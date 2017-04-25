Versailles Series 2 - Trailer

I didn't love season 1. I am hoping season 2 will be better. I was luke warm about The Last Kingdom's first season as well, but season 2 has me like WHOA. I'm hoping this is the same. Reply

I may or may not have already seen all of Season 2 due to the interwebs. I should probably do a rewatch of Season 1 but I think I liked Season 2 better. I think the lack of Henriette made things a bit less tortured. Having said that, while I like the show I feel like it's biggest flaw is Louis is just not compelling enough. I am much more interested in all the other characters. Reply

Oh for sure, I never wait for things to come to the US :) I just haven't started on Versailles yet. I watched The Last Kingdom from last week and Harlots last night instead.



One of my biggest issues is I really, really don't like shows that take place in France. I hate how feminine the costumes are for the men. I know that was the style, but something about it just reads as cheesy for me since most of the shows I watch are british characters and costumes.



Edited at 2017-04-25 01:16 am (UTC) Reply

only season 2??? i feel like this show has been out forever. Reply

i really enjoyed season 1 (but then i'm a sucker for renaissance-era royals) didn't realize season 2 had already started! let me go get episode 1 Reply

Which is obvs good.



You're right OP, Philippe is dramatically more charismatic and magnetic than Louis. If Louis wasn't King, he'd be the most average joe, and he only has the adoration of anyone because of his position and power. He's COMPLETELY off the damn rails this season too tbh, and completely insufferable.



I'm halfway through season 2 right now but have too many deadlines rn so need to space it out omg, but I love Fabien and [ spoilers up to idk 2x06 ] SHOOK about Claudine! Her and Fabien's love was so beautiful imho. HIS GENTLE HANDS THAT HAVE KILLED SO MANY.

There was just something sweet about them together so i'm sad she's dead.



Also kind of despise Louis, he's the brattiest of the brats. The way he treats anyone who doesn't just do as he tells them is gross, and I know he's the king and that's like his thing, but particularly when it comes to Bontemps it hurts.



When Bontemps goes to Phillipe and confesses that Louis is under Montespan's control and he's acting fucking cray and such, and he just like breaks down.... my heart broke.



And sending Fabien away from court? Your literally 2nd most loyal servant after Bontemps? I SEE I SEE. Good fucking luck with that.



Also the treacherous spy/~court historian~ is just annoying. Kill him now.



AND DIE CASSEL DIEEEEEEE, heart breaking for Sophie too :(((



I'm LOVING Liselotte!!! YAS PRINCESS PALATINE.



Yo where are you watching them? primewire makes you sign up now and I really don't want to out of paranoia lol Reply

Sent you a PM :) Reply

[ Link to spoiler ] Oh my god I totally agree about Claudine/Fabien, I am cut up that it had to end, they were so perfect together - why did they have to knock her off to give him manpain motivation! I already loved her as a character and she was so up to the task of dealing with him - I love their nature as two sides of a coin, her the doctor and him the secret police, but they both did it to help the King (not that he deserves it). Also it made Fabien unexpectedly hot.



And Bontemps going to Phillipe for help, my heart. One thing I do like about this season is they have toned down the brotherly conflict a little bit, keeping enough for interest but also letting Phillipe show how important he is to Louis.





And yeah Louis is a total dick. I think part of the reason the character is hard to connect with is that all his problems are these stupid royal concerns like "no one obeys me enough" which is hard to sympathise with, compared to Phillipe for example who is dealing with sibling rivalry and trying to be with the man he loves. I agree with all of this! I couldn't resist and binged all of Season 2 over the weekend and I might rewatch a few ha.And yeah Louis is a total dick. I think part of the reason the character is hard to connect with is that all his problems are these stupid royal concerns like "no one obeys me enough" which is hard to sympathise with, compared to Phillipe for example who is dealing with sibling rivalry and trying to be with the man he loves. Reply

spoil me. What happened to the dauphin? and is Sophie useful? Reply

I only cared about Phillipe, Chevalier, Princess Palatine, Fabien & Sophie. Everyone else needed to die a slow painful pox death.



One thing that annoyed me is we got so much female nudity and full frontal at that. Filmed totally through the male gaze while male nudity was just a few ass shots tastefully filmed from a far. *sigh* Reply

Phillipe, Chevalier, Princess Palatine, Fabien & Sophie



NOT CLAUDINE? Otherwise those = my faves! <333







NOT CLAUDINE? Otherwise those = my faves! <333

I feel like we got to know her more in season 1 but in season 2 she didn't have much of a role. I'd put her in the neutral colum. Reply

Actually scratch my comment above about female to male nudity ratio, I just remembered a bunch of scenes :/ Reply

Yeah tbh I feel like there is still a crap load more female nudity (like, full frontal all the time and all we get is a few male butts?) But at lease Alex raised the issue. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Montespan is every 5 seconds in the first few eps.



His heart is in the right place, so he should fix that asap! Someone needs to remind him that it's not equality until one of the men is full frontal standing on display likeHis heart is in the right place, so he should fix that asap! Reply

Link

the only semi-credit i will give them is that first scene with montespan took place while she was very pregnant and we all know pregnant women are never seen a desirable/sexual beings so at least that scene served a small purpose. Reply

god bless alexander Reply

yasss i love this show and its aesthetically pleasing self tbh. i didn't know the second season started! off to find a streaming link.. Reply

i'm surprised at how much the show has ~softened philippe, like i'm pretty sure him and henriette did NOT like each other at all



but i like how they've made him a lot more nuanced re: his sexuality and how he was raised aside from male historians being like 'he was a flamboyant GAY who liked to dress as a GIRL hurrrr' Reply

I like how Phillipe on the one hand is like "fuck you all I'm gonna wear a dress" but at the same time smashes Louis out of the park as a military leader. He doesn't have time for your stereotypes.



Link

i loved season 1 so much I can't wait for this Reply

Phillipe is way more interesting even though I can't stand him. Louis is dull as hell. He's lucky he's pretty lol. Reply

i was just thinking about this the other day. versailles is period sleaze and i love it. Reply

I may have seen season 2 and honestly cannot stand the chevalier being that irl he was a genuinely good fighter and Charlotte couldn't stand his ass or anyone else in the court (relevant because of reasons people will see towards the end). It was never a gay/straight happy family like they are trying to portray. I get that that this is a unique representation but he's so fucking annoying. On top of that, they fucked up Montespan. Louis never stopped being her friend because despite her getting fat and losing her looks, she was charming and smart. Reply

yeah its rubbing me the wrong way esp since charlotte had to fight for influence or even just attention over philippe's flavours of months



Yeah they definitely play fast and loose with history. I was reading a bit about the Princess Palatine's correspondence the other day and it's kind of hilarious how blunt she was about hating all the favourites, mistresses etc.



I don't mind the Chevalier as a character but he is definitely ridiculously over the top. I enjoyed when Louis was like "Please God just shut up." Reply

Where can I watch s2? Reply

Sent you a PM :) Reply

Link

me too pls :) Reply

You're the best :) Reply

