Men just can't stand seeing a woman succeed. Especially white men when faced with an icon like Serena. Reply

im so glad the itf came down on that trash ugh. i love her shes gonna be such a great mother Reply

I love that freakin poem omgg quoting Angelou like a queen



I fucking love Serena. She's going to be a great mother and she's already the best tennis player ever. Keep slaying! Reply

Nastase is such trash, he should be banned from anything to do with tennis tbh Reply

YAS come through with the queen maya poem, legends quoting legends!! Reply

what else than this beautiful response from the queen

that insta post about her baby was cute af too Reply

I would have been nothing short of "I'm not surprised because most white people think the exact same way! That's a lot more grace than I could have used tbh.I would have been nothing short of "I'm not surprised because most white people think the exact same way! #seethebitch !" Reply

It must suck sometimes to be the bigger person because you'd get flak otherwise. Then again, she's a classier lady than I am. I'd send this guy a flaming bag of shit with a signed tennis ball. Reply

Man how I fucking hate Nastase with all my being. I haaaaaaate that he is such a well known person internationally since he is a proper elite scumbag misogynistic trash of a racist asshole.

I can't bear to see some of my fellow Romanians making excuses for him, like it gives me proper anxiety. Reply

