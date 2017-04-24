Bella Thorne didn't want to audition for Disney, bought her house thanks to her social media work

Does she sell diarrhea tea or some shit?



I only just saw the duff yesterday. It wasn't as awful as i was expecting.



On maternity leave but normally I work in a museum. So i cant complain tbh Reply

I (barely) pay my bills through helping others. One does not get into social work in hopes of making the big bucks. Reply

I have a friend who wanted to go into the field, but didn't because she couldn't support her family on what she would have made. It's galling how such important work isn't compensated accordingly. Reply

Agreed - we and teachers are fucking screwed over in what we give to the world and what the world gives back to us. I love what I do but I do come home at the end of the day going Reply

I believe it. All of her movies have flopped or went straight to Demand if that... Reply

The Duff did well tho? Reply

How do you pay your bills, ONTD? I do it working a job I hate



Me too. My job is really good (I'm a receptionist at a health care non-profit), but I work with one other receptionist and she is THE WORST. Gets on my nerves like crazy and I'm just too meek to confront her about shit. Reply

Has she had any work since shake it up? I still don't know her! Reply

She's been in a couple movies...That Adam Sandler one with Drew Barrymore? I think, and The Duff. Now she's on a Freeform show. Reply

she was in the latest Madea movie as the token yt! Reply

She had a bit part in Alexander and the Terrible, Hell-Raising, Clown Stalker-filled Day. Reply

She's the lead on Marlene King's new Freeform show. Reply

I remember watching the show with kids I was babysitting and wondering why she couldn't dance; I'd assumed they had scouted dance kids Reply

If i was a famous person i'd always be pimping shit on my social media and become rich. Its ridiculos the amount of money companies pay for ads by "influencers" Reply

Right? Whenever I see people complain about it, I think, "If somebody says to me, 'I will give you $1000 for posting a picture on Instagram,'" I am posting that picture. That's easy money! Reply

Awww that little bb in the gif I want to give him a hug but also I'm laughing so hard the more I look at it. What is the context?



Bella is a mess but it sounds like her family was never very stable so I understand why she is that way. As long as she does okay with her finances and doesn't fuck up too big with drugs she'll be fine tbh. She's so so young. Reply

It was the first day of school and the lady asked him if he was gonna miss his mom, he said no and then broke down after. Reply

It was his first day of kindergarten and the reporter asked him if he was gonna miss his mom lol Here's the video:



Poor bb he just couldn't keep it together hahaha. Reply

Aww poor BB Andrew! It's ok he's going to miss his mother. Reply

she is mad annoying on snapchat, i followed her only to immediately unfollow right after i saw her stories Reply

It's crazy how much I loved her messy ass at the beginning of this year and how quickly I got over her. I think it was the glitter. Too much glitter.



YEESSS! she either has too much highlight or glitter on, but sometimes she does BOTH and she just makes herself look like a mess Reply

I fucking adore this messy woman idek



& I'm living for Famous in Love bc i'm trash, w/e Reply

IA! I binged it this weekend and I want another season!! It's such a fun show Reply

- It was hard getting a job after the show because all people saw was a Disney actress



Still: WHO???



- She bought a house this year only from her social media work (#goals), and says her social media is how she pays her bills



- She bought a house this year only from her social media work (#goals), and says her social media is how she pays her bills

I don't understand how ppl do this but I want to learn their ways :(

Are you new, sis? Bella is ONTD's muse @ this point Reply

I am new :(



lol I don't understand ONTD's bad taste tbh Reply

Parent

She's our Miami style icon! Reply

Only auditioned for Shake it up! because her family was about to be homeless.

Well, that's one sure fire way to fuck up a child's mind for life.

That reminds me of Millie Bobbi Brown's dad bragging that her family was broke and almost homeless before making it on Stranger Things. Reply

MBB seems like a disaster waiting to happen, I feel bad for her. Reply

Parent

phoenix family teas Reply

My bills are currently paid by unemployment and begging family members for money 👍 Reply

