Kendrick Lamar's Humble dethrones Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles free falls 18 positions

Shape Of You isn't even a good song. I will never get people's obsession with that troll.

He's ugly and a drunk and that's relatable to ugly drunks Reply

I'm an ugly drunk and I don't relate to him. Maybe because I'm a girl. Reply

I like Ed's music generally (alhough Divide is definitely not as good as his previous two albums) but I don't understand how anyone can find that ginger Smeagol physically attractive. Reply

This song is on the radio every 15 minutes or so. It's horrible. It's like that time when Hey Soul Sister was on every minute of every day. Drove me fucking crazy Reply

It was a great song when Tracy Chapman made it, a decent song when Sia did and a not very good one by the time Ed made it. Reply

I find it one of those songs that's nice to have on while I'm studying, but I have no idea why. Reply

I hate Ed but I was obsessed with Shape of You when it came out ngl Reply

He must have some incredible payola deal because I don't know anybody who actually gets more excited than "meh it's alright" for that song and yet it is on EVERY time I bump the dial to a top 40 station. I'm always bummed because I'll think they're playing Cheap Thrills and then I hear Ed's nasally droning lol



Meanwhile everyone I know LOVES Humble and yet I've only ever happened to hear it once on the rap station, somehow. That one seems to be playing Mask Off every time I turn it on lol Reply

it's not a good song but it's catchy and gets stuck in your head Reply

Billboard Hot 100: #39(new) The Cure, @ladygaga. — chart data (@chartdata) April 24, 2017



Does Flopga need another Superbowl performance to make this a hit?

I think with gradual radio support and a video it could do okay Reply

It's too forgettable to be a hit, tbh. It's catchy but boring at the same time. Reply

lmao *reality hits* Reply

The song was doing so well on iTunes, but it didn't even break into Spotify's top 50. The youths simply don't know ha. Reply

I finally heard more than .3 seconds of Sign of the Times and it's definitely a poor man's Bowie track. Reply

It's too deep and meaningful for us pop fans Reply

Clearly I'm a dense motherfucker then lol. Reply

It's an amalgam of 70s tracks I love and hate. It's got some Space Oddity/Life On Mars and Yellow Brick Road but then it also has miscellaneous Pink Floyd and Imagine in it too. All whilst not managing to be as good as anything it's referencing Reply

It's good for one listen. No repeat value. Reply

I don't hate it but it goes nowhere imo. Reply

humble is boringgg



yah, element and DNA > Reply

I hope DNA is his next single because it really is phenomenal. Reply

ia about dna, i thought loyalty was gonna be my fave bc of rih, but dna is sooo good Reply

Both tracks are phenomenal! 🔥 DNA was everything at first album listen but now ELEMENT is on constant replay. Reply

I've heard only 1-2 of his songs before, and I decided to give the album a listen. I've only heard the first two tracks so far and DNA was soo good. I'm gonna have to listen to his older works. Reply

yaaaaasssss kendrick 🙌 Reply

Yas! My boyfriends back and he's cooler than ever. Slay Kendrick 💋💋❤️ Reply

His first being Bad Blood with Taylor Swift.



That's not even fair. Reply

Why? He was ft on it! Reply

He may as well have been the actual artist on the "remix" - he has all the verses and Taylor only sings the chorus and bridge. Reply

i mean if features didn't count then nicki would never have a hit Reply

LMAO -- yes it is wtf.



We need to expose all those that have worked with the white devil ha self! Reply

it's embarrassing for him imo Reply

I was feeling FEEL. this morning, I've listened to it approximately 80 times Reply

She's the only woman in the top 10 currently Reply

Parent

Sexism is over. Reply

I love this song Reply

I've always hated the sound of Alessia Cara's voice, but thought she could technically sing.

That all changed after watching the Canadian Grammys or whatever the fuck they were. Girl cannot sing live. Reply

bless this canadian queen for SMASHING the patriarchy in the united states!!! Reply

princesa of pop is coming Reply

I really like Element tbh! Reply

I'm still trying to cope with the visuals Kendrick served in the "HUMBLE." video, TBH

Reply

first reaction listening to the album: DAMN



first reaction watching DNA.: DAMN



first reaction watching HUMBLE.: Well DAMN Reply

It's fitting that a song where Kendrick calls people out for not being humble would dethrone Sheeran and his inflated ego.



Kendrick's growth in popularity this era has been incredible. Reply

Ot but there was an earthquake here and I'm scared :(. It wasn't that big but I'm scared there might be a bigger one. Reply

that IS scary... stay safe bb :( Reply

Thank you! There have been like 20 quakes (one big on saturday of 6.1 richter and another one today of 7.1 richter) since saturday so we're kind of worried Reply

