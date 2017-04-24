Marvel promises more gratuitous shirtlessness to come

rather they fix all the antisemitism running rampant at the comics section than more shirtless scenes Reply

Thread

Link

marvel studios can't control the comics unfortunately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know all this hydra stuff is ending once secret empire is over right?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The secretly Hydra bullshit may end after this storyline, but it's still disgusting and pretty blatantly pro-nazi, so they've lost me almost totally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not if Nick Spencer's still writing Cap afterwards - he'll triple down out of spite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only here for T'Challa.



wtf WHY would they use an image of someone who's supposed to be 15 for their tweet?!?! Delete this @vulture Reply

Thread

Link



He's supposed to be FIFTEEN?!?!! I feel so fucking old, OMG... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This movie will be officially 20 years old tomorrow! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think so! He was 15 in civil war. They wanted actors even younger than Tom for the role but he was the best of the bunch, they should've aged him up if they wanted to objectify his character like this. But even then, it's still Tom Holland lmao... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh ikr buffy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i guess 15 year old kids also want to see people around their age shirtless. i remember i wanted to when i was a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CA shirtless is always the fav for me. Thor is nice, but Chris has the perfect breasts I can't even. Reply

Thread

Link





This will always be the most iconic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

eyyy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how Hayley didn't even mean to do that like, me too sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mmmmmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even the nurse is eye fucking his pecs lmao i love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl you did that to yourself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I abhor Benefiber as much as the next gal who loves herself, but I hate to admit that he is a classic case of butterface. *shrugs* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...It just turned Tuesday here, but I hope this is the creepiest comment I have to read this week. Reply

Thread

Link

fuck i love this show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd rather more woc but whatever. Reply

Thread

Link

I know he is an adult but he is playing a teenager so marvel you can keep that scene Reply

Thread

Link

the comics are still a fucking mess Reply

Thread

Link

tom holland's ears were so distracting in lost city of z



i dont watch these movies but im all for objectifying men so! Reply

Thread

Link

How was it?? I hope to see it this week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

long but the last 20 minutes are INCREDIBLE i have chills thinking about it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only want shirtless Chadwick, shirtless Chrevans and shirtless Chremsworth. I don't want to see Tom Holland shirtless and Chris Pratt makes me ill. Reply

Thread

Link

pratt's nips are so small I was cackling during the first movie and he has that orange gunk all over him lmao was that supposed to be sexy? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

micronips Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont think that was supposed to be sexy... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chrevens Cap body is a thing of wonders. Chile.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte on all of that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the holland comment is weird



but deliva on everyone else! Reply

Thread

Link

hf shirtless t'challa!



Reply

Thread

Link

there should be some twist where he ends up as the real doctor strange, or kills him. And is topless throughout the rest of the franchise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Marvel should hire you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chiwetel is my favorite actor working today but I haven't brought myself to watch this yet. I probably should Reply

Parent

Thread



Link