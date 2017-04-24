Writer's Strike update: members overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike

Over the past several days, writers guild members have been voting on whether to authorize a strike and the guild has almost universally voted 'yes.'

'Yes' won 96.3% of the vote, with 6,310 members voting in total, a much higher result and turnout compared to 2007 (90.3% Yes/5,607 voting).

Talks resume tomorrow. The strike will officially begin next Tuesday if a deal is not reached.

Source

are you ready for another strike, ontd?
