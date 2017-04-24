f: wildest tay

Kendrick Lamar's Humble dethrones Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles free falls 18 positions

12 weeks of being #1 Ed Sheeran's Shape of You has finally been dethroned! Humble is Kendrick Lamar's second #1 single! His first being Bad Blood with Taylor Swift.



After the release of his debut single Sign of the Times, Harry Styles' plummeted down 18 positions settling now out of the top 20 at #22!

Are you guys happy to see Shape of You finally dethroned?

Source / Source
Tagged: , ,