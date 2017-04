Can someone tell me why this is a "nice guy" song, so that I don't have to listen to it? Reply

Thread

Link

the girl doesnt want his heart, she wants attention Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't blame her. Imagine the songs you'd have to listen to, if you had his heart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like this song oop Reply

Thread

Link

I forgot he existed. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so sick of the phrase 'nice guy'. I generally don't really trust people that go out of their way to be like I AM NICE. Because they never are smh. Reply

Thread

Link

yep. plus nice is the bare minimum you should be as a human being. it doesn't say much about you if all you can say to describe yourself is 'nice'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Especially since it usually ends up like "I'm done with you bitches. I'm a nice guy, but you all pass me up to be a whore for some jerk that treats you badly. Don't come running to me when he cheats on you, cunt".



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly! Or they'll go around telling their guy friends it didn't work out because she was either a crazy psycho bitch or a slut 😒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah just in general anyone who refers to themselves as 'nice' actually isn't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





omg his voice Reply

Thread

Link

I hear him on the radio all the time, and his songs all sound the fucking same. Reply

Thread

Link

him, shawn mendes and ed sheeran are the trinity of 'nice guy' awfulness Reply

Thread

Link







A friend shared a Nice Guy meme on FB euuugh Reply

Thread

Link

Men who post/say this type of shit are usually horrible in bed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I'm going to need ha to be less subtle because I can't tell what he's trying to imply/referencing with this song/music video.

Beautiful post, as usual, OP.

Reply

Thread

Link

yaaas blessin this post with ur beauty

thank u kind sis <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm dead he even cast a girl who resembles Bella lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is terrible Reply

Thread

Link

I'm an absolute sucker for good guys, and my friends know it's my fucking kryptonite so they'll often introduce me to guys they think are good. It's AMAZING how noticeable the difference between a good guy and a nice guy is but a lot of people still seem completely blind to it. Reply

Thread

Link

He's anything but nice irl.... I'm still really bitter. Reply

Thread

Link

what u mean?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link