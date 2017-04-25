Chris Pratt Reveals Why He Won't Take Photos With Fans
This is why @prattprattpratt won't take photos with fans. https://t.co/l5lgkvXarb— JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 24, 2017
Chris Pratt covers Cigar Aficionado with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn.
On why he refuses photos with fans:
“I’ve always been a pretty deferential, go-with-the-flow guy. But now I have to be economical with my time. If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So I just don’t take pictures with people. Because that’s not about enjoying the moment; it’s about stealing the moment to brag about later. So I say, ‘Would you settle for a handshake?’ And then they take the picture anyway.”
source
The story, if worthy, is good enough.
#Imwithhim LOL
As a note, all the pics I've taken have been at fan events/screenings/etc. Never bothered a celeb while they're just out and about. They're only like 4 people in the world I would go up to in person; however, never if they're with children or out eating with people.
sometimes people like to look at something and remember again how they felt etc.
plus seeing a celeb is so rare, its like taking a pic on a trip...you wanna savor the experience
I mean I've never done it but then I don't really meet that many celebs either
There are some people I downright would take a picture with and others I'm just happy if they know how much I like their work.
I met this one singer a few months ago and really just wanted to talk to him about how this one song basically kept me from committing suicide while I was going thru some intense PPD/anxiety, and then my husband was like why didn't you get a picture?!?? I was like lmao why. I look like shit, I was just crying, and I got to tell the guy what I wanted and that's all that matters to me.
Now I just feel weird. I did a few cons back when I was younger and I had a blast at the time but now looking back I'm like "I paid WHAT for a photo and a signature!?!?!?" I would never do that now.
And you can't really sort of immerse in the moment with how rushed random encounters happen (same goes for conventions too :( ).
Half way through I realised why it was a boring movie - it's a film about rich people who inhabit their own world. Even the 'help' are robots.
Blue collar stories. Mmmhmm.
Life was simpler when I thought he was just irl Andy Dwyer and didn't realize that he's a low-key Republican alas
HemsworthThor is clearly the best Chris.
glad that he's exposing himself as an idiot now. That way I won't have to waste my time stanning for someone who comes across as a complete moron. Good job Chris!
Pratt has let me down, now Hemsworth is my Marvel Chris of Choice.
Same. 5000 Candles in the Wind has been my ringtone for years because I still miss Parks but I realized recently that I need to pick another ringtone in case people think I'm a Pratt (or Marvel) stan. And to think in season 1 of Parks, he was kind of the sole reason I kept watching into season 2!
I'm still annoyed I couldn't badger my friend into going to the Skull Island premiere and getting me an autograph
I didn't take any photos though, no selfies, just the discs signed, had a chat, bounced. They're not hugely known/popular anyway, more underground.
This reminds me of this Melanie Martinez video lol
except i took a pic with javale mcgee when i saw him the month a couple months ago lol. in my defense, he wasn't going incognito or anything, he was walking around in his team sweats and hoody. i told him to go easy on the raptors and he just laughed.
otherwise, a picture with a celeb is no different than taking a picture with a friend or family member...
Oh and I spent a whole night talking to her just shooting the shit and I didn't even remember to ask for a picture before she left. But I have my memories :)