I didn't even know it was possible but my hatred for Chuck continues to rise. My blood was boiling during during the scene Chuck was talking to Jimmy waiting for the police to arrive. I hope someone throws a thousand cellphones on his face.



Obligatory comment: Fuck Chuck.



Can I watch this if I never watched breaking bad? (BB is way too intense for me) every time I catch it on tv the acting and direction is like the best I've ever seen on a tv show Reply

Yes, IMO it is a better experience to watch it after watching BrBa because there are some contunity nods and some scenes inspired or that remind you or BrBa, and you can see how some fave characters were before the show so for fans is great , but you don't need to know about the BrBa canon (or you need to know a few things about it like what happened to Jimmy there, but nothing else) to understand the story, the plot is great, there are new characters, and the actors all are top notch, also all the characters are great so you will like them (or hate him in Chuck's case, lbr) without needing BrBa, I rec it 100% Reply

You definitely can, especially since it's primarily a prequel. For me, there's just some added pathos in watching the lead character years before BB, when you know how he transforms later on. Reply

Yes, but some of the little nuances will be lost (certain characters/situations are original to BrBa). However, it is a stand-alone show and I watched season one of BCS never having seen BrBa all the way through and loved it. Reply

Ty y'all I'm queuin it up! Reply

keep in mind that it's a super slow burn show, but the payoffs are so good Reply

I'd say yes! Having watched Breaking Bad gives you this delicious sense of impending doom, knowing how things are going to end up for these characters (and also knowing that some characters don't make it to Breaking Bad, that adds a mystery of where did they go/what happened to them??) But so long as you understand the basic idea of who Saul/Jimmy is and how his life gets completely fucked over by Walt, you have enough information to get into the show. It's a slow burn character drama, but stick with it -- when it hits, it hits HARD.



Also, the scenes at the Cinnabun take place in present day, after the events of Breaking Bad, and everything else takes place before it. (I have to keep reminding my mom this, so I thought I'd mention it!) Reply

Tonight's episode was so gooooooood! Mike doing Mike shit! Reply

Holy fuck, I have to count to 10 to control my rage when Chuck is on screen. DIIIIIEEEEEEE Reply

Mike is a genius. Reply

kim is a goddess Reply

i love the kim + jimmy dynamic

when jimmy told chuck he was going to die in the hospital i turned into that "good shit" meme Reply

it's starting to bug me that they never show jimmy & kim being a little intimate. i know it's purposeful but i'm trash for them Reply

