Riverdale 1x12 - Anatomy of a Murder - Promotional Photos & Press Release

I want to knit a Jughead hat. Reply

U sound like a Weirdo Reply

Maybe op doesn't want to fit in ok?? Reply

If you get one, don't ever take it off. That's weird. Reply

I want to crochet one to be even weirder than you. But I guess I'll just be a conformist and buy one off Etsy. Or is that weird too? Reply

this is the wig episode right? pretty excited 4 the wigs Reply

lmfao same. idg how they're gonna be a plot point. Reply

hoping we finally confront jason blossom's obvious uncanny valley looks and reveal he was a cyborg/alien/humanoid version of salem the cat all along tbh Reply

lmao same, the real Jason died years ago and they adopted or took in some other kid and raised him as their own bc Cheryl wouldn't be able to take over the family bc yknow, sexism. So they let another kid grow up thinking he was Jason and that could explain his borderline creepy relationship with Queen C



the finale could be who killed the REAL Jason, not this fake one or the other way round. I used to watch PLL I know the kinda shit these teen shows like to pull Reply

I need this trash show to hurry up and end bc i'm hooked but it's AWFUL. Reply

It's so awful it's amazing. Although I appreciate that it tries to be a little woke sometimes. ~Tries... Reply

tbh i felt that at first, but it's passed the point of being a guilty pleasure now. that ridic jughead scene was the nail in the coffin lmfao.



the first few episodes felt made-for-tumblr woke tbh, and i was kinda into it, but since then it's been boring.



i'm still watching for queen cheryl tho. Reply

http://www.konbini.com/us/entertain ment/riverdale-cast-funko-treatment/



They released some funkos. I need the Kevin one! Although I am fuming at the lack of Cheryl. Reply

these r fan made which tg b/c jughead's hat looks like it's a golf hat Reply

Bitch u know we don't read here. Reply

But lol I'm embarrassed now. Reply

lol it is an awful hat but i guess everything else kinda looks good. i'd buy one hopefully at hot topic so i could use their coupons so i won't actually be spending money on it Reply

The jughead one looks weird. Reply

i feel like Cheryl is impossible to turn into one bc her distinguishing feature is her lips lmao. Reply

Even if these are fan made, I think that Kevin one is adorable Reply

i can't believe people make these, they're so good. Reply

Why is Archie's hair magenta? Reply

im surprised how fast i got tired of this show already. is veronica & archie still bonking? Reply

is jughead sleeping at fp's trailer or at fred's office?



ALSO THERE WAS A POST ON REDDIT THAT MENTIONED THAT JUGHEAD WILL ADOPT HOT DOG BEFORE THE SEASON IS OVER. yay puppy!!!! Reply

just finished the last episode



omg @ Archie x Ronnie, they went at it again; also yeah Jughead solidified his typical ''Special Snowflake in a John Green book'' status lol. However, his friends were a mess for not listening to him. Reply

"Special Snowflake in a John Green book" is the PERFECT description. 👏 Reply

right?? also I have a hard time taking Cole seriously idk Reply

Edited at 2017-04-25 01:52 am (UTC) obligatory Reply

I don't mind Archie and Veronica together I just don't like the timing of it. Reply

Right? How are you out here upset Valerie won't talk to you, but by the end of the episode your tongue is down Veronica's throat? Reply

Edited at 2017-04-25 02:43 am (UTC) Good ol' Archie. Reply

ikr? they're the ship i like most but why you gotta rush it? :( Reply

Lol, bless you OP for choosing that picture before the cut Reply

Oh and they cast Hiram. It's Mark Consuelos Reply

