Versailles Series 2 - Trailer



Versailles Series 2 started on the BBC on 21 April. It already started in France on Canal+ on 27 March.

RadioTimes has prepared a recap of Season 1 and and a preview of Season 2. What to expect includes:Bonus Phillipe chair smash:



Sources - Youtube, RadioTimes 1 and 2, Tweets 1 and 2.

Does anyone else watch this show? I have been hanging out for Season 2 to start for ages. I got excited in March and then realised that it was the French release -_- Personally I feel like Phillipe is a much more magnetic character than Louis, but I suppose that is part of the point.
