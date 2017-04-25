harry chest icon

Carly Rae Jepson's 'Call Me Maybe' named #1 chorus of the 21st century by Billboard



#2 is Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" #3 is The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" and #8 is R. Kelly's "Ignition (Remix)"
One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" is 27 and number 100 is LMFAO's "Shots" (shots shots shots shots)

source
Choruses that you love or can't get out of your head ontd? Did they make the list?
Tagged: , , , ,