all mine

When Not Busy Promoting/Touring/Performing, ZaYn likes to wish his NoN Racist GF GiGi Happy Bday




Taking a break from heavy promoting and hectic tour schedule only successful solo Directioner ZaYn MaLiK, shows his love to girlfriend GiGi Hadid by giving her a big ass pink cake. The supermodel turned 22 this past weekend and Zayn shared this pic in social media with the caption: "happy birthday to my everything."

source= https://twitter.com/people/status/856648968436109313
Tagged: , ,