Chris Pratt Reveals Why He Won't Take Photos With Fans

I don't really get why people feel the need to take photos with celebs tbh. Reply

The story, if worthy, is good enough.



LOL I've met so many "celebs" over the years and I have yet to have the desire to request a keepsake.The story, if worthy, is good enough. #Imwithhim LOL Reply

I agree with this. Reply

idk, i mean i guess its a nice memory and thing to collect for some people? same with autographs, but only if the person is willing. Reply

Agreed. I don't get it either. Reply

I've only ever taken asked to take pictures with like three celebs in my life, and that's only because I was a really big fan. I've seen lots of random celebs though and have no desire to take pics. Reply

i mean we kinda live in a society where your worth is based on your social media attention Reply

It depends. I've met a few celebs where I have loved their work so much and I'm so happy we were able to take a picture, but then there are some where I'm just happy to introduce myself and tell them their work is great and then move on. Having a picture is just a nice thing to look back on. I have a few framed even haha.



As a note, all the pics I've taken have been at fan events/screenings/etc. Never bothered a celeb while they're just out and about. They're only like 4 people in the world I would go up to in person; however, never if they're with children or out eating with people.



Edited at 2017-04-24 11:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Well, it's exciting to get photos with celebrities, moreso than autographs. But I find it's also a risk because the photo might be awful, or remembering the whole interaction might make me cringe later...basically I don't aspire as much now to meet my faves because I'll probably end up hating myself Reply

let's ask stalker sarah Reply

I noticed the other day that the fan signs are still linked at the top of the layout. Serious flashback when you look through them!!



ecctv.livejournal.com/photo/album/14723 Reply

i don't get most of celeb culture tbh. paying $50 to have a stranger's signature or selfie never made sense to me Reply

For the same reason someone might as for an autograph. Reply

I mean, it's like he said, it's to brag about later. I'm sure 90% of the people who take those pics will most definitely post them online, so I'm living for these celebrities chosing to not be up for pictures in a generation that values image more than anything else. The timing is perfect lol Reply

because we're all human and memories only last us so long

sometimes people like to look at something and remember again how they felt etc.

plus seeing a celeb is so rare, its like taking a pic on a trip...you wanna savor the experience Reply

To prove that you met them?



I mean I've never done it but then I don't really meet that many celebs either Reply

I think 90% of the time people asking for photos just wanna brag about it later. Reply

lmao @ the amount of replies this got. i gues i shoulda wrote, "I personally don't feel any desire to take photos of celebs when I see them." Reply

Personally, I kinda hate having my picture taken so the memory would be more than enough for me lol. Reply

For the likes on their social media Reply

Same. Idgaf honestly Reply

Depends on the person.



There are some people I downright would take a picture with and others I'm just happy if they know how much I like their work. Reply

I don't either lol. I look awkward and gross af so why?



I met this one singer a few months ago and really just wanted to talk to him about how this one song basically kept me from committing suicide while I was going thru some intense PPD/anxiety, and then my husband was like why didn't you get a picture?!?? I was like lmao why. I look like shit, I was just crying, and I got to tell the guy what I wanted and that's all that matters to me. Reply

I've never really met any celebrities. Although I did once share an elevator with Steve-O in Winnipeg. I was going to ask for a picture and then I thought "why?" and got off on my floor without saying anything lmao. He was incredibly tiny in real life. So so tiny.



Edited at 2017-04-25 01:27 am (UTC) Reply

receipts Reply

When I was younger I liked it. It was fun and I would have memories to look back on of meeting a favorite celeb.



Now I just feel weird. I did a few cons back when I was younger and I had a blast at the time but now looking back I'm like "I paid WHAT for a photo and a signature!?!?!?" I would never do that now. Reply

I don't understand this question and all these responses. For that matter, why does anyone take any picture with themselves and other people..? Reply

As a keepsake... because I live in a third world country surrounded by seas where the chance of such celebs visiting is 10% in 5 years.



And you can't really sort of immerse in the moment with how rushed random encounters happen (same goes for conventions too :( ).



Edited at 2017-04-25 04:23 am (UTC) Reply

I don't find this relatable to my average, blue-collar American life :/ Reply

lmao Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

omg Reply

lmao Reply

haaaaa. Oh man, I just got around to watching passengers yesterday.



Half way through I realised why it was a boring movie - it's a film about rich people who inhabit their own world. Even the 'help' are robots.



Blue collar stories. Mmmhmm. Reply

He's reached bitch eating crackers levels for me. Reply

lol for me too Reply

good Reply

same Reply

Lol. Ikr. He is so bland. Reply

Same Reply

lol same. I started out liking him best of all the bland Marvel Chrises but now he's by far my least favorite.



Life was simpler when I thought he was just irl Andy Dwyer and didn't realize that he's a low-key Republican alas Reply

Same here, I miss thinking of him as IRL Andy Dwyer. Reply

Hemsworth Thor is clearly the best Chris. Reply

I agree. Although I'm truly

glad that he's exposing himself as an idiot now. That way I won't have to waste my time stanning for someone who comes across as a complete moron. Good job Chris!

Same.



Pratt has let me down, now Hemsworth is my Marvel Chris of Choice. Reply

mte Reply

yep Reply

I'm not entirely sure what the "look at this bitch eating crackers" means. *shrugs* Reply

mte lol Reply

Me too lol Reply

I'm waiting for Guardians to be over for him to reach that level for me Reply

Seriously. I get that it's annoying to have fans approaching all of the time, but to say that they just want bragging rights when maybe they just want to have a captured moment with an actor they love? Reply

same Reply

LOL! I was just gonna post this! Seriously, no matter how benign, everything he says annoys me. Everything. Reply

Same. 5000 Candles in the Wind has been my ringtone for years because I still miss Parks but I realized recently that I need to pick another ringtone in case people think I'm a Pratt (or Marvel) stan. And to think in season 1 of Parks, he was kind of the sole reason I kept watching into season 2! Reply

I mean nowadays it's not about meeting a celebrity as much as it is about getting a proof of meeting them Reply

lol right? i have 1 or 2 pics i havent shared but i just keep them bc i like having that proof Reply

selfies are the new autograph. i'd rather have something i could sell online tbh but do people even care about signed stuff anymore? Reply

I do but half the time I don't have shit to sign on me if it's a random encounter lol Reply

Sports memorabilia, yes. Hollywood, not so much anymore. Reply

Hell yeah.



I'm still annoyed I couldn't badger my friend into going to the Skull Island premiere and getting me an autograph Reply

I got a bunch of my cds signed by a hip hop outfit when they toured Australia earlier this year. I've been listening to them since 1999 so it was awesome to get a chance to meet and greet at the soundcheck.



I didn't take any photos though, no selfies, just the discs signed, had a chat, bounced. They're not hugely known/popular anyway, more underground. Reply

i don't see anything wrong with this but its kinda uncool of them to take the photo anyway Reply

its kinda uncool of them to take the photo anyway



This reminds me of this Melanie Martinez video lol



I forgot about this! (And America forgot about her lbr.) I found her sympathetic in that video because it's creepy just pointing a camera toward a celebrity expecting them to pose and smile. Conversely, the video of Melanie talking back to the crowd in concert was nagl



lmao i remember this Reply

lol reminds me of this



i get where he is coming from. must be bad enough getting bugged everywhere you go, plus you need to look decent enough to be comfortable in a pic that will be posted on their social media. if you genuinely like the celeb, wouldn't it be more meaningful to have a brief conversation with them?



except i took a pic with javale mcgee when i saw him the month a couple months ago lol. in my defense, he wasn't going incognito or anything, he was walking around in his team sweats and hoody. i told him to go easy on the raptors and he just laughed. Reply

omg shaqtin king Reply

aww javale! Reply

OMGGGG my friend's friend ran into him at the airport a few days ago too I literally just wanna run into him and make him realize we're soulmates I love him so much lol Reply

Eh, I think it's a bit weird how much everyone is all 90% of all celebrity pics are bragging rights. Like, do these folks never take pictures of friends and family at birthday parties? Vacation pics? Pics of graduation? Photos are how we remember important moments. Reply

lol ia. these comments makes no sense to me. I only understand it as a criticism of people obsessed with getting a picture and as soon as they get it, they leave without even talking to the celeb. Like you're so obsessed with getting the picture, you dgaf about actually meeting the person which is strange



otherwise, a picture with a celeb is no different than taking a picture with a friend or family member... Reply

MTE Reply

He's the ultimate dudebro (+ a pos animal abuser) and I wish that him and his annoying wife would just disappear, tbh. Reply

MTE. plus the main reason he doesn't take photos with fans is because he has very few fans.. he is green in the arena of celebrity/fan interactions. Reply

NEGL if I ever followed through on my childhood dream of being an actor, I'd be totally open about my thirst for attention.



I've actually met him. SUPER nice.



Lol why does it sound bitchy on paper but it's really nothing to be concerned about? He deserves to have his own time as much as anybody else. Reply

Yeah I agree with him. I would rather enjoy the moment of meeting a celeb than making them pose in a photo with me so I can share it with people who don't really care. Reply

Yeah, at least it's not like Kristen Stewart saying that pictures sucks your soul away or some other bullshit like that (Idk for sure if she was the one who said that but it sounds like something she'd say) Reply

I believe she said that doing a cosmetics campaign would suck her soul out. She said that being famous and having people take her picture is like being raped. Reply

Can't blame him for that. I'd much rather have a nice convo with a celeb than a photo. People get too much with shoving cameras in people's faces. Reply

so it's a waste of your time lol Reply

I think now I can somewhat understand this mentality. Latrice Royale performed at my school on Friday (!!!!!!) and between sets she really had to go dry off and change but everyone wanted a picture. I was working the event and had to tell them to stay for the meet and greet at the end of the night because she won't be ready for her next set if she stays and keeps taking pic after pic. She even told me she needs to learn to say no sometimes because it fucks up the planning of the show.



Oh and I spent a whole night talking to her just shooting the shit and I didn't even remember to ask for a picture before she left. But I have my memories :) Reply

That's awesome, bb, I love ha so much! Reply

Such a wonderfully chill person. So down to earth and normal. Didn't bring any entourage or assistants or anything. I have so much new found respect for all the work it takes to become so successful as a drag queen. Reply

Latrice sounds like she's super nice and sweet, tbh. Reply

He ain't shit but I don't mind this, no one is entitled to a person, celebs aren't any different. A premiere, movie/show promo tour, award show, concert, etc. is a different story, because there they are essentially getting paid to do just that/promote their work. But a photo when someone is trying to eat at a diner or take a nice stroll with their family? Nah. Especially nowadays on social media where posting a pic you took with a celebrity may alert other people to where that celeb is now (iirc Emma Watson and Jennifer Lawrence mentioned not taking photos for the same reason). People usually take photos now for bragging rights anyways, if you truly liked an actor/singer you would settle for a handshake or a short but genuine conversation, lbr. Reply

Yea this statement itself isn't so bad but I am still RME because this whole press tour is him talking about his aggreivement Reply

