I always wanted to start this because I have a ~thing for New Orleans and vampires but I don't trust that bitch Julie Plec. Also, I remember reading a post on tumblr a while back that said that most of the important witches in TVD and TO were white and all the sidelines, backgrounds, and canon fodder were woc (witches of color) and that made me stay away even more.



That black vamp dude is cute tho.

TO has two main witches at this point, since Davina was killed off. Vincent (who's in this clip and now my fave) is black and then Freya is white. TVD never had any witches other than Bonnie in the main cast. TO started out with 2 white witches (Davina & Sophie) but Davina was killed off towards the end of Season 3, and Sophie was killed off half-way through Season 1.



I wouldn't recommend the show though. Julie wasn't really involved a ton after Season 1, but Michael Narducci was the showrunner and he did a terrible job - none of the plots make any sense at all, it's in a way a lot like the end of TVD where nothing makes any sense and they ignore the established mythology and just made stuff up.

