Marvel promises more gratuitous shirtlessness to come
You can count on three constants in this world: death, taxes, and gratuitous shirtless scenes in #Marvel movies https://t.co/PlionAfvsb— Vulture (@vulture) April 23, 2017
- Tom Holland is going to flaunt a six-pack in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito is excited about it. "His body is real. We did not do that in a computer."
- Chadwick Boseman will go shirtless in Black Panther, according to footage seen by journalists. A scene involving his coronation will focus on his "rippling back." D'Esposito was also excited about this scene. "We also have a reverse shot of that."
- Chris Pratt will go shirtless in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, but no word yet if Chris Hemsworth will have a shirtless scene in Thor: Ragnarok.
source
What's your fav Marvel shirtless scene?
wtf WHY would they use an image of someone who's supposed to be 15 for their tweet?!?! Delete this @vulture
I have no recollection of that.
daddy <3
"His body is real. We did not do that in a computer."
Re: "His body is real. We did not do that in a computer."
Re: "His body is real. We did not do that in a computer."
Re: "His body is real. We did not do that in a computer."
i dont watch these movies but im all for objectifying men so!
it's not the nipples, it's the bulge
but deliva on everyone else!
Excited about it....hahah