast as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale
Exclusive: #Riverdale Adds @MarkConsuelos to Play Veronica's Dad in Season 2 — But There's a #Pitch-Related Catch https://t.co/29vj0H1ofk pic.twitter.com/R77tgDgj9K— TVLine.com (@TVLine) April 25, 2017
-Will appear in season 2
-Will only be on the show if Pitch gets cancelled. Otherwise, they'll recast/go with second choice/whatever
source
She just cheated with Fred to earn that trust.
Edited at 2017-04-25 03:30 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-04-25 03:35 am (UTC)
What I'm wondering is where is Riverdale filmed? L.A.? He sure is away from NY a lot.
They also thought this random girl who appeared on Madelaine's snapchat from the episode 12 table read might be her, but it just turned out to be Casey's girlfriend.
So basically, all this hot air for me to say IDK, but she better slay
And while we wait they could at least release the theme song :(
he also would look good standing next to hermione so yay veronica gets hot parents.
I FUCKING DIIIIE every time
I'm hft tho if it actually does happen