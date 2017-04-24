Mark Consuelos Cast as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale

I pictured Hiram as an old dude, idk Reply

Thread

Link

Why do you think Hermione is so ride or die? He foine.



She just cheated with Fred to earn that trust.



Edited at 2017-04-25 03:30 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But Fred made a big deal of Hermione choosing Hiram over him in high school so it fits Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh, didn't remember Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally did too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

both of veronica's parents are older/have white hair in the comics, so that makes sense. i'm surprised by this younger actor casting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So did I dang. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

weirdly I kinda pictured him as him...also pitch is def canceled like didn't Kylie already book another show? Reply

Thread

Link

don't think so? she's doing a movie with jason bateman and rachel mcadams rn, but no show i don't think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

doesnt really look like a 17 y/os dad Reply

Thread

Link

He's 46, so it's not ridiculous or anything.



Edited at 2017-04-25 03:35 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good for him then tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His and Kelly's oldest son turns 20 this summer so that's just the magic of #melanin LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has a 19 yo, 16 yo and 14 yo in real life so...he just looks good for his age. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He does to me. He has a son in college, so...



What I'm wondering is where is Riverdale filmed? L.A.? He sure is away from NY a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i pictured ted danson as hiram, idk Reply

Thread

Link

I love it. That's one gorgeous family tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Also I need to know who's playing Sabrina. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DID THEY SAY THEY WERE DOING SABRINA???? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People on the subreddit are speculating that it could be Chloe Grace Moretz because she's following a bunch of the cast on twitter and vice versa, but I think she's just a fan of the show since she's randomly tweeted about it.



They also thought this random girl who appeared on Madelaine's snapchat from the episode 12 table read might be her, but it just turned out to be Casey's girlfriend.



So basically, all this hot air for me to say IDK, but she better slay Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

True Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We still don't know what Pitch's fate was? I wonder why they're taking so long to officially announce. Reply

Thread

Link

I think that Fox really likes Pitch from a creative standpoint and were waiting to see how their mid-season shows did/how well they like their pilots for next season to decide what to do about Pitch. I think they want a second season, but kinda need to justify it, given the low ratings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fox has a history of cancelling the shows I like, and I feel like they just keep giving Gordon Ramsay new shows instead. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

God, I hope you're right?!!! I fucking love Pitch and it's killing me to not know it's status! :(((







And while we wait they could at least release the theme song :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just want hiram to be this bad ass bitch no one wants to fuck with. make him intimidating as hell!!!



he also would look good standing next to hermione so yay veronica gets hot parents. Reply

Thread

Link

The "Hot Parents" Club definitely outweighs the not hot ones on this show. Like for the latter, Clifford Blossom's hairpiece is what springs to mind. And then I guess Betty's dad though I guess he'd be fine on another show that didn't have so many other attractive adults to contrast with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel so sorry for mr cooper ... he will never have cheryl come to his door and go "hey you're looking dilfy"



I FUCKING DIIIIE every time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



oh my... Reply

Thread

Link

But,but,but what about Pitch!?!? (I still have hope even though fox is the worst) Reply

Thread

Link

Give me a second season of Pitch or give me death!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I really liked Pitch. I'm sad it's (probably) cancelled. Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. It was an enjoyable enough show. I thought it was weird as fuck though that they didn't have any of the cast at the actual World Series games as opposed to other shows that FOX promoed in the past around the same time (Gotham/Sleepy Hollow). Especially cause doesn't the MLB help finance the show!??!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why even bother announcing something like this? We might possibly have a guy but not so sure yet.. stay tuned! Reply

Thread

Link

I was into this casting until I saw the pitch comment. I need mpg as the disgruntled bearded ball player of my dreams in my life noooooo Reply

Thread

Link