Versailles Series 2 - Trailer

Versailles Series 2 started on the BBC on 21 April. It already started in France on Canal+ on 27 March.
RadioTimes has prepared a recap of Season 1 and and a preview of Season 2. What to expect includes:
- King Louis goes off the rails.
- The Affair of the Poisons
- Montespan tightens her control.
- Phillipe getting married again. (BBC snippet.)
- Apparently more male nuidity after Alexander Vlahos complained that the women were always the ones getting naked.
- The Chevalier returns.
Does anyone else watch this show? I have been hanging out for Season 2 to start for ages. I got excited in March and then realised that it was the French release -_- Personally I feel like Phillipe is a much more magnetic character than Louis, but I suppose that is part of the point.
One of my biggest issues is I really, really don't like shows that take place in France. I hate how feminine the costumes are for the men. I know that was the style, but something about it just reads as cheesy for me since most of the shows I watch are british characters and costumes.
Which is obvs good.
You're right OP, Philippe is dramatically more charismatic and magnetic than Louis. If Louis wasn't King, he'd be the most average joe, and he only has the adoration of anyone because of his position and power. He's COMPLETELY off the damn rails this season too tbh, and completely insufferable.
I'm halfway through season 2 right now but have too many deadlines rn so need to space it out omg, but I love Fabien and [spoilers up to idk 2x06]SHOOK about Claudine! Her and Fabien's love was so beautiful imho. HIS GENTLE HANDS THAT HAVE KILLED SO MANY.
There was just something sweet about them together so i'm sad she's dead.
Also kind of despise Louis, he's the brattiest of the brats. The way he treats anyone who doesn't just do as he tells them is gross, and I know he's the king and that's like his thing, but particularly when it comes to Bontemps it hurts.
When Bontemps goes to Phillipe and confesses that Louis is under Montespan's control and he's acting fucking cray and such, and he just like breaks down.... my heart broke.
And sending Fabien away from court? Your literally 2nd most loyal servant after Bontemps? I SEE I SEE. Good fucking luck with that.
Also the treacherous spy/~court historian~ is just annoying. Kill him now.
AND DIE CASSEL DIEEEEEEE, heart breaking for Sophie too :(((
I'm LOVING Liselotte!!! YAS PRINCESS PALATINE.
[Link to spoiler] Oh my god I totally agree about Claudine/Fabien, I am cut up that it had to end, they were so perfect together - why did they have to knock her off to give him manpain motivation! I already loved her as a character and she was so up to the task of dealing with him - I love their nature as two sides of a coin, her the doctor and him the secret police, but they both did it to help the King (not that he deserves it). Also it made Fabien unexpectedly hot.
And Bontemps going to Phillipe for help, my heart. One thing I do like about this season is they have toned down the brotherly conflict a little bit, keeping enough for interest but also letting Phillipe show how important he is to Louis.
And yeah Louis is a total dick. I think part of the reason the character is hard to connect with is that all his problems are these stupid royal concerns like "no one obeys me enough" which is hard to sympathise with, compared to Phillipe for example who is dealing with sibling rivalry and trying to be with the man he loves.
One thing that annoyed me is we got so much female nudity and full frontal at that. Filmed totally through the male gaze while male nudity was just a few ass shots tastefully filmed from a far. *sigh*
NOT CLAUDINE? Otherwise those = my faves! <333
His heart is in the right place, so he should fix that asap!
but i like how they've made him a lot more nuanced re: his sexuality and how he was raised aside from male historians being like 'he was a flamboyant GAY who liked to dress as a GIRL hurrrr'
I don't mind the Chevalier as a character but he is definitely ridiculously over the top. I enjoyed when Louis was like "Please God just shut up."
