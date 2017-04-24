Writer's Strike update: members overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike

the writer's strike brought on some of the best episodes of Conan so I'm okay with that





It also brought about such long winter hiatuses in shows, iirc. Reply

if it happens now, will it affect much though, other than pushing back production starts if it goes on for long? most shows are wrapping up filming at this point. Some shows like Walking Dead are starting up again soon, but I feel like most network shows have a July - April filming schedule. Reply

Yeah, I remember being really impressed by how well the Daily Show continued to run, and how Jon had stopped the show for a while but then brought it back b/c the rest of the crew needed employment/an income, but how he made sure to state that he absolutely supported the strike. Reply

Strikes are always a mess. I mean, they're necessary, but the fallout is not pretty.



Won't this effect movie production as well? Reply

Yes! I got so into Conan then, he was hilarious with everything off the cuff. You could really tell when they started writing jokes again before negotiations were technically "over " because all of the stale, unfunny shit came back without any explanation. Reply

it singlehandedly destroyed Heroes Reply

i just remember it killed pushing daisies ;___; Reply

the writers strike of yesteryear killed so many great scripted shows Reply

The last writer's strike changed so many shows/changed a lot about how networks aired things.



I can't fault writers for authorizing a strike, though. Interested in how it plays out this time. Reply

Most scripted shows have wrapped for the season so like... starting a writer's strike now seems like not super effective timing. Unless it lasts through the summer and it messes with fall premieres. Reply

Most of the writing tends to happen now from what I hear since fall shows tend to start filming in July, so them striking would cause things to be rushed Reply

The writers begin to plan out the fall season in may/June before filming in the summer. Reply

it affects movies as well. Reply

The first strike brought on so many reality shows, I'm intrigued what will happen this time around or will history just repeat itself Reply

I'm really intrigued too. Reply

I remember supporting the last writer's strike, but it also caused me to drop the shows I was watching. And I think it also contributed in part to Pushing Daisies death, unless I'm remembering that wrong. But iirc, the network it was on is also notorious for not giving shows much of a chance before dropping them.



Does anyone know the particulars of why they're striking now? Reply

They're not making as much money because all shows are 8-13 episodes now rather than 20-24 like they were before, and also they want increased health benefits. That's just part of it. Reply

Some shows are 13, and others are still 22. Writing for a 22 episode series is more work I would think, so I can understand getting paid by the episode number.



But it also seems like a lot of TV writers only write 2-3 episodes a season based on the credits. Reply

that makes sense. I hadn't realised shows had such short episode runs now, cause I mostly watch online shows or HBO or foreign shows. From what I've heard of writers on podcasts, they'll have work for a while, but then they'll have large swaths of time without work, and the places where there is work (LA and NY) have incredibly expensive costs of living. Reply

Budgets on TV shows have gotten bigger bc TV is a more respected platform but the writers haven't seen any of that Reply

And I think it also contributed in part to Pushing Daisies death, unless I'm remembering that wrong



I think so too? I came in here to say just that. :( I still mourn that show. Reply

You are 100% right about Pushing Daisies, I forget the details, but they were intending on picking it up for season 3 (which is why season 2 ends in a cliffhanger), and when the strike happened, ABC was like 'FU' to the lower-rated shows, and it got the axe.



Even though, like I said, they told the showrunners to make a cliffhanger for season 2 because they were going to be renewed. Reply

A lot of "streaming" shows could definitely be affected by this. Nooooo, we need our TV haha. Just pay the writers! Reply

i read somewhere that netflix/hulu/amazon stuff is a little different (but now i can't find the article ofc) so they might keep going on like normal. Reply

I work at one of those and our shows would definitely be affected since we have at least a couple of shows always in the writers' room. It will definitely delay our 2018 premieres :( Reply

There were some rumors today that Netflix could try and strike a side deal with the WGA so their shows could continue, but that rumor has been shot down. Reply

I'm working on a show for Hulu right now and production will definitely shut down in a few weeks if there's a strike. Reply

No... I still remember Heroes going nuclear from the writer's strike... I hope none of my fave shows get hit this round. Reply

mte :( Heroes was amazing prior to that. Reply

Heroes killed itself. Reply

Yup. People give the writers strike far too much credit fir heroes being a flop. Reply

That's it, Heroes! I was trying to remember shows that just completely turned to shit after the strike and that's it. I stanned the hell out of the first season... Reply

man, heroes was SO GOOD. i remember all the acclaim it was getting, and then it just puttered out without a word. Reply

I haven't been paying attention. What is the strike over? Reply

Money. Health Insurance. Royalties. With like 60% of tvshows having 13 or less episodes nowadays writers are losing major money especially because they are not allowed to write for other shows inbetween the hiatus so they spend majority of the year jobless. Reply

I think they should be able to work on more than one show, tbh. I know a lot of the network shows all film at the same time, but with some shows having shorter episode orders I think that if it works out to write for 2, they should be able to. Reply

That's super unfair wtf, the government should step in, people should be able to work wherever tf they want especially if 1 job isn't providing the necessary funds Reply

Noooooooo. RIP Riverdale. Reply

Ha, mte. But actually,I think they have an outline already, and they had started writing season two a month ago. So it won't be a total shit show. Which lol, considering what show we're talking about Reply

CW already has them writing Season2 lol. Reply

I'm more interested in how this will affect whatever tentpole blockbusters are supposed to be written at this time to meet production goals. Apparently the last writers strike was how we ended up with the shittastic Wolverine Origins.



Show wise, this will be interesting since production has wrapped on most. But then there are those shows that start filming in the summer so I'd assume maybe they tried to get a jump and write stuff before the strike officially starts. Reply

Will the Writers Guild strike affect future Marvel Studios movies? President Kevin Feige talks about it... https://t.co/gxqYNMgAub pic.twitter.com/r15xhJu01K — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) April 24, 2017

Apparently Marvel has been planning for it for a while, so apparently they're ok. I haven't read many comments from other studios about it. Reply

If you have a literal patch of hair on your head..just shave it. Stop holding on, just let go. Reply

i mean of course he's gonna say this but hes lying lol Reply

THe shows that start in the summer most likely already have their entire season written.



The mainstream shows from regular network tv will be most likely pushed back if this lasts any longer then a month. Say hello to shows starting late October/early November lol. Reply

DC's got The Flash and Batman movies in the writing phase IIRC and I think also Suicide Squad 2. Flash has already had a clusterfuck of a development route though lol. Reply

OMG IS THAT WHY WOLVERINE ORIGINS DID THE UNTHINKABLE TO WADE? it all makes sense now. wolverine deserved better (as well as gambit bc gambit/rogue COME ON) but damn, i thought it was just a bad storyline. i didn't know the strike may have affected it. Reply

Hollywood needs to stop being so cheap. You make BILLIONS off of these writers but 530mill is to much for you? Reply

Take this time off to come up with something worth paying $15 to see, please. Reply

I can't wait to see comments in 2027 complaining about how this writer's strike ruined television. Reply

I feel like the way I watch television is so different now as opposed to '07, I hardly watch anything while it's actually airing and usually wait for the season to be over before I start it (if it's even airing on a weekly schedule in the first place).



The only shows where I'll probably notice this in real time is stuff like John Oliver, Colbert, etc. Reply

Thread

Same here. Most of the stuff I watch is either streaming on sites like Netflix or Hulu or I just catch up later. I think the stuff I watch live is mostly reality tv stuff. Reply

SAG's contract expires at the end of June too--wonder if we could end up with an actors and writers strike at the same time? That would be something. Reply

wow Reply

