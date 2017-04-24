James Cameron spills the bts dirt on getting Titantic to the big screen

Negl, I still love this movie. Reply

I love this movie, idc what anyone says lol. Reply

My friend wanted me to go with her to see this movie on opening day. I have vowed since then to never ever do that with any movie ever again. Reply

These anniversary posts are just reminding me how iconic 1997 was as far as pop culture goes. Further evidence:







Edited at 2017-04-25 02:17 am (UTC) Reply

I just found out recently MMMBop was produced by the Dust Bros Reply

And the MMMBop music video was directed by Tamara Davis - AKA Tammy D, Mike D's wife. /Beastie Boys Nerd 'Cause the music is loud like an electric shock

I am known to do the wop

Also known for the Flintstone Flop

Tammy D gets biz on the crops

Beastie Boys known to let the beat

Mmm, drop!

Reply

97/98 Were great years for pop culture overall. Reply

i always remember 97 so specifically. princess diana died that year too :( Reply

It's also the year of Harry Potter, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Pokémon. Reply

The year BSB came out and brought about the boy band epidemic of the late 90s. I blame them for Justin Timberlake Reply

i always remember the first time my friend played me 'wannabe' at her house and i thought it was ~nothing i'd ever heard before~. Reply

i love titanic so much, no shame

Reply

also this bit always took me out of the movie lol

Reply

Damn, he really gets some air there at the end, seems like a pretty good way to die, tbh. Reply

lol when i was little and watching it for the first time i couldn't get my mind around the way the boat was oriented in relation to the water and at one point i thought there were astronauts there with them bc of the white life vests and the night sky.. i was not v bright Reply

well this comment was a ride Reply

lmao no I got you I think I thought something similar when I watched it as a kid. Reply

lmao Reply

I'm so mad Netflix took it down this is my favorite movie to fall asleep to (this makes it sound like I don't enjoy the movie, but I do) Reply

do you fall asleep to

1) that literal steamy sex scene

2) hundreds of people screaming and falling from the ship to their deaths



pls say yes Reply

i love this movie idc. i didnt see it in theaters when it came out, just on the two tape VHS we had when i was probs too young (second grade lol). so when i saw it when it was rereleased i was OVERWHELMED. It really was great on the big screen, i cried more than I did watching it at home lol. Reply

right? It's just on a scale of it's own. It really is one of the only movies I have ever scene that I think deserves the title of an "epic" Reply

my friend hates it because she thinks it's emotionally manipulative. I dragged her to the re-release and she cried hardest at the mom holding her kids in the third class. Reply

the mom and her kids and the elderly couple get me every fucking time :'(



Reply

She's not wrong



but that doesn't mean it's bad Reply

I am you



I saw it five times on rerelease to make up for it~~~



And cried so hard omg lol Reply

I hate this movie. Reply

This movie did everything to me that Gen X-ers say Dirty Dancing did to them Reply

Link

my love for this movie knows no boundaries. every time it's on tv (and I feel like it's always on somewhere, sometime) I get like 20 texts from friends letting me know that it's on. Reply

fucking CLASSIC everyone understimates shit that "women" might like.



i work at a brewery and X number of years ago they were considering creating this beautiful dark blue bottle for one of the beers and one of the (male) owners were like "NO ITS TOO FEMININE"



we did it anyway and now that EXACT beer is responsible for 25% of our ANNUAL SALES.



people need to seriously fuck off with projecting their own insecurities and biases into what people are and aren't going to like. Reply

sis. Dont end it like that; tell me what the fucktwat male owner did after sales soared. Reply

Right and i wanna know what beer it is so i can go buy it if it is sold in my area. Reply

That's why Clearly Canadian was so popular..the pretty blue bottle (it's supposed to come back lol) Reply

lmao i watched it last night with my sister Reply

I saw this movie 21 times in the movie theaters. I was obsessed.



Ironically, I've only watched it once since it came out of the theater. It brings back painful memories of that time in my life and it's too hard to watch. Reply

is the painful memory the fact that you spent that much money on seeing Titanic? haha Reply

Movie tickets were like $5 back then tho. Reply

I didn't spend shit on it. My parents paid. I was a teenager lol Reply

I saw it 4 times and I thought I was obsessed, my deepest respect to you. Reply

