Faye Dunaway felt guilty over wrongly announcing La La Land as the Best Picture winner at the Oscars





  • In case you were living under a rock, at the 2017 Oscars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the Best Picture winner and read off La La Land after being mistakenly given the Best Actress card

  • Dunaway was the one to actually name La La Land as Best Picture and initially refused to do any press about the mistake or show up on stage to correct the mistake immediately afterwards

  • Says she thought that Beatty was joking around when he appeared confused and reluctant to read the card: "[Beatty] took the card out, and he didn’t say anything. He paused, he looked over me, off-stage, he looked around, and I finally said, ‘You’re impossible.’ I thought he was joking! A dramatic pause."

  • She didn't even notice Emma Stone's name on the card

  • The accounting firm responsible for the mistake will still be working with the Oscars going forward


