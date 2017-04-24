Demi Lovato resorts to selling Detox tea..

disappointing Reply

Stop promoting these stupid ass detox teas. Doing more harm than good. Reply

Ughhhhh "toxins"



Does your body not have a liver/kidneys?! Reply

Ikr



Here let me sell you the most magnificent detoxer ever invented. It's called H2O.



Edited at 2017-04-25 03:02 am (UTC)

H20 sounds like a chemical. Chemicals are bad. Vani Hari says so! Reply

lol mte Reply

Lmao mte Reply

i challenge you to name one single toxin @demo Reply

carbs Reply

a gluten Reply

thetans Reply

Taylor is the toxin Reply

girl...



Edited at 2017-04-25 02:39 am (UTC)

I wonder how many little girls and boys will get ED's now thanks to her. 🤔 Reply

....... mesmerized by your icon

It's the Loch Ness cumberbatch Reply

Honestly, this is utterly shitty of her and it goes to show her whole ~love yourself the way you are~ bullshit is just a ploy to further exploit impressionable young girls while selling them this crap. I never really had an opinion on Demi other than thinking she has zero chill but this is disgusting. It really goes to show she doesn't give a fuck about her teen fans & is just pimping her ED/drug addiction to play this little part of ~celebrity who cares.



Fuck this bitch. Reply

I've always gotten the impression that she lacks self-awareness. So, she's preaching self-acceptance and all of that, and not realizing that her actions don't match her words. Reply

she wants to get a house just like Bella Thorne. I get it. You gotta make money how you can. Reply

lmao Reply

if i was famous i would cash in on this shit so fast. id be selling yall all kinds of summer body crap and depositing those checks with no remorse Reply

Not to be all fake deep but why? It's all kinds of shitty to sell diet fads and products to people who are clearly struggling Reply

That's pathetic, if you already have millions you can be picky about what you endorse. Reply

Yup Reply

Yeah, if they're offering you lots of money to shill this shit - pretty sure you already have plenty of money so stop being a whore kthanx. Reply

Enjoy shitting your brains out sis. Reply

nice pic of her though Reply

Idk what it is about her but she always looks so different that every time I see a pic or post about her I have to stop and think oh that's Demi lovato because it seems like no two pics look alike. One I saw I swear she was channeling a younger Demi Moore. I saw her last week on The Bee Gees salute and once again I was like, oh, THAT'S Demi lovato. Reply

She prob Facetunes the pic Reply

ia, her freckles are cute Reply

I always get embarrassed when I see celebrities that aren't the Kardashians promoting this kinda shit and the gummy bears for your hair Reply

that sugar bear hair shit is so stupid. Reply

IKR!? When it's one of the Kardashians I'm just like meh... so used to it. Like it's their job.

When someone else does it I get secondhand embarrassment. Reply

I remember seeing the 5h girls promoting the hair gummy bears and Leigh Anne from LM promoting fit tea and cringing at everyone involved lol Reply

yeah, i expect it only from them and internet celebs. i used to see like tyler blackburn pimping tea and i felt such secondhand embarrassment. Reply

Gummy beans for your hair... tf Reply

omg those fucking gummy bears lmao Reply

I always wondered who buys this shit and then I actually saw those gummy bears for your hair on someone's desk at my office! Reply

the brand's influencer budget must be HUGE because these girls' social posts aren't cheap



Edited at 2017-04-25 02:43 am (UTC)

They must make loads considering they're marketing off the insecurities of overweight people and probably teenage girls who will do anything to try and lose weight Reply

Anything except eating properly and exercising regularly. Reply

creative use of the #sponsored hashtag 👀 Reply

lol yas Reply

How much money does she need damn Reply

