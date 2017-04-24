The View talks about buyer's remorse for 45 and interviews Allison Janney

His supporters don't care. Nixon's supporters were with him until the very end so I don't see why this would be any different. People continue to make excuses for his supporters.



Senator Burr is also not responding to Democrat letters to request documents from Trump camp. It's a mess. Reply

Thread

Link

People were donating to help Nixon pay his back taxes after he was outed. Ain't that some shit? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amazing. All these supporters who aren't fazed by what he says should be embarrassed. Some pastor voted for his "platform" and not the person rme. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How DARE YOU attack Blue Collar (White) Amurica! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as annoying as whoopi is, i'm glad she called out that logic and told them it doesn't matter, you can't separate the person from the platform and then told trashidiah that obama never made her feel bad for being white or came after white people like oompa loompa does for all non-white races Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





pic.twitter.com/HfKTgrAdE6 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 24, 2017 Did anyone watch Obama earlier? I miss his eloquence and his compassion so much. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao basically! seeing Obama is like seeing your ex look so good after a break up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was my fair share of critical of him during his presidency but now every time I see his face, a voice in my head instantly pops up:



Please come back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Basically me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It hurts me so much to see Obama's hard work be shat on by an angry orangutan and his minions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw man :( I'm so sad that I was living in another country the entirety of his presidency and decided to come back the year before fuckface got elected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You ain't getting a peso from us u delusional piece of shit. Let his racist ass supporters pay for it if they're so interested in keeping us out. Che gringos de mierda. Reply

Thread

Link





lmao what's funny is this dummy doesn't realize that more mexicans are going back to mexico than coming into the states https://www.nytimes.com/2015/11/20/us/m ore-mexican-immigrants-leaving-us-than-e ntering-report-finds.html?_r=0 . so he is going to build that wall to keep them in? like damn mexicans can't win. they are blamed for too much immigration when really they just want to go home and now they might not be able to do that either because of this fucking wall (don't worry i know the wall won't stop them from going home i just find the whole thing so stupid and the fact that americans are dumb enough to believe will stop anyone) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watching West Wing right now and loving it and her. Reply

Thread

Link

The West Wing is the best. Looking back, it was really what I'd consider the crowning jewel of optimistic television before everything went grimdark for ~~~gritty realism~~~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CJ Cregg is my favorite



Edited at 2017-04-24 07:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's great in everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So, that AP interview was, uh, something Reply

Thread

Link

That's putting it lightly. Clusterfuck would be the word I'd use. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And it's not even making any ripples in the media. That's how used we are to his dumbfuckery. It's appalling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's brand new though. Give it time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

invoking 9/11 to gauge his ratings performance. whatta guy 🙏🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dude literally said Face the Nation hadn't seen ratings like that "since the World Trade Center came down".... like.........



Also, the fact that they used (unintelligible) like 20 times was killing me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



AP interview with Trump: Read the transcript here: https://t.co/EN4btrFdtt — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) April 23, 2017

Something is seriously wrong with his brain. Reply

Thread

Link

He's so stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This whole thing was bonkers from start to finish. I was honestly stunned while reading it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





#TownHall Trump supporter was screaming that we should respect the president while she was flipping off @bradsherman's constituents. pic.twitter.com/dSmCyJ4Smq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 22, 2017

I went to my congressman's town hall on Saturday! Even though he's a Dem in a very blue district, a LOT of people showed up. Also Alyssa Milano was there and tweeted pics and lmao also this video of an obnoxious Trump supporter. Reply

Thread

Link

Trump supporters are a fucking trip. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alyssa's been literal perfection regarding her activism the last couple years tbh. She makes the 12 years old me feel okay today for loving Phoebe while everyone else hated her lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They should make Trump use all the money his businesses have screwed people out of over the years to build the wall.



They could build a wall around the entire United States. Reply

Thread

Link

I heard he called to congratulate that woman astronaut like why did she deserve that. Reply

Thread

Link





VIDEO: Watch President Trump talk about drinking pee in space pic.twitter.com/tFhRx75ZYg — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 24, 2017





Edited at 2017-04-24 06:53 pm (UTC) Trump is also not into drinkable urine...cause we all know he only likes his piss straight from russian hookers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I choose to believe that Astronaut purposefully raised that point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're in space for over a year and you get a phone call from Donald Trump. Talk about being punished for your achievements Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that ap interview was fucking wild Reply

Thread

Link

so ONTD Political! is a Bernie Sanders stan comm? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

During the primaries it was super divided between Bernie and Hillary. I haven't been back recently, but I wonder if it changed and why. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ONTD Political have both Hillary and Bernie supporters, if you clicked on the articles you would know that. The first two articles are from a Hillary supporter. also you don't have to be a Sanders supporter to think that the democratic party is failing lol



Edited at 2017-04-24 07:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did you miss the first 2 posts linked in that comment Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sadly. I know someone who I see at the pub that's a member, but she hasn't been on the comm in months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I swear to God if Agent Orange drags us into a war so can boast about accomplishing something... Reply

Thread

Link

Don't put that idea out to the universe! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Sean Spicer, I've said this to @realDonaldTrump and now I'll tell you: Mexico is not going to pay for that fucking wall. #FuckingWall — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 25, 2017





FDR came up with the "100 days" thing, right? So of course that fucking orange moron, who presumably paid a smart kid to do his 8th-grade homework for him, is blaming the meanie ~librul media~ for holding him to an impossible standard. Even though he did amazing, tremendous stuff so far. It's still totes unfair. also chocolate cake everywhere like such as Never forget:FDR came up with the "100 days" thing, right? So of course that fucking orange moron, who presumably paid a smart kid to do his 8th-grade homework for him, is blaming the meanie ~librul media~ for holding him to an impossible standard. Even though he did amazing, tremendous stuff so far. It's still totes unfair. also chocolate cake everywhere like such as Reply

Thread

Link

Like mother like daughter.#War pic.twitter.com/mpOaJVI63f — 🔥 Bern! 🔥 (@BernPress) April 24, 2017





@BernPress Actually, it was more of an anti-American protest less than a month after 9/11. I joined real anti-war protests in 2003. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 24, 2017





Quotes from the interesting new book, "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign":



hillary volunteers turn out trump voters smh pic.twitter.com/6pKsjvWDkn — robbymookisafraud (@garbagekate) April 24, 2017





because she could never articulate why she should be president, she never won over the electorate, the authors repeatedly suggest pic.twitter.com/4VO9XGRf12 — robbymookisafraud (@garbagekate) April 20, 2017





"In truth, Clinton’s 2016 campaign failed for most of the same reasons her 2008 campaign did: a disorganized staff struggled to define a clear and persuasive message for their unexciting establishment candidate.



Clinton’s campaign, as Allen and Parnes render it, was a disaster before it even began in 2015. Just like when she ran against Barack Obama in 2008, Hillary was widely viewed as an establishment candidate, and her campaign struggled to put together a coherent message. Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau was brought in early on to punch up Clinton’s Roosevelt Island campaign-launch speech in June 2015 but left almost immediately, saying that the operation resembled that of John Kerry’s failed 2004 campaign: “...a bunch of operatives who were smart and accomplished in their own right but weren’t united by any common purpose larger than pushing a less-than-thrilling candidate into the White House.” The solution to Clinton’s persistent message problem was to bring in more (always Clinton-adjacent) speechwriters and strategists. Only Clinton could have known for sure why she wanted to be president, but she chose to let others decide for her. As one anonymous aide told Allen and Parnes, Clinton simply didn’t have a reason for running besides continuing the establishment politics of her predecessor." Quotes from the interesting new book, "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign":"In truth, Clinton’s 2016 campaign failed for most of the same reasons her 2008 campaign did: a disorganized staff struggled to define a clear and persuasive message for their unexciting establishment candidate.Clinton’s campaign, as Allen and Parnes render it, was a disaster before it even began in 2015. Just like when she ran against Barack Obama in 2008, Hillary was widely viewed as an establishment candidate, and her campaign struggled to put together a coherent message. Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau was brought in early on to punch up Clinton’s Roosevelt Island campaign-launch speech in June 2015 but left almost immediately, saying that the operation resembled that of John Kerry’s failed 2004 campaign: “...a bunch of operatives who were smart and accomplished in their own right but weren’t united by any common purpose larger than pushing a less-than-thrilling candidate into the White House.” The solution to Clinton’s persistent message problem was to bring in more (always Clinton-adjacent) speechwriters and strategists. Only Clinton could have known for sure why she wanted to be president, but she chose to let others decide for her. As one anonymous aide told Allen and Parnes, Clinton simply didn’t have a reason for running besides continuing the establishment politics of her predecessor." Reply

Thread

Link

Ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm nearly convinced OP is Donald Trump because the obsession with the Clintons and what did or didn't happen in November is potent. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link