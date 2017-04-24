[movie] batb:cuties

The View talks about buyer's remorse for 45 and interviews Allison Janney


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Monday. The panel discuss the upcoming 100 day mark for 45. They talk about if voters of 45 have buyers' remorse. Jed mentions how her family voted for 45 even though they didn't like him. Sunny talks about how she interviewed a congregation in Dallas for Nightline and how they voted for 45 not as a person but as a platform.

The wall is back on the plate. Nobody wants to spend the money on the fucking wall. Joy talks about how Republicans are split on this wall spending. 45 talks about how Mexico is going to pay the wall. Yet when he talked with the President of Mexico and they don't even bring up the wall.

Allison Janney graces the panel. They talk about her time as Press Secretary CJ Cregg on The West Wing and she weighs in on Spicer. They talk about her time on Mom.









SOURCE: 1, 2, 3,
Tagged: , , , ,