15 Weirdest “Very Special Episodes” Of TV Shows

The Smart Guy one about child porn was extremely disturbing.

omg i remember that!

I totally forgot about that one.

When TJ and Kyla Pratt wanted a video game but didn't want to pay so instead of pirating it they....did that.

smh Kyla Pratt wasn't the video game girl, she was the little Latrell Sprewell + the reverend's daughter in the first season.



First one I thought of

Ok, def must have missed that episode 😳

That was weird. I didn't even know what it was about but I was hella wary of strangers on the computer after.

SBTB was what got me to try caffeine pills in the first place. Probably not the effect they were going for.

Same lol

i think arthur and seasame street tackle real life issues better then these shows and they are cartoons

like alzheimers, 9/11, death,

like alzheimers, 9/11, death,





i really liked how the 9/11 episode of sesame street was focused on helping young children react to 9/11 by making it a general allegory for how they would react to a similar, smaller-scale tragedy. they didn't need to have a scene of elmo seeing the planes hitting the towers. it was very simple and effective.

arthur and sesame street are truly precious. the new sesame street vid with the autistic character is too cute.

the mr. hooper ep destroyed me.

This is my go-to video when I need a good, cathartic cry.

The entire 9th season of Roseanne (which I rarely ever acknowledge) felt like one neverending very special episode.



The other Saved by the Bell episode that felt like another special episode was Running Zack where he discovers he's part Cherokee?? And then dealing with death.



I always like how the teacher called Zack out for being racist with that presentation. Not something I expect from the 90's

Miss Wentworth was a good teacher.

Plus the "there's no hope with dope" episode with ~Johnny Dakota~ (I think that was his name?)

also "there's no hope with dope"

I feel like there was a Growing Pains one about Leo being poor.



I'm pretty sure Boy Meets World had like 20 Very Special Episodes. Reply

I remember the episode with Eric's girlfriend and how she was crying after being called a derogatory name at the mall.

no one does very special episodes anymore and it makes me sad

Well literally everything is a social commentary now so it can't be all that special anymore lol

i feel like every episode of the last two seasons of black-ish has been a VSE.

every episode of girl meets world felt like a vse... that's what killed it, i think

Weren't most all of these shows/episodes pretty much from the 80's which was the pretty much the epitome of weird TV?

I'm too lazy to click through and see if it's on the list, but The West Wing's post-9/11 episode.



Weird and did not hold up well, imo.



(Also Jessie's Song is ICONIC!!!) Reply

The "West Wing" 9/11 episode ruined the entire show for me. It was so arrogant and tone deaf, I couldn't stand to watch the rest of the series.

Im on S6 of Voyager and I cant stand anymore "period/old west" setting episodes. I just have to skip them.

I think half of the reason there are a lot of those kinds of episode is that it's cheap and easy to film. lol. Here in the LA area we have a number of Old West type sets that would be low cost to film at.

The ones where the characters had anorexia for a day. I loved how they passed out from starvation bc they didn't eat for 3 hours.

oh you mean that full house episode where dj collapsed

DJ didn't eat for several days, Kimi at one point mentions that she's been eating DJs lunch at school for the past x amount of days(can't recall how many)

Parent

Yessss

omg i totally forgot about that, but i can remember it now

lol i remember the DJ/Full House one vividly

That always makes me think of the Full House episode when DJ wanted to lose weight

lol those drove me crazy as a tween as i had an ED i would just be like THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS

Parent

DJ collapsing after getting off the stair-master will stick with me forever.

Degrassi TNG did this lol

1/4th of Dif'rent Strokes were very special episodes.



Eating disorders, kidnapping, drinking and driving, kidnapping again..... Reply

The LA Riots!

Did they really?

I thought the series ended before then?

yeah, that show tackled everything

i miss dana plato now.

i dont remember that punky episode but i remember the scary two-part special

That diff'rent strokes episode was weird

Curiosity outweighed laziness and I decided to click the link and HDU.



BEER BAD IS HILARIOUS.



THERE ARE WORSE EPISODES IN SEASON 4. (Ahem. Where the Wild Things Are.) Reply

Beer Bad is SO fucking hilarious. It may not be essential Buffy but people ranking this as one of the worst episodes is just an example of superfans being way too pretentious about the show. Like, relax. Laugh. It's Buffy's take on college beer - it doesn't always have to be "deep".



And Sarah Michelle's acting is a master class in comedy.



And yeah, Where the Wild Things are is straight up embarrassing - that's genuinely bad, if not offensive. Reply

I heard that Bear Bad was actually Joss making fun of the concept of very special episodes, hence Xander asking what Buffy learnt today about bear, and she answers that it's 'fomey'? Supposedly the WB requested an episode with a ~message~ because they could get money from it or something, but after the sponsors saw the episode they refused to give them the money lol

lol yeah, that's the gist of what happened. Some kind of anti-drug organization would give money to shows that had episodes with an anti-drug/anti-drinking message, so the WB wanted Buffy to do one. And this is what they did. lmao.

100% agreed. For whatever reason, I missed that ep when it originally aired, and didn't bother to seek it out for years, because I heard how terrible it was. After the complete fucking shitshow of seasons 6 and 7, I finally was like, can't be worse than this. AND IT'S TOTALLY FINE. Not deep or amazing but not offensively horrible. Plus, the way Xander weirdly ADRs the line, "Nothing can defeat THE PENIS!" has me cracking up every time.

Beer Bad was so ridiculous, but I thought Go Fish was worse. If you take steroids, you'll turn into a sea monster! lol

Yeah, I had fun with Beer Bad, but Where the Wild Things Are was so damn boring and awful!

remember the n word episode

looking back at it that note it sounds exactly like what a Trump supporter tweets



"Packing? She's not going anywhere!"

"OH MY GOD THAT'S A GUN!"

this stressed me out as a kid

