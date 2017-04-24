Kendrick Lamar's Humble dethrones Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles free falls 18 positions
12 weeks of being #1 Ed Sheeran's Shape of You has finally been dethroned! Humble is Kendrick Lamar's second #1 single! His first being Bad Blood with Taylor Swift.
After the release of his debut single Sign of the Times, Harry Styles' plummeted down 18 positions settling now out of the top 20 at #22!
Are you guys happy to see Shape of You finally dethroned?
Source / Source
Billboard Hot 100: #1(+2) Humble, @kendricklamar [3 weeks]. *new peak*— chart data (@chartdata) April 24, 2017
Billboard Hot 100: #22(-18) Sign of the Times, @Harry_Styles [2 weeks]. *peak: #4*— chart data (@chartdata) April 24, 2017
Source / Source
Meanwhile everyone I know LOVES Humble and yet I've only ever happened to hear it once on the rap station, somehow. That one seems to be playing Mask Off every time I turn it on lol
meanwhile
Does Flopga need another Superbowl performance to make this a hit?
Re: meanwhile
Re: meanwhile
Re: meanwhile
RISE KENDRICK.
yah, element and DNA >
That's not even fair.
We need to expose all those that have worked with the white devil ha self!
That all changed after watching the Canadian Grammys or whatever the fuck they were. Girl cannot sing live.
first reaction watching DNA.: DAMN
first reaction watching HUMBLE.: Well DAMN
Kendrick's growth in popularity this era has been incredible.
and really, theres no point in worrying. there always will be a bigger one, this is the country we live in lol