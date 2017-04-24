I love Lynch, but Twin Peaks has got to be one of the most overrated TV series ever. Reply

Did you watch it back then or like recently? I would think it would seem more campy than scary if you watch it now versus then? Although fire walk with me is still really unsettling even watching now.

I think this airs on the 23rd here, that's the day I have my final paper in so now I have two things to look forward to :)

I can't wait!

I've been waiting for this for so long and now it's almost here yaasss!

i love twin peaks but it's honestly so triggering for me tbh :(

i dont blame you. i was so shocked at the plot twist/reveal considering it was the 90s

Also, I have this theory that Sky Ferreira plays their daughter. She certainly looks like she could be a combo of them, granted my only proof is that Sky follows them both on IG lol. But I would really love it if she was their daughter. Can't wait to see Shelley and Bobby again. Bobby was a terrible character but goddammit they were hot af. I hope they're still all over each other.

Honestly that seems pretty realistic imo

i hope she gets to be in the show omg, was she on the cast list that got posted??? i gotta find out

Yup she's gonna be in it!

Small town couples tend to stick together. I'm hoping they'll still be all over each other too.

She did this video which is very Lynchian and the lyrics heavily feature Laura's 'falling through space' monologue from Fire Walk With Me



Can anyone explain to me the time loop theory I keep hearing about when it comes to this show? I watched s1-half of s2 and I've even googled every possible phrase and nada comes up



I wanna watch Riverdale for Shelly.



What's gonna happen to Donna's character since the actress isn't back? Reply

Yesss watch Riverdale. Madchen Amick is so great in it. You'll hate her at first and then grow to love her, and those are always the best characters.

It's been years since I've seen the show but basically there's a lot of weird stuff w the Black Lodge (the red room with the black and white floor that Cooper and Laura are in) w/r/t time, i.e. Cooper has a dream that he's an old man in the BL and later Laura says "I'll see you in twenty-five years". There's a scene in the pilot that takes place in the diner w Shelly talking to one of the other waitresses that's later repeated verbatim in the series finale. There's also some time loop stuff in the film but if you haven't seen it, idw to spoil you.

Fire Walk With Me has hints of it? i need to finish s2 fast but it's just sooooo boring after Laura's killer is revealed :/

Parent

i am excited but at the same time kinda scared it won't as good as i want it to be

Bob was genuinely so terrifying to me. No monster make up needed, he just had that aura of menace.



(I am also a marshmallow baby who is scared of everything.) Reply

the way they shot him is so unsettling and his scene with maddy...

Yeah he is really unsettling...

yesss~!



i recently read "The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer" which Lynch's daughter, Jennifer, wrote/published in btwn the show's seasons. If you're a Twin Peaks fan I recommend it - it's pretty good & fucked up and reminded me of the movie, fire walk with me. Reply

Its sad that FWWM was a bomb because I still thinks its fantastic. I just think it was too close to the show time wise and people wanted the whole cast but I think the actress who played Laura did amazing in that role in the film.

I need to find a digital copy that has decent formatting



Jennifer's film work is so....... Reply

I'm surprised no one spoke more of this book earlier when it was first out and the implications:



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Like the fact Laura and Josie totally were getting it on. NO ONE SPOKE OF THIS!

It helped me answer so many questions. You actually end up liking certain characters more and understanding Laura a bit more.I'm surprised no one spoke more of this book earlier when it was first out and the implications: Reply

i always suspected it because of how subdued josie was when she spoke of her "english lessons"..

This better be good.

i really have to finally watch this show. i've meant to for years because my mom's a big fan. she would have viewing parties with coffee and pie and people would dress as the characters.

that sounds so adorable

your moms awesome

omg i love that

That's so cute!



My grandpa used to watch it while it aired and he was very, like, straight-laced and no-nonsense and usually watched boring TV, so his big excuse was always "well, it's on before the show I want to watch, so I just leave the channel on," but we think he actually liked it or at least was intrigued by it, haha Reply

I'm impressed they have revealed no real footage from the actual show yet. There is the interview with Lynch and the Palmers but it doesn't look like its from the show and was just shot as a promo tool.

Wow what people say about "ontd doesn't read" is fucking true, I couldn't even be bothered to read that one sentence you wrote. I watched the video and found out everything lmaooo!

They're still playing each episode every night so I'll still watch but man I am sHOOK



They're still playing each episode every night so I'll still watch but man I am sHOOK Reply

