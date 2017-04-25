Trailer for Syfy's new Syfy show "Blood Drive"
In the Grindhouse-infected future of 1999, Arthur Bailey is the last good cop among a horde of corrupt officials. He’s about to get caught up in a race where the cars run on human blood and failure means your head explodes. Coming June 14.
About Blood Drive: Los Angeles in the near future: where water is a scarce as oil, and climate change keeps the temperature at a cool 115 in the shade. It’s a place where crime is so rampant that only the worst violence is punished, and where Arthur Bailey — the city’s last good cop — runs afoul of the dirtiest and meanest underground car rally in the world: Blood Drive. The master of ceremonies is a vaudevillian nightmare, the drivers are homocidal deviants, and the cars run on human blood. Buckle Up, Lube Up and prepare for everything you know about Cable Television to Blow up!
oh this is a REAL PRODUCT
wtf
but im kinda here for it?