Chris Pratt Reveals Why He Won't Take Photos With Fans




Chris Pratt covers Cigar Aficionado with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn.

On why he refuses photos with fans:

“I’ve always been a pretty deferential, go-with-the-flow guy. But now I have to be economical with my time. If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So I just don’t take pictures with people. Because that’s not about enjoying the moment; it’s about stealing the moment to brag about later. So I say, ‘Would you settle for a handshake?’ And then they take the picture anyway.”

source
Tagged: ,