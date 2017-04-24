Faye Dunaway felt guilty over wrongly announcing La La Land as the Best Picture winner at the Oscars

i finally got around to watching 'la la land'



It was so aggressively mediocre!!! Reply

...I'm so sorry, I had to. ...I'm so sorry, I had to. Reply

That just says it all doesn't it lol Reply

right?! i saw it recently and truly without the music it would be the most bland romantic comedy of all time Reply

I tried to watch the trailer tonight, and couldn't even finish it. Reply

Lmao It even disappointed my mom who loves musicals. Reply

"She didn't even notice Emma Stone's name on the card"



Wasn't it in huge letters?

Yeah, lol Reply

She def saw it, heaux was just being thoughtless Reply

when your brain knows a movie title is the thing you have to say your eyes can easily go to that phrase and miss anything else written. esp when you know time is running out. Reply

Maybe her eyes have ad-block. Reply

it sounds funny but sometimes our brains kind of work exactly like that Reply

Now she wants to talk about it after she completely dodged this mess while Warren took all the heat. She seriously high tailed her ass outta there. She's useless.

Warren passed the buck getting her to announce it when something wasn't right though? Reply

I think he was showing her the card? Reply

I didn't really interpret it that way. When he showed it to her I thought he meant, see, it's messed up, not the right card, but didn't want to say it out loud. But she blabbed not thinking about what she was looking at.



I'd like to think it was nothing more than she was too vain to wear glasses but still, how didn't she see EMMA STONE in bigger letters? Reply

Something was off with both of them being caught up in the moment. But Warren still owned up to his tomfoolery and pointed out that he wasn't initially trying to be a tool. Reply

I really don't blame either of them. I don't know how I'd react either. I'd probably hide tbh Reply

Huh. I thought they declared that the firm would not be working with the Academy moving forward... Reply

I think it's just the individual people who fucked up that won't get to work the Oscars again. Reply

Wasn't it a dude who fucked it up yet the woman there is also taking the fall? Reply

No way, I said this the day it happened bc I work in the same industry lol. It's not worth firing your auditors over this non financial issue, esp for a big company. They probably rotated the partner off the engagement Reply

My anxiety would not be able to handle a fuck up like that Reply

the way she straight up left was funny Reply

She didn't really, lol. She just moved to the side Reply

Lol she split from that stage, pronto Reply

She sure waited for the dust to settle but it's not like anyone took her to task. Reply

Says she thought that Beatty was joking around when he appeared confused and reluctant to read the card



Warren knows what's up. He probably thought that that shitty movie couldn't have possibly won. Reply

He saw Emma's name and was hoping someone backstage would stop them in time Reply

Warren Beatty is a hero. Reply

lol Reply

Fuck everyone that kept talking even tho they knew they'd lost, btw. And fuck that guy with his speech about how hard it was to find money for La La Land and how the movie was risky~~ and so unique. lmao imagine being that delusional Reply

It literally took five years to get greenlit. The only reason Whiplash exists is because Chazelle gave up on LLL and moved on with his career. Reply

I'm surprised Hollywood didn't jump on the chance to greenlight a movie that's a circle jerk of everything they stand for: an overly white struggle. Reply

lol sis five years is not that much



La La Land is a boring, unnecessary, badly casted, cum-encrusted love letter to Hollywood mediocrity. He should've given up. Reply

is five years really that long of a time for a hollywood director to wait to get their passion project greenlit



damien chazelle is still literally a child Reply

silence took half a lifetime to get greenlight, and tons of indie movies take years to get greenlight too. chazelle and lll ain't that special Reply

I always laugh when he mentions dreams and never giving up. I can't remember word from word but it was something referring to dreams. Anyway and then someone literally comes out of no where and snatches them.

It's not funny. Or at least it shouldn't be.... but I laughed. Reply

I loved how she did not wanted to be part of that narrative and just ran away.



I felt bad for the other guy tbh, but it was a memorable night at least ! Reply

Which other guy? The La La Land producers who gave speeches like they had won the thing? Reply

Lol, no , the one that was with Faye, Warren Beatty, everybody blamed him and he truly had no idea what happened. (I did not know his name tbh)



I felt 2nd hand embarrassment for the Lalaland producers tho. Reply

people were so extra about the mistake. i can't name a best picture winner in the last ten years, off the top of my head. The last one I remember was Return of the King. But I'll never forget Moonlight winning. Reply

RotK sweeping was the best. Memories~ Reply

Aw man, that ROTK sweep made my teen heart sing. (And goddammit, it was fucking deserved too.) Reply

i enjoyed that year. i watched with my mom. i also remember that it was the year Theron won best actress since she said she wasn't going to thank New Zealand but South Africa. Reply

God, the Oscars were so boring when ROTK won everything. Reply

Moonlight is so much more than this dumb mistake tho. It's forreal one of the best movies of the decade. It's proof that cinema is art. It's a shame if this is how it's remembered, by this stupid controversy. Reply

IDK, for an awards show the Oscars are usually so tightly controlled this mistake was pretty fucking big. Not to mention Moonlight was an actual underdog compared to hype around La La Land. Reply

Mte



The only criticism I agree with is snatching away moonlight special moment.



People being in a tizzy about the academy's​ credibility being ruined as if they didn't award a sexual assailant thirty minutes earlier. Reply

Whoever got the shot of the card reading Moonlight needs an Oscar of their own tbqh. Reply

Give them one for sound mixing or sound editing, nobody cares about those. Reply

i know i love how the camera person just goes for the dramatic zoom. Reply

Seriously. They captured an iconic moment. Reply

They really do. It gives me so much life. Reply

She obviously should have looked at the card and realized what was wrong (it wasn't mysterious what was happening) but Warren should have stopped things from the get go and just said "oops wrong card". Wasn't the enveloped also labeled Best Actress? Reply

i think the envelope was labeled and it always baffled me that NO ONE at NO POINT glanced at the outside?? not even when they were waiting in the wings - no casual glance? then especially when he was confused on stage.



idgi lol Reply

since this has never happened before, i guess you just assume the envelope they give you is the right one. its a high pressure moment, would it even occur to you check that? Reply

The envelope was labeled but it was a shiny gold on red in a fancy font. I wouldn't call it "old person eye friendly." Plus the label is in the opposite side of the envelope that you'd have facing you to open it. Ideally someone should have caught it, but as we know that didn't happen. Reply

She probably just looked at/ for the movie title. Reply

It's a shame that Emma Stone winning best actress wasn't a mistake also :/ Reply

