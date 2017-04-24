they are setting up kara/lena for some bs i can feel it Reply

Thread

Link

That promo looks good!!!



I'm actually so so behind. I had to quit the show right after the Valentine's Day ep basically because it was just getting so bad.



I used to be such a stan, but the flop way they're writing Kara this season, the treatment of James, and every single thing about Mon-Stale has just been too much. Reply

Thread

Link

There was actually some James in this episode, he and Winn were off doing their own crime-fighting thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

James is totally dead in the season finale. His last ig post plus pap pics basically have confirmed it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No reason to catch up then! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What?! Did they not learn about killing cannon characters with Laurel? I guess I officially do not watch this show anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd hate to be a pooper but I doubt anyone cares if James gets killed off. they already shelved him and gave him a half ass storyline. plus, he's not a big character in the comic verse like black canary anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, I hope so, it'll release me from this mess of a show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved lena/kara this episode and i would love it if they actually went there romantically but i know it won't happen.

i just hope they don't turn her evil for a while, i like the idea of having a Good Luthor.



Edited at 2017-04-25 02:52 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Now that Kara has a job again, I hope they show her actually doing work and investigating stories, not just working for the DEO like they did earlier in the season. Reply

Thread

Link

It was a great Kara episode, she got to do her job for once (hopefully something Iris gets to do one day).



But I aint here for Winns gf getting in on the action, much less as Guardians sidekick (who he doesnt need one or deserve one). They already have hard enough time with James. Reply

Thread

Link

why doesn't he deserve one?



At least something is happening with James, he's been done so dirty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's been a superhero for all of 5 mins, he shouldn't get one this soon if at all since Kara is the lead hero. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so what? he obviously needs more help than Kara does lol, which is what sidekick is for, i don't see the big deal, at least he's getting something :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He doesn't even need one though. He only let her join because she's Winns girlfriend and Winn basically made it sound like they are a packaged deal.



Him getting anything doesn't mean its good. He still needs a good storyline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was bummed when this show got kicked to the CW. I haven't watched any of S2.

Someone summarize and spoil me please and thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

Hit the nail on the head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ And that is what you missed on Supergirl CW ] -Clark came in. It was awesome.

-Cat left. It was less awesome.

-Alex got a girlfriend (Not really Latina Maggie). Could have been awesome. It's not.

-James became the head of CatCo. Doesn't do anything. He decides he wants to make a difference (because being the head of a multimedia company doesn't provide enough opportunity to make a difference) so he becomes Guardian with Winn's help and really it's kinda pointless bc National City has Supergirl. That's only when he's allowed screentime. Which is about 5 mins per episode. It that.

-Winn is at the DEO now. Gets some kinda alien girlfriend? I don't know, I don't watch those scenes.

-Lena Luthor is here. Doesn't do much.

-Jeremiah came back. Then left. Didn't add a single thing to the story.

-ManHell (cough I mean MonEl) came from Daxam (in the pod at the end of season 1). Verbally and physically abused Kara. Now they're dating. He takes up most of the screen time.

-M'Gann (another Martian) showed up and she was cool, but too cool and too Black so she had to leave the show.

-Kara was a reporter for like 2 days. Has a mean boss who I feel is just mean for the sake of it. He fires her because Kara can't have a story outside ManHell (I mean MonEl)

-ManHell's mom is here. She wants him back on Daxem. He's too selfish and "in love with Kara" to go.



That's honestly about it. There's no main villain. There's no over arching plot. NOTHING HAPPENED between now and the beginning of the season!!!





Spoiler: You didn't miss anything On a more serious note.Spoiler: You didn't miss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh that list why the FUCK am i still watching this???

i get so mad watching it anymore, it's just not worth it. If they killed Mon-El off, maybe i could be persuaded, but they really shot everything GOOD about season one square in the face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Also lol at them remembering Kara has a sister!!! Also how the fuck did this person call Supergirl!??!1 And know that Alex is her sister?!?! It took Maxwell Lord planting a camera and Supergirl straight up eating pizza next to Alex for him to realize they're sisters. What is with this season and them acting like everyone under the sun can figure out Kara Danvers is Supergirl?!?!?!



Should I bother to watch tonight's ep? I've been so happy not watching the past 3 or 4.Also lol at them remembering Kara has a sister!!! Also how the fuck did this person call Supergirl!??!1know that Alex is her sister?!?! It took Maxwell Lord planting a camera and Supergirl straight up eating pizza next to Alex for him to realize they're sisters. What is with this season and them acting like everyone under the sun can figure out Kara Danvers is Supergirl?!?!?! Reply

Thread

Link

I guess it depends on what you like. There's some James/Winn having a B-plot, but the A-plot is Kara/Lena. No DEO plot this week, so if you're watching for J'onn or Alex, this isn't the episode for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only occasionally watch for Kara. So this sounds like a good ep for me. Thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If only they had the guts to make SuperCorp happen. Katie and Melissa have amazing chemistry together. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the episode was pretty good. enjoyed all the supercorp scenes.. I gotta say, it was pretty nice how little mon-el was in this episode. I think this is the first time I didn't get annoyed with him in the scenes. Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoyed this episode a lot. Kara wasn't brain dead for Monel's dick the entire time. I love love love how they focused on her being a journalist. Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped watching early on this season and now I can't catch up because the CW app removes show eps after a period of time, and I can't be arsed to even try.



Guess I'll wait for the Netflix release. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoyed Kara being a kickass reporter! Reply

Thread

Link