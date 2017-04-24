Marvel promises more gratuitous shirtlessness to come



- Tom Holland is going to flaunt a six-pack in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito is excited about it. "His body is real. We did not do that in a computer."

- Chadwick Boseman will go shirtless in Black Panther, according to footage seen by journalists. A scene involving his coronation will focus on his "rippling back." D'Esposito was also excited about this scene. "We also have a reverse shot of that."

- Chris Pratt will go shirtless in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, but no word yet if Chris Hemsworth will have a shirtless scene in Thor: Ragnarok.

source



What's your fav Marvel shirtless scene?
Tagged: , , ,