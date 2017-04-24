Jesse Williams and his wife Aryn Drake-Lee have reportedly filed for divorce

the minka kelly blind rumor was true..?! Reply

how bout a link Reply

ugh :( Reply

Get ready for more blind items, where the sites simply take a fact (his marriage is over) and add their own "facts" (he was seen kissing so and so from such and such show).



My first thought Reply

lol it seems so, smdh Reply

She puzzles me. How does she pay her bills? She doesn't seem to act anymore. Reply

I hope those cheating rumors weren't true. Reply

i want to say i'm shocked but i'm not Reply

Yeah, just taking a cursory glance at the aesthetic disparity between these two, I'm not surprised at all either. I'm sure he has a lot of options. Oh well... Reply

WTF is this comment? Delete your account. Reply

no Reply

in the words of JoJo: "get out, right now"



Edited at 2017-04-24 09:30 pm (UTC)

you wrong as hell, but I did lol @ the wording of your savagery. Reply

this persons a massive fucking troll and always leave misogynistic comments about a woman's looks meaning a certain thing about them, they're just here to stir shit so ignore. Reply

goddamn



it's been hard to look at him the same since he stood up for nate parker tbh Reply

I was just thinking this is the first post I have seen about this guy in forever, that could explain it! Reply

mte. he didn't even say too much on the subject (at least compared to other people) but it was enough Reply

mte Reply

yup Reply

Same - my first thought upon seeing this post was "didn't this guy clap for Nate Parker?" Reply

he and chadwick boseman too, smh Reply

NO chadwick too? Reply

FUCK not Chadwick uugghhh. smh. Reply

My first thought was "I guess he can go cry on his friend Nate's shoulder." Reply

Mte Reply

mte Reply

I...don't know. All he said was "they don't want you to see BotN, though" -- does that really count as 'standing up' for him? It's certainly far from a condemnation, and it's kind of weird and cryptic, but it's also far from "bitch was lying" or whatever. Certainly less than Chadwick's whole speech in defense of him. :\ Reply

So many people I usually love on twitter really showed their asses about Nate Parker. Especially some of the writers I follow. Reply

yep exactly Reply

Even supposedly ~woke men don't give a fuck about women. Reply

He really showed his ass. Yikes. Reply

yeah, he's been cancelled. Reply

Aww that's sad :-(



I was actually thinking about them just yesterday. Not in a creepy stalker way. I was watching S6 of Greys Anatomy and I was trying to remember if he was married to his high school sweetheart irl. Reply

I'm guessing those Minka rumors were true... Reply

this post should be interesting... Reply

After reading ONTD, he realized his wife WAS too ugly for him, and decided to get rid of her. Thanks for helping him out, guys! Reply

marriage is for the birds Reply

Dibs tbh Reply

lmao Reply

Sis Reply

lol Reply

lol This was my first thought re: ONTD's eternal lust for him. Instead, the first comments are about how his ex-wife isn't attractive enough for him and receipts about him supporting Nate Parker. Bloop! A lot can happen in a short time. Reply

tmz says it's amicable but this is still shocking to me for some reason Reply

This is what happens when you put men on a pedestal. Reply

IDK how that has to do with getting a divorce unless you think he cheated or something. Reply

Yeah I was like "Men suck? Yeah, but people are allowed to get divorced....?" Reply

Society puts attractive women on a pedestal all the time. The life of an attractive, thin woman is heaven on earth. Reply

Oop. Sad. He half woke divorcin' already a cheater to boot? what a tragedy Reply

Damn. Those BIs come to mind... Reply

He's one of my only celeb crushes but this makes me so sad. I hope it was for something other than Minka. Reply

Why? Minka Kelly is hot. I'd leave my average wife for her too. Reply

Are kidding? Reply

Minka is gorgeous. My parents divorced because of cheating, though. I think it would have been easier to have a healthy relationship with my dad if they divorced for a different reason. I don't want his kids to go through that. Reply

lol same tbh



but his wife seems nice Reply

