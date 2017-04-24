Bella Thorne didn't want to audition for Disney, bought her house thanks to her social media work
.@bellathorne discussed how difficult it was to get gigs outside of the Disney realm.https://t.co/vubH0bTeBm— Latina Magazine (@Latina) 24 de abril de 2017
- Only auditioned for Shake it up! because her family was about to be homeless. Bella, her mom & three siblings were living off Stouffer's coupons
- In her audition she said she couldn't dance or sing, was basically tone deaf and wasn't funny, and they thought she was joking
- It was hard getting a job after the show because all people saw was a Disney actress
- She bought a house this year only from her social media work (#goals), and says her social media is how she pays her bills
source
How do you pay your bills, ONTD? I do it working a job I hate
Edited at 2017-04-24 08:45 pm (UTC)
On maternity leave but normally I work in a museum. So i cant complain tbh
Bella is a mess but it sounds like her family was never very stable so I understand why she is that way. As long as she does okay with her finances and doesn't fuck up too big with drugs she'll be fine tbh. She's so so young.
Edited at 2017-04-24 08:52 pm (UTC)
& I'm living for Famous in Love bc i'm trash, w/e
- It was hard getting a job after the show because all people saw was a Disney actress
Still: WHO???
- She bought a house this year only from her social media work (#goals), and says her social media is how she pays her bills
I don't understand how ppl do this but I want to learn their ways :(
lol I don't understand ONTD's bad taste tbh
Well, that's one sure fire way to fuck up a child's mind for life.