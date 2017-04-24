Who went home on DWTS? 24x06
Heather and Maks
Nancy and Artem
Normani and Val
Simone and Sasha
Heather and Maks
Source:
Me & my TV
Pictures from DWTS Facebook Page
All the dances can be viewed here
SUCH BULLSHIT OMG I SCREAMED AT MY TV WHEN THEY ANNOUNCED [Spoiler (click to open)]THE GIRLS WERE ALL IN JEOPARDY.
SEND THE ENTIRE GUYS TEAM HOME. FUCK THIS SHIT.
Rashad ❤
Simone
Normani
Damn, #4 was reserved for Heather. Nancy.
Edited at 2017-04-25 02:25 am (UTC)
I think didn't Maks/Heather would win but I thought they'd go a bit farther. Maks actually killed it tonight.
Also HATED who they butchered almost all the songs, but especially I Want It That Way
Now I know why I've never bothered to watch this trash before now.
Alan should be a pro, though, and I hope this season means he'll get the chance.
I smell fuckery...
i could see her from the start being a shock early boot, but i didn't expect it to happen.
nick was a great judge.
God damn...if this show returns next season they'll only pull Bravolebrities and Sport stars.
I did like how fun the team dances were tonight and I didn't mind seeing all the dudes with their shirts off, minus Nick. He should have been the one to go, he seemed so over it when the judges were critiquing him.
Also having Nick Carter as a guest judge just reminded me how bitter I still am that he lost his season to Bindi Irwin and how upset I am that Sharna isn't going to win this season either. #justiceforsharna
Bindi+ Derek = unbeatable, but the judges were disgusting in their tonguebaths.
That was total trash. Fucking derrick. Nick and Sharna should have won. Also James and Sharna should have won.
She could win this season still..you honestly never know.
Well actually, I not really shocked. I said earlier that she was not gonna win (middle age white women prefer basic white men + Maks is meh), but still...
I blame Val for the fact that Normani didn't get a perfect score tonight. 100% his fault, it was not a Salsa and he knew it.
Rashad is hot as fuck.
and i'm definitely not watching the next seasons. it's the first time i watch the show and i hate it. the way they treat women...