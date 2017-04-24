April 24th, 2017, 09:36 pm ezzykoenig Felices los 4 - Maluma sourcehis math doesn't make sense but it's a bop! Tagged: latino celebrities, music / musician, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1919 comments Add comment
Ahora llaman bop a cualquier cosa...
oblig: I hate you Maluma, pedante misógino de mierda.
I hate him sooo much, puto.
At least now you saw the light !!!
ive been skipping this song whenever it comes up on reggaeton radio on apple music, i aint missing out on much!!
bless shakira
☔️