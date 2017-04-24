April 24th, 2017, 10:36 pm miuratenshi The Originals 4x06 "Bag Of Cobras" Sneak Peek Source: TheCW@YouTube Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills, vampire diaries / the originals (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 33 comments Add comment
That black vamp dude is cute tho.
I wouldn't recommend the show though. Julie wasn't really involved a ton after Season 1, but Michael Narducci was the showrunner and he did a terrible job - none of the plots make any sense at all, it's in a way a lot like the end of TVD where nothing makes any sense and they ignore the established mythology and just made stuff up.
NEWS about 4x08:
Danielle Campbell is returning to The Originals for one episode, E! News can exclusively reveal. She'll reprise her role as Davina Claire in the May 12 episode of the CW series, called "Voodoo in my Blood."
In the episode, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) travel to the ancestral world after being summoned by the ancestors, and while there, they come face to face with Davina. She's the one person who holds the secrets to stopping the Hollow, also known as the creepy evil force that's taken over New Orleans.
"Voodoo in my Blood" will also find Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies), forced into an uneasy alliance, meeting with The Vampire Diaries' Alaric Saltzman (guest star Matt Davis), who has tracked down a crucial artifact that could help in their fight against the Hollow.
Edited at 2017-04-25 03:43 am (UTC)