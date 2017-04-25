First Promo for ABC's "Dirty Dancing" remake
It’s here! Watch #DirtyDancing the TV musical's first promo starring @yoabbaabba & tune in May 24 on @ABCNetwork https://t.co/pZIKDhtAgx pic.twitter.com/ybAWES689A— People Magazine (@people) April 24, 2017
Airs May 24th on ABC.
source
Edited at 2017-04-24 11:00 pm (UTC)
resume says 25-35, so yeah he's prob 35 and 11 months.
or is that the age he can "play"?!
Edited at 2017-04-24 10:02 pm (UTC)
I mean, this dude looks like the sadistic serial killer version of Ed Helms, he's hideous.