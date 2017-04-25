Carly Rae Jepson's 'Call Me Maybe' named #1 chorus of the 21st century by Billboard
Call Me Maybe made it to #1 & I'm pretty stinking proud & happy 'bout that. @tavishcrowe @joshramsay 🙌🏻 thank u @billboard for the loving ❤ https://t.co/dxXURfpOJt— Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) April 24, 2017
#2 is Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" #3 is The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" and #8 is R. Kelly's "Ignition (Remix)"
One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" is 27 and number 100 is LMFAO's "Shots" (shots shots shots shots)
Choruses that you love or can't get out of your head ontd? Did they make the list?
That's right, stan Knock Knock!!
YEAH, SLOW..........
she does have some good songs don't get me wrong
Curiosity (EP version) ended sexism, and Curiosity (Kiss Album version) ended homophobia. What more can a pop girl do??
Good. Now can we finally stop pretending that it's her worst song just because it's the only one that did not flop? It's a straight up pop masterpiece.
Real McCoy, C+C Music Factory, Soul II Soul, CeCe Peniston - I literally sing "FINALLY IT'S HAPPENED TO ME" when anything good happens lollllll
lol now it's stuck in my head, bless.
Another night, another dream, but always you
The recently leaked Cut To the Feeling is everything I want a pop song to be. Run Away With Me, Higher, and Curiosity are instant anthems too.
It's kind of annoying how much those songs randomly pop in my head haha
Céline made the list with That's The Way It Is! Bless
YOU LOVED ME BACK TO LIIIIFEE, LIIIFE,
FROM THE COMA, THE WAIT IS OVAAAA
oh and the darkness! lmao
this list would be 10000x more interesting if they did album cuts and not only singles
top 10 (from the list)
2. Kelly Clarkson, "Since U Been Gone"
3. The Killers, "Mr. Brightside"
4. OutKast, "Ms. Jackson"
5. Jimmy Eat World, "The Middle"
6. Jay Z feat. Alicia Keys, "Empire State of Mind"
7. Katy Perry, "Teenage Dream"
8. R. Kelly, "Ignition (Remix)"
9. Nelly feat. City Spud, "Ride Wit Me"
10. Miley Cyrus, "Wrecking Ball"
& ty for posting lol
Few songs I hate more than Empire State Of Mind, I blame Alicia's, um, vocal performance.
if u wanna come and take a ride free wheelin in the dah and the dough si eee oh why must i love this tune hey must be the money
I'm trying to find songs that are *appropriate* and that my students will like for independent work time (they're 16/17/18....) I'm a student teacher so I don't want to take any chances, lol
IDk what you would be able to play for that age group. We just tend to stick to Kids Bop and Disney lol.
The absolute greatest chorus/hook of all-time, though, has to be Bloodhound Gang's "Bad Touch":
You and me, baby,
Ain't nothin' but mammals
So let's do it like they do
On the Discovery Channel
I'm serious. It's catchy, it's memorable, it's funny, it rhymes, it's a great pop culture reference ... it has everything a great chorus should have.