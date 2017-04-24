swamp monster

Bella Thorne didn't want to audition for Disney, bought her house thanks to her social media work



- Only auditioned for Shake it up! because her family was about to be homeless. Bella, her mom & three siblings were living off Stouffer's coupons

- In her audition she said she couldn't dance or sing, was basically tone deaf and wasn't funny, and they thought she was joking

- It was hard getting a job after the show because all people saw was a Disney actress

- She bought a house this year only from her social media work (#goals), and says her social media is how she pays her bills

How do you pay your bills, ONTD?
