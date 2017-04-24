Who went home on DWTS? 24x06

THAT WAS SOME BULLSHIT



Rashad ❤

Simone

Normani

Damn,



Edited at 2017-04-25 02:23 am (UTC) Not my baby Rashad. Top 4 for me:Rashad ❤SimoneNormaniDamn, #4 was reserved for Heather. Nancy.

I love Rashad, but I'm so mad right now Reply

Ughhhhh, this is like when Sabrina Bryan was voted off, despite being an amazing dancer. Reply

The guys should have been in jeopardy. Every girl left can dance circles around them.



I think didn't Maks/Heather would win but I thought they'd go a bit farther. Maks actually killed it tonight.



Also HATED who they butchered almost all the songs, but especially I Want It That Way Reply

Heather's dance was flawless tonight. UGH UGH UGH. Reply

God I Want It That Way was making me CRINGE. I wasn't sure if it was because the singers were bad, or if BSB is just that untouchable to me lol. Glad I wasn't the only one. Reply

Rashad is great, but yeah the other guys suck. Reply

The song was AWFUL. Reply

Absolutely none of the girls deserved to go home before Bonner, Nick, and David. They were all SO MUCH BETTER. I'm blaming Maks' choreo last week, he fucked up. Plus, I bet people weren't voting for her bc 1) she had an advantage w/ dance background and 2) people thought she was a lock to go much further. And now, after getting the first perfect score of the season, Heather gets sent home. Such bullshit, man. Reply

How the fuck does Heather get voted off?!?? This shit makes zero fucking sense.



Now I know why I've never bothered to watch this trash before now. Reply

It's not a talent competition, it's a popularity one. She honestly wasn't all that likable. Reply

So basically whoever middle aged white housewives cream themselves over considering that somehow the guys, who are absolute shit, are still there. Reply

This, exactly. The irony is that sometimes a real jerk of a contestant will stay on longer because they're more memorable. Heather was, frankly, kind of dull, and also hampered by the fact that she had to switch partners midstream.



Alan should be a pro, though, and I hope this season means he'll get the chance. Reply

How did Nick not go home after being in jeopardy the past two weeks? FUCK THIS HEATHER DIDN'T DESERVE TO LEAVE AND AFTER THE FIRST PERFECT SCORE TOO UGH. Maks fucked up the choreography last week, but still her score was fine and the same as Nick's (he was so overscored) and better than Rashad, Bonner, and David... How did Bonner and Nick get more votes??? Rashad I get cause he was underscored and has been amazing otherwise. David has the cubs fans. What do Bonner and Nick have...? Reply

They have Sharna and Peta. I swear people vote for the pros just as much as they do the celebs. Reply

Yeeeeeah I was guilty of this earlier in the season. I love my girl Sharna. But I haven't voted for them for...3 weeks now? bc there's no point, Bonner is terrible. I just need to cut my losses and hope Sharna gets a viable partner next time. Reply

I know Sharna is super popular as a pro and that Bonner might have like country or sympathy votes. I didn't know Peta was that popular though and Nick has been in jeopardy the last two weeks and everyone seems to hate him, so I was shocked. Reply

Peta though? Reply

cause they are men? you underestimate the thirst of middle-aged midwest women. Reply

All the guys (besides Rashad) deserved to be gone before Heather. I cannot fathom how Nick is still there, I've literally never met anyone IRL or online who likes him lmao. WHO is voting for him? Reply

Yeah I didn't even know who Nick was until he was announced for DWTS and all the comments were about how much they hate him... so who's giving him votes? lmao Reply

ABC is prob rigging it bc Nick is one of their own. Just like how Ginger Zee got so far lol but at least she was decent. Nick's jive was the dorkiest thing I've ever seen. Reply

I find it fishy that they announced that the men were safe BEFORE they danced. What if they had 5s?

I smell fuckery... Reply

I don't think the points matter all that match in the equation. Reply

Old white women. Basically blame everything that goes wrong in this country on their vote. Reply

Three of those men are mediocre as fuck. I don't understand this at all. Reply

They really said the boys dance was better than the girls...the fuck were they smoking tonight? Reply

that was a shock. no way the guys team aside from Rashad should have been safe.

i could see her from the start being a shock early boot, but i didn't expect it to happen.



nick was a great judge. Reply

Oh, so that rumor about an alleged staffer doing a podcast and claiming she was going to be voted off next was true...shaaaady.



God damn...if this show returns next season they'll only pull Bravolebrities and Sport stars. Reply

wait what?? Reply

Somebody claiming to be a staffer allegedly said that Heather was going home next for effect. I have no evidence of it, but a few people have said they heard it too. Allegedly came out the Saturday before the last show. Reply

i was shocked al lthe girls were in jeopardy and then shocked heather went home. she did so great tonight too Reply

I did like how fun the team dances were tonight and I didn't mind seeing all the dudes with their shirts off, minus Nick. He should have been the one to go, he seemed so over it when the judges were critiquing him.



Also having Nick Carter as a guest judge just reminded me how bitter I still am that he lost his season to Bindi Irwin and how upset I am that Sharna isn't going to win this season either. Wowww. When they announced the girls were all in jeopardy I thought for sure it'd be Nancy. Was not expecting Heather to go at all.I did like how fun the team dances were tonight and I didn't mind seeing all the dudes with their shirts off, minus Nick. He should have been the one to go, he seemed so over it when the judges were critiquing him.Also having Nick Carter as a guest judge just reminded me how bitter I still am that he lost his season to Bindi Irwin and how upset I am that Sharna isn't going to win this season either. #justiceforsharna Reply

Perfect comment. Sharna has been robbed twice now and it makes me so mad. At least last season Laurie deserved to win as well, even if James would have won literally any other season, but fuck...that season w/ Bindi makes me seethe. Reply

I think Sharna is going to take Karnina's record of pro longest overdue for a win. Or Tony's record if you're not a conspiracy theorist. Sharna's had so many near misses. It can be argued that she dropped the ball w/ Charlie and James, but as you point out her best partners have been on seasons with too much competition.



Bindi+ Derek = unbeatable, but the judges were disgusting in their tonguebaths. Reply

God the manipulation that season drove me insane. In the judges eyes Bindi did no wrong and it was some serious BS. Reply

mte at your last point. i'll forever be bitter over it. sharna could have won the nick season and last season, and now this season she's stuck with bonner :( Reply

UGH I HAD BLOCKED OUT THAT BINDI BULLSHIT AND NOW IT HAS RESURFACED



That was total trash. Fucking derrick. Nick and Sharna should have won. Also James and Sharna should have won. Reply

Sharna is overdue for a mirror ball trophy. She's a damn good dance teacher and she's gorgeous. I know the latter has nothing to do with anything but I'm bringing it up anyway. Reply

I love Sharna but her freestyle with nick was really disappointing :/ That's what ends up costing people.



She could win this season still..you honestly never know. Reply

I finally got to watch and THIS happens?

Well actually, I not really shocked. I said earlier that she was not gonna win (middle age white women prefer basic white men + Maks is meh), but still...

I blame Val for the fact that Normani didn't get a perfect score tonight. 100% his fault, it was not a Salsa and he knew it.

Rashad is hot as fuck. Reply

Val put hip hop and lifts into a salsa. He knew Len would hate that. And he's been minimizing any choreography in hold, since he and Normani aren't great at it since there's too much space between them. But Len also hates dances without enough content in hold, so Val should work on their hold technique instead of minimizing it and avoiding the issue. I don't get why he's not working on it when Len has called him out on his choreo multiple times this season already. Reply

Val can be great but he can be terrible. There's always little things he could fix, but instead he keeps digging himself into a bigger hole. Every damn season. Reply

i hate americans. i hate America. i want bonner and david gone next

and i'm definitely not watching the next seasons. it's the first time i watch the show and i hate it. the way they treat women... Reply

