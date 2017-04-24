April 24th, 2017, 09:12 pm thepetdetective 5 Celebrities with Questionable Hygiene Let's talk hygiene, ONTD!SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE Tagged: brad pitt, jessica simpson, matthew mcconaughey, megan fox, robert pattinson Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 590590 comments Add comment
So, how often do you bathe?
Title is inaccurate. It's 4 Celebrities, not 5.
+3 quick showers when its extremely hot (when im at home)
Is dandruff unhygienic?
“I have so much residue crap in my hair from years and years and years of not washing it and not having any sense of personal hygiene whatsoever. Even today, I go into these things where I'm supposed to be this sexy guy or whatever, and I'm literally asking (the studio rep) ‘If I get plumes of dandruff on me, can you just brush it off?’”
From GQ: "A reporter asks him something stupid about his hair, he makes a dumb joke about never washing it, and suddenly his clip file grows fat with stories about his deplorable personal hygiene. Sometimes he doesn't even have to say anything. People make stuff up." No kidding.
people who dont floss every night or GOD FORBID brush their damn teeth.
i also think it's gross when ppl go to bed without washing their face - even if they didnt wear make up that day.
question: do you brush before or after you eat breakfast??
i brush as soon as i get up before breakfast and then rinse after breakfast, or maybe brush again.
it just seems gross to me to have all that nastyness in your mouth build up over night and swallow it all with your food.
I brush before.
If I take a shower after I eat, I brush then.
Generally speaking, I brush pre-breakfast M-F and post-breakfast on the weekends.
before breakfast. sis you don't wanna brush too often though. that precious enamel!
I brush after breakfast and at night and try to stay away from sugar throughout the day.
i live under a rock pls educate me
enjoy 🍝
Some celebs are gross.
so many celebs look like they smell.
megan shits and forgets to flush, jessica doesn't brush her teeth everyday, brad pitt wipes himself down with baby wipes, robert doesn't wash his hair or anything else tbh, and matthew hasn't used deodorant in 20 years!
People that don't floss ever really grosses me out especially when their gums are all red and inflamed ughhh. I probably floss like 5 times a day so idk how people don't do it daily ew. Also super greasy hair ew.
appreciate the shout out, jesus-senpai
you're really gonna enjoy my future foot post