April 24th, 2017, 11:01 pm zackkaddy Supergirl 2x19 Promo sourcediscussion post for 2x18?
I'm actually so so behind. I had to quit the show right after the Valentine's Day ep basically because it was just getting so bad.
I used to be such a stan, but the flop way they're writing Kara this season, the treatment of James, and every single thing about Mon-Stale has just been too much.
i just hope they don't turn her evil for a while, i like the idea of having a Good Luthor.
But I aint here for Winns gf getting in on the action, much less as Guardians sidekick (who he doesnt need one or deserve one). They already have hard enough time with James.
At least something is happening with James, he's been done so dirty
Him getting anything doesn't mean its good. He still needs a good storyline.
Someone summarize and spoil me please and thanks.
[And that is what you missed on Supergirl CW]-Clark came in. It was awesome.
-Cat left. It was less awesome.
-Alex got a girlfriend (Not really Latina Maggie). Could have been awesome. It's not.
-James became the head of CatCo. Doesn't do anything. He decides he wants to make a difference (because being the head of a multimedia company doesn't provide enough opportunity to make a difference) so he becomes Guardian with Winn's help and really it's kinda pointless bc National City has Supergirl. That's only when he's allowed screentime. Which is about 5 mins per episode. It that.
-Winn is at the DEO now. Gets some kinda alien girlfriend? I don't know, I don't watch those scenes.
-Lena Luthor is here. Doesn't do much.
-Jeremiah came back. Then left. Didn't add a single thing to the story.
-ManHell (cough I mean MonEl) came from Daxam (in the pod at the end of season 1). Verbally and physically abused Kara. Now they're dating. He takes up most of the screen time.
-M'Gann (another Martian) showed up and she was cool, but too cool and too Black so she had to leave the show.
-Kara was a reporter for like 2 days. Has a mean boss who I feel is just mean for the sake of it. He fires her because Kara can't have a story outside ManHell (I mean MonEl)
-ManHell's mom is here. She wants him back on Daxem. He's too selfish and "in love with Kara" to go.
That's honestly about it. There's no main villain. There's no over arching plot. NOTHING HAPPENED between now and the beginning of the season!!!
Spoiler: You didn't miss anything
i get so mad watching it anymore, it's just not worth it. If they killed Mon-El off, maybe i could be persuaded, but they really shot everything GOOD about season one square in the face.
Also lol at them remembering Kara has a sister!!! Also how the fuck did this person call Supergirl!??!1 And know that Alex is her sister?!?! It took Maxwell Lord planting a camera and Supergirl straight up eating pizza next to Alex for him to realize they're sisters. What is with this season and them acting like everyone under the sun can figure out Kara Danvers is Supergirl?!?!?!
Guess I'll wait for the Netflix release. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯