Writer's Strike update: members overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike
Over the past several days, writers guild members have been voting on whether to authorize a strike and the guild has almost universally voted 'yes.'
WGA members authorize strike as negotiations resume tomorrow https://t.co/CwdumKNw0J pic.twitter.com/B7sCojTZ4Q— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 24, 2017
'Yes' won 96.3% of the vote, with 6,310 members voting in total, a much higher result and turnout compared to 2007 (90.3% Yes/5,607 voting).
Talks resume tomorrow. The strike will officially begin next Tuesday if a deal is not reached.
Won't this effect movie production as well?
I can't fault writers for authorizing a strike, though. Interested in how it plays out this time.
Does anyone know the particulars of why they're striking now?
But it also seems like a lot of TV writers only write 2-3 episodes a season based on the credits.
Show wise, this will be interesting since production has wrapped on most. But then there are those shows that start filming in the summer so I'd assume maybe they tried to get a jump and write stuff before the strike officially starts.
The mainstream shows from regular network tv will be most likely pushed back if this lasts any longer then a month. Say hello to shows starting late October/early November lol.
The only shows where I'll probably notice this in real time is stuff like John Oliver, Colbert, etc.