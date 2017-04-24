Riverdale 1x12 - Anatomy of a Murder - Promotional Photos & Press Release
“Chapter Twelve: Anatomy of a Murder” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)
THINGS ARE NOT ALWAYS AS THEY SEEM – Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are shocked to learn of the arrest but know they need to come clean to their parents about what they uncovered. Still hurt by the betrayal of his friends and torn over who to trust, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) reluctantly joins them in a quest for truth. Meanwhile, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) confronts her mom about why she treats her so much worse than she ever did with Jason. Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, Madchen Amick, Marisol Nichols also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#112). Original airdate 5/4/2017.
More pictures at the Source.
Source
the finale could be who killed the REAL Jason, not this fake one or the other way round. I used to watch PLL I know the kinda shit these teen shows like to pull
the first few episodes felt made-for-tumblr woke tbh, and i was kinda into it, but since then it's been boring.
i'm still watching for queen cheryl tho.
http://www.konbini.com/us/entertain
hopefully at hot topic so i could use their coupons so i won't actually be spending money on it
ALSO THERE WAS A POST ON REDDIT THAT MENTIONED THAT JUGHEAD WILL ADOPT HOT DOG BEFORE THE SEASON IS OVER. yay puppy!!!!
[Spoiler (click to open)]
omg @ Archie x Ronnie, they went at it again; also yeah Jughead solidified his typical ''Special Snowflake in a John Green book'' status lol. However, his friends were a mess for not listening to him.
Edited at 2017-04-25 01:52 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-04-25 02:43 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-04-25 05:21 am (UTC)