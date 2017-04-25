Carly Rae Jepson's 'Call Me Maybe' named #1 chorus of the 21st century by Billboard

It's wierd. I honestly can't remember how call me maybe goes anymore. Mr. Brightside is my shit and I still listen to it weekly. Current chorus I can't get out of my head is Twice "knock knock". Reply

hey i just met you

and this is crazy

That's right, stan Knock Knock!!

Kylie Minogues "Can't Get You Out of My Head" pops into my mind. Any song by Rihanna.

mte Kylie has a lot of great choruses

YEAH, SLOW..........



SKIP A BEAT AND MOVE WITH MY BODYYEAH, SLOW.......... Reply

queen of the chorus!

i don't understand the stanning of carly rae jepsen

she has made 3 albums in a row without a bad song

something about her shrill vocals just reverberates with people who have hearing issues i guess?



she does have some good songs don't get me wrong Reply

me neither. her songs are good enough, but none of them really stand out to me when i listen to her albums

i legit used to think it was ironic and then i realized ppl just really want go to the store i guess idk

Her music is cute but people just do it to be ironic at this point

because she makes really great, pure pop

Yeah, I like several of her songs but some of my friends are really SERIOUS stans and I can't make that leap

Curiosity (EP version) ended sexism, and Curiosity (Kiss Album version) ended homophobia. What more can a pop girl do??

the tea is hot

Call Me Maybe is one of the worst songs I ever heard, and it's a shame that's what Carly Rae Jepsen is known for because she really has a lot of solid pop songs on her discography. If you like 80's synth pop I would highly recommend listening to EMOTION or the EMOTION B-Sides.

if enough of ONTD talks positively about someone, then everyone at ONTD talks positively about someone

Justice for STORE!

mte

More like justice was served on that steaming pile of shit.

Good. Now can we finally stop pretending that it's her worst song just because it's the only one that did not flop? It's a straight up pop masterpiece.

list is invalid if there's no toxic!!

I'm old so anything that was ingrained in my head as a child in the early/mid 90's



Real McCoy, C+C Music Factory, Soul II Soul, CeCe Peniston - I literally sing "FINALLY IT'S HAPPENED TO ME" when anything good happens lollllll Reply

I loooove CeCe's Finally. The 12 mix is a certified bop.

...RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY FACE AND I JUST CANNOT HIDE IT!!



lol now it's stuck in my head, bless. Reply

Hell yes. Ace of Base, Rozalla, Black Box, 20 Fingers, Technotronic, Utah Saints, early Massive Attack, Crystal Waters, M People, Snap!, the list of golden 90s dance goes on forever.

Guuuuuuurl



Another night, another dream, but always you Reply

ONTD, I've been told Carly Rae is serving gay hymns and slaying gay ass, so could you rec me some bops?

The recently leaked Cut To the Feeling is everything I want a pop song to be. Run Away With Me, Higher, and Curiosity are instant anthems too.

Cut To The Feeling NEEDS to be released without 'THAT REALLY IS MY GIRLFRIEND' asap.

higher, making the most of the night, run away with me, i didn't just come here to dance, let's get lost

I was going to say You Belong With Me by Taylor and Royals by Lorde but they made the list lol

It's kind of annoying how much those songs randomly pop in my head haha



Céline made the list with That's The Way It Is! Bless Reply

love me back to life was robbed

That song deserves more than it got :(



YOU LOVED ME BACK TO LIIIIFEE, LIIIFE,

FROM THE COMA, THE WAIT IS OVAAAA



Edited at 2017-04-25 01:13 am (UTC) Reply

yas @ the knife, tatu, samantha mumba, and eve/gwen



oh and the darkness! lmao



this list would be 10000x more interesting if they did album cuts and not only singles Reply

1. Carly Rae Jepsen, "Call Me Maybe"

2. Kelly Clarkson, "Since U Been Gone"

3. The Killers, "Mr. Brightside"

4. OutKast, "Ms. Jackson"

5. Jimmy Eat World, "The Middle"

6. Jay Z feat. Alicia Keys, "Empire State of Mind"

7. Katy Perry, "Teenage Dream"

8. R. Kelly, "Ignition (Remix)"

9. Nelly feat. City Spud, "Ride Wit Me"

10. Miley Cyrus, "Wrecking Ball" Reply

yes to all of these tbh



& ty for posting lol Reply

nelly had other songs with better choruses imo

Few songs I hate more than Empire State Of Mind, I blame Alicia's, um, vocal performance.

yaaas jimmy eat world

I know all of these beside #5 , I never had an emo phase until I heard Lana Del Rey.

Speaking of Lana, the chorus of Off to the Races always enters my mind at the most random times lol.

if u wanna come and take a ride free wheelin in the dah and the dough si eee oh why must i love this tune hey must be the money

yas nelly

yas nellyif u wanna come and take a ride free wheelin in the dah and the dough si eee oh why must i love this tune hey must be the money Reply

It's a p good list

needs more britney and kanye's stronger.

my class (all 3 year olds) go fucking nuts, when this song comes on Pandora. They literally SCREAM the words at each other.

omg, that's so cute





I'm trying to find songs that are *appropriate* and that my students will like for independent work time (they're 16/17/18....) I'm a student teacher so I don't want to take any chances, lol Reply

it's cute, until you end up with a massive migraine. they also do the same thing when Roar comes on and Let it Go.



IDk what you would be able to play for that age group. We just tend to stick to Kids Bop and Disney lol. Reply

My interior design teacher in HS played a lot of Celine Dion

I don't know what's cuter - the comment or the icon.

THANK YOU for this story, it makes me so happy

Can I have your job?

my 5 yr old niece loves the "shut up and dance with me" chorus

I wouldn't disagree with it being No. 1.



The absolute greatest chorus/hook of all-time, though, has to be Bloodhound Gang's "Bad Touch":



You and me, baby,

Ain't nothin' but mammals

So let's do it like they do

On the Discovery Channel



I'm serious. It's catchy, it's memorable, it's funny, it rhymes, it's a great pop culture reference ... it has everything a great chorus should have. Reply

