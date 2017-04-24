James Cameron spills the bts dirt on getting Titantic to the big screen
#Titanic turns 20 this year! Director @JimCameron on making the Oscar winner: "I pretty much assumed at that time that I'd never work again"
-The head of FOX didn't want to finance the film solo since he wanted to share the burden of financing 100mill on a chick flick
-Universal passed on co-funding the film
-Sherry Lansing read the script and was in love with the movie and helped get Paramount involved who acted like they'd been diagnosed with terminal cancer over fear of the film flopping
-Editing town the films time was a very hard task to do
-The Hollywood press had their knives out trying to slaughter the film so they pushed the film back in part to distance the film from the negative press it was getting before it was even completed and released
-They ended up premiering the movie in Tokyo and London to bypass the negative press trying to take the film down in the US. The film got great reviews in Tokyo and London which caused the US reviewers to judge the film on its own merits instead of focusing on all the problems bts
-Titantic went on to stay number one for 16 weeks straight which was never done before and has not been beaten since.
Source
Negl, I still love this movie.
1) that literal steamy sex scene
2) hundreds of people screaming and falling from the ship to their deaths
pls say yes
but that doesn't mean it's bad
I saw it five times on rerelease to make up for it~~~
And cried so hard omg lol
my love for this movie knows no boundaries. every time it's on tv (and I feel like it's always on somewhere, sometime) I get like 20 texts from friends letting me know that it's on.
i work at a brewery and X number of years ago they were considering creating this beautiful dark blue bottle for one of the beers and one of the (male) owners were like "NO ITS TOO FEMININE"
we did it anyway and now that EXACT beer is responsible for 25% of our ANNUAL SALES.
people need to seriously fuck off with projecting their own insecurities and biases into what people are and aren't going to like.
Ironically, I've only watched it once since it came out of the theater. It brings back painful memories of that time in my life and it's too hard to watch.
much like Mariah's One Sweet Day. I.C.O.N.I.C