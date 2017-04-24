Faye Dunaway felt guilty over wrongly announcing La La Land as the Best Picture winner at the Oscars
Faye Dunaway felt "very guilty" about Best Picture mistake at the Oscars https://t.co/XXHRla78u5 pic.twitter.com/VszLJNu0ks— Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2017
- In case you were living under a rock, at the 2017 Oscars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the Best Picture winner and read off La La Land after being mistakenly given the Best Actress card
- Dunaway was the one to actually name La La Land as Best Picture and initially refused to do any press about the mistake or show up on stage to correct the mistake immediately afterwards
- Says she thought that Beatty was joking around when he appeared confused and reluctant to read the card: "[Beatty] took the card out, and he didn’t say anything. He paused, he looked over me, off-stage, he looked around, and I finally said, ‘You’re impossible.’ I thought he was joking! A dramatic pause."
- She didn't even notice Emma Stone's name on the card
- The accounting firm responsible for the mistake will still be working with the Oscars going forward
source
ugh
...I'm so sorry, I had to.
Wasn't it in huge letters?
Lol.
I'd like to think it was nothing more than she was too vain to wear glasses but still, how didn't she see EMMA STONE in bigger letters?
Warren knows what's up. He probably thought that that shitty movie couldn't have possibly won.
La La Land is a boring, unnecessary, badly casted, cum-encrusted love letter to Hollywood mediocrity. He should've given up.
damien chazelle is still literally a child
I always laugh when he mentions dreams and never giving up. I can't remember word from word but it was something referring to dreams. Anyway and then someone literally comes out of no where and snatches them.
It's not funny. Or at least it shouldn't be.... but I laughed.
I felt bad for the other guy tbh, but it was a memorable night at least !
I felt 2nd hand embarrassment for the Lalaland producers tho.
The only criticism I agree with is snatching away moonlight special moment.
People being in a tizzy about the academy's credibility being ruined as if they didn't award a sexual assailant thirty minutes earlier.
idgi lol
This!