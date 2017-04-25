15 Weirdest “Very Special Episodes” Of TV Shows
15. SAVED BY THE BELL – “JESSIE’S SONG”
About: Jessie turns to taking over the counter drugs (caffeine pills) as a result of the pressure with midterms and her singing group, ignoring Slater's warning that the pills can be addictive. When Jessie has a breakdown, Zack cancels her performance and calms her down. Jessie undergoes counseling and accepts the fact that no one can be good at everything
11. DIFF’RENT STROKES – “THE BICYCLE MAN”
About: Part 1: Arnold and Dudley befriend a bicycle shop owner named Mr. Horton (Gordon Jump), who is actually a pedophile trying to scope the two unwary boys out.
(The show begins with a message from Conrad Bain to discuss child molestation with friends and family.)
Part 2: After watching an X-rated cartoon at the bike shop, Arnold decides he's had enough of Mr. Horton and goes home, leaving Dudley behind. Arnold lets slip details about his experiences with the seemingly congenial Mr. Horton, and Mr. Drummond calls the authorities. The police arrive just as Mr. Horton is making his move on Dudley (who had been given a sedative "to relax"), saving their friend from a potentially frightening experience.
(Conrad Bain again delivers a message about child molestation at the beginning of the episode. Bain also does a voice over PSA saying "If you know of a problem with child sexual abuse, please contact your local law enforcement or social service agency.")
8. PUNKY BREWSTER – “ACCIDENTS HAPPEN”
About: The sudden explosion of the Challenger Space Shuttle upsets Mike's entire third grade class, specifically Punky, who aspires to become an astronaut one day. As Mike tries to help his students understand the tragedy, Punky faces opposition from her classmates when she expresses that her dream for the future has not changed. That's when Mike hatches a plan to restore the kids' enthusiasm.
5. FAMILY TIES – “SAY UNCLE”
About: Uncle Ned (played by Tom Hanks) shows up and Steven gets him an interview to work at WKS. It soon becomes clear, however, that he has a drinking problem (which strains his relationship with everyone and causes Ned to blow the interview). Alex tries to remind Ned of his business prowess, only to be physically assaulted by Ned.
2. STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE – “STIGMA”
About: The Enterprise makes way to a planet hosting the Interspecies Medical Exchanges convention. Phlox seeks to take advantage of the opportunity to meet with Vulcan doctors to learn more about a highly-stigmatized neurological affliction only transmitted through Vulcan mind melds. The Vulcans discover T'Pol is afflicted. Believing the stigma to be unethical, T'Pol chooses not to reveal that her participation in the mind meld was not voluntary but the result of physical and mental assault. Meanwhile, Feezal, one of Phlox's wives is aboard to assist Trip in the installation of a sophisticated medical microscope. Trip is unsettled by her sexual advances toward him and even more so that her husband is little more than amused by her seemingly disloyal behavior.
like alzheimers, 9/11, death,
The other Saved by the Bell episode that felt like another special episode was Running Zack where he discovers he's part Cherokee?? And then dealing with death.
I'm pretty sure Boy Meets World had like 20 Very Special Episodes.
Weird and did not hold up well, imo.
(Also Jessie's Song is ICONIC!!!)
Eating disorders, kidnapping, drinking and driving, kidnapping again.....
BEER BAD IS HILARIOUS.
THERE ARE WORSE EPISODES IN SEASON 4. (Ahem. Where the Wild Things Are.)
And Sarah Michelle's acting is a master class in comedy.
And yeah, Where the Wild Things are is straight up embarrassing - that's genuinely bad, if not offensive.
"Not so loud!"
"oh my god that's a gun!"
I hate most of this show but that was hilarious