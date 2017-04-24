Sophia Petrillo

James Cameron spills the bts dirt on getting Titantic to the big screen




-The head of FOX didn't want to finance the film solo since he wanted to share the burden of financing 100mill on a chick flick

-Universal passed on co-funding the film

-Sherry Lansing read the script and was in love with the movie and helped get Paramount involved who acted like they'd been diagnosed with terminal cancer over fear of the film flopping

-Editing town the films time was a very hard task to do

-The Hollywood press had their knives out trying to slaughter the film so they pushed the film back in part to distance the film from the negative press it was getting before it was even completed and released

-They ended up premiering the movie in Tokyo and London to bypass the negative press trying to take the film down in the US. The film got great reviews in Tokyo and London which caused the US reviewers to judge the film on its own merits instead of focusing on all the problems bts

-Titantic went on to stay number one for 16 weeks straight which was never done before and has not been beaten since.

