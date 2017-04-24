



So, how often do you bathe?



So, how often do you bathe? Reply

You are coming through with these posts lately OP Reply

i bathe twice a day, morning and afternoon after i come home from work! when i'm not working it's just once a day. Reply

do you live in the tropics? Reply

Why in the morning again when you bathed less than 24 hours before? Reply

do u want my when i'm healthy answer or my when i'm in the depths of depression answer lmfao. Reply

once when it's cold, two when is hot and sometimes 3 when is too hot Reply

Every single day. In the summer often twice a day cause I get sweaty. The only time I don't shower is if I'm too sick to get out of bed. Reply

if i feel dirty/sweaty or my hair gets greasy. it can be anywhere from daily to 3x a week. Reply

as often as I can. speaking of, I need to wash my hair tonight. Reply

You went back 7 years to find a quote about dandruff? That really doesn't even have anything to do with hygiene, but nice try.



Title is inaccurate. It's 4 Celebrities, not 5.







Edited at 2017-04-25 03:28 am (UTC)

All the time. I take a damn cold shower every morning. I love it. I always walk long ass way to home from the trolley station. Takes 38 minutes to walk home Reply

2-3 times a day



+3 quick showers when its extremely hot (when im at home) Reply

Every other day. Once or twice a week when I'm depressed. Reply

ezra miller should be #1 -5 Reply

Your posts are a thing of beauty OP! <3 Reply

I don't get the Pattinson one.





Is dandruff unhygienic? Reply

not really... people are weird about it though Reply

it's no necessarily to do w hygiene and i'm offended. Reply

i think it's a weak one for rpatt, i'm pretty sure there was a whole thing talking about how he didn't shower until fka twigs Reply

the full quote talks about him never washing his hair



“I have so much residue crap in my hair from years and years and years of not washing it and not having any sense of personal hygiene whatsoever. Even today, I go into these things where I'm supposed to be this sexy guy or whatever, and I'm literally asking (the studio rep) ‘If I get plumes of dandruff on me, can you just brush it off?’”



Edited at 2017-04-25 02:23 am (UTC)

That's so gross and also inconsiderate to the hair people, I'm sure they don't want to touch that mess Reply

I remember the quote of him going so long without washing his hair that it basically washed itself lol Reply

People tend to get it from not washing their hair and that seems to be the case with him. Reply

no lol Reply

I'm a ridiculously clean person but I cannot resist dandruff & scabs. If you have shit on your head BY ALL MEANS LET ME GO @ IT! I just love the feeling of getting it under my nails lol #TMI Reply

My dad has it and he's like too clean lol Reply

sometimes it's from not washing enough but it also can come from washing your hair too much, on top of a ton of other reasons. people tend to always think it's dirty though, same with head lice even though they're attracted to clean hair. Reply

From GQ: "A reporter asks him something stupid about his hair, he makes a dumb joke about never washing it, and suddenly his clip file grows fat with stories about his deplorable personal hygiene. Sometimes he doesn't even have to say anything. People make stuff up." No kidding.

http://www.gq.com/story/robert-pattinso n-harry-potter-twilight





No, it isn't, and that was 7 years ago, and he later explained that he had been joking because he got asked about his hair so much and he was sick of it.From GQ: "Sometimes he doesn't even have to say anything. People make stuff up." No kidding. Reply

i can't handle nasty-ness.



people who dont floss every night or GOD FORBID brush their damn teeth.



i also think it's gross when ppl go to bed without washing their face - even if they didnt wear make up that day.



question: do you brush before or after you eat breakfast??

i brush as soon as i get up before breakfast and then rinse after breakfast, or maybe brush again.

it just seems gross to me to have all that nastyness in your mouth build up over night and swallow it all with your food. Reply

question: do you brush before or after you eat breakfast??



I brush before. Reply

before. i usually wash my mouth out with water anytime i hit the bathroom. Reply

that's smart. i drink enough water throughout the day that hopefully it's doing the job Reply

always after. idg how people eat w a minty mouth ??? Reply

If I take a shower before I eat, I brush then.



If I take a shower after I eat, I brush then.



Generally speaking, I brush pre-breakfast M-F and post-breakfast on the weekends. Reply

i legitimately feel sick 2 my stomach if i lay down and feel stuff on my teeth. i've fallen asleep w/o brushing but only when i've been like really drunk lmao other than that UGH.



before breakfast. sis you don't wanna brush too often though. that precious enamel! Reply

I get up and eat and then brush them, is that wrong? lol Reply

I brush my teeth when I wake up and then right before I go to bed. I wash my face and shower or take a bath twice a day. I hate smell. Reply

i brush before breakfast. i can't eat with my mouth feeling gross. Reply

I feel like it's a lot grosser to not always brush after you eat breakfast. Reply

I brush after. But this is also because I drink coffee and it'd feel weird to ~stain~~ my teeth right after brushing them Reply

I need to find a non-mint toothpaste. I hate it so much I just use a wet brush. Reply

After. I feel like brushing your teeth before you eat doesn't really do much, it's better to do it after. Reply

Before by default, because I usually don't eat until I've been up for hours. Reply

I brush my teeth after breakfast, but drink my coffee while putting on my makeup...so I usually pop a mint/piece of gum. Reply

after for sure. sometimes i wont even eat breakfast and ill just drink coffee, and im not gonna drink coffee right after cleaning my teeth wtf. Reply

I rinse my mouth out when I'm putting my contacts in and then brush after breakfast. Reply

It should def be AFTER every meal so yeah after you eat breakfast not before Reply

i usually rinse my mouth and face upon waking, eat, then do everything else after that. Reply

After. I gotta have my coffee first Reply

brush before, I read somewhere that brushing your teeth immediately after eating is bad because food weakens your enamel and it needs some time to recover. I'm a fucking fiend flosser though, I can't deal with food in my teeth after I eat and usually end up flossing multiple times a day D: Reply

because of my clear braces I have to brush after breakfast lol Reply

I brush before and after breakfast. Reply

Flossing is more important than brushing. Like, I can smell when people don't floss, but brushing doesn't get hellish until later.



I brush after breakfast and at night and try to stay away from sugar throughout the day. Reply

my #1 hygiene tip is to always shower after eating spaghetti because you never know where those noodles will turn up Reply

That wasn't a spaghetti Reply

omg no why did u remind me of this Reply

u wrong for bringing this up sis Reply

No. Why. I forgot about this until now. D: Reply

Goddamnit. Just when I think I've forgotten... Reply

YOU FUCKING BITCH Reply

SO FUCKING GROSS Reply

lmfao @ the responses you're getting Reply

Ok, I'll bite... what is this from? Reply

mte



i live under a rock pls educate me Reply

LMFAO Reply

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnonnnooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo Reply

goddamn yall for bringing this up every few years or so, just when most of us have forgotten... Reply

You nasty lmao what have we done to deserve this rn? That shit been dead and buried Reply

GOD NO Reply

lord almighty, every time lmao Reply

damn it, Reddit Reply

hahahaha this is too good. Reply

Unless you have some sort of mental illness that makes it difficult for you to take care of yourself, you have no excuse to not shower.



Some celebs are gross. Reply

Does anyone remember the rumors that Beyonce had halitosis. It was persistence (the rumors) until around the time Bey started being put on a God like pedestal (so maybe 2010-2011). Reply

i am loving the formatting of these posts.



so many celebs look like they smell. Reply

the megan fox one made me laugh, the rest esp brad pitt and matthew mchadhasdhahey are nasty af Reply

I can't handle dirty fingernails. Reply

megan shits and forgets to flush, jessica doesn't brush her teeth everyday, brad pitt wipes himself down with baby wipes, robert doesn't wash his hair or anything else tbh, and matthew hasn't used deodorant in 20 years!



[ Larger View ]

























megan shits and forgets to flush, jessica doesn't brush her teeth everyday, brad pitt wipes himself down with baby wipes, robert doesn't wash his hair or anything else tbh, and matthew hasn't used deodorant in 20 years!

lol as soon as I read the headline I was like "McConaughey better be on this list" Reply

People that don't floss ever really grosses me out especially when their gums are all red and inflamed ughhh. I probably floss like 5 times a day so idk how people don't do it daily ew. Also super greasy hair ew. Reply

I used to be a big time flosser - until I discovered gum go-betweens. I still floss after I've eaten, but in the morning & at night, I love using those little suckers after I brush/before I rinse. Reply

I forgot about those! I used to use them and loved them but it felt so wasteful and expensive. But still amazing. Reply

I use a water flosser because my teeth are so tight. Reply

over flossing can damage and destroy your gums sis, be careful Reply

Flossing hurts my teeth/gums. I would do it if there's an better option for flossing ~healthier Reply

srsly ppl who don't floss ever need to stick a piece of floss in there and take a whiff of it. they'll never skip flossing again. Reply

You're my favorite user on this site, OP. Reply

appreciate the shout out, jesus-senpai appreciate the shout out, jesus-senpai Reply

did OP take a few classes in graphic design and is trying to find random shit to make a post about? lol Reply

you're really gonna enjoy my future foot post you're really gonna enjoy my future foot post Reply

omfg lol i dont even wanna know Reply

Tarantino better be on the list Reply

Noooo....not the feet! Reply

lmaoooo you're the best! Reply

And we are better for it Reply

HDU. The formatting makes it easier to spot when Buzzfeed inevitably steals it. Reply

Bless OP. Reply

lmfaooo Reply

