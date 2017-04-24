April 24th, 2017, 02:17 pm theqinra New promo for Twin Peaks This is basically just a recap for the original series so consider it to be one big spoiler for those who are still catching up.Source Tagged: television, television - showtime, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8282 comments Add comment
Also, I have this theory that Sky Ferreira plays their daughter. She certainly looks like she could be a combo of them, granted my only proof is that Sky follows them both on IG lol. But I would really love it if she was their daughter.
I wanna watch Riverdale for Shelly.
What's gonna happen to Donna's character since the actress isn't back?
(I am also a marshmallow baby who is scared of everything.)
i recently read "The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer" which Lynch's daughter, Jennifer, wrote/published in btwn the show's seasons. If you're a Twin Peaks fan I recommend it - it's pretty good & fucked up and reminded me of the movie, fire walk with me.
Jennifer's film work is so.......
I'm surprised no one spoke more of this book earlier when it was first out and the implications:
Like the fact Laura and Josie totally were getting it on. NO ONE SPOKE OF THIS!
My grandpa used to watch it while it aired and he was very, like, straight-laced and no-nonsense and usually watched boring TV, so his big excuse was always "well, it's on before the show I want to watch, so I just leave the channel on," but we think he actually liked it or at least was intrigued by it, haha
They're still playing each episode every night so I'll still watch but man I am sHOOK