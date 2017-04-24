The View talks about buyer's remorse for 45 and interviews Allison Janney
A border wall is one issue in the debate for U.S. spending — but some of the co-hosts have other ideas for the money: pic.twitter.com/xveSw2jbRQ— The View (@TheView) April 24, 2017
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Monday. The panel discuss the upcoming 100 day mark for
The wall is back on the plate. Nobody wants to spend the money on the fucking wall. Joy talks about how Republicans are split on this wall spending.
Allison Janney graces the panel. They talk about her time as Press Secretary CJ Cregg on The West Wing and she weighs in on Spicer. They talk about her time on Mom.
Senator Burr is also not responding to Democrat letters to request documents from Trump camp. It's a mess.
Please come back.
Also, the fact that they used (unintelligible) like 20 times was killing me.
They could build a wall around the entire United States.
"The Democratic Party’s model is “failing,” and if voter turnout doesn’t grow “there is no future forward for the Democratic Party,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont.
“Well, I think what is clear to anyone who looks at where the Democratic Party today is that the model of the Democratic Party is failing,” Sanders said Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” “We have a Republican president who ran as a candidate as the most unpopular candidate in the modern history of this country. Republicans control the House, the Senate, two thirds of governors’ chairs.”
“And in the last eight years, they have picked up 900 legislative seats,” Sanders continued. “Clearly the Democratic Party has got to change. And in my view what it has got to become is a grassroots party. A party which makes decisions from the bottom on up. A party which is more dependent on small donations than large donations. A party... that speaks to the pain of the working class in this country.”
If Democrats don’t increase voter turnout, their future will be grim, he said.
“Here’s I think what the major issue is as we go into the 2018 elections dealing with the most unpopular president after a three-month period in American history,” Sanders said. “In 2014 we had a voter turnout of 36 percent in the midterm elections. Almost two out of three Americans didn’t vote. And Republicans did very, very well. If that continues, there is no future forward for the Democratic Party.”
“So what we have got to do and what Democrats have got to do is go all over this country, start getting into those red states which have been ignored for decades, start growing the voter turnout,” Sanders said. “Having an agenda which brings people together to say that, ‘In the richest country in the history of the world, yeah. You know what? We can have health care for all people as a right. We can raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. No, Donald Trump is not right. Climate change is not a hoax. It is a major planetary crisis.’”"
FDR came up with the "100 days" thing, right? So of course that fucking orange moron, who presumably paid a smart kid to do his 8th-grade homework for him, is blaming the meanie ~librul media~ for holding him to an impossible standard. Even though he did amazing, tremendous stuff so far. It's still totes unfair. also chocolate cake everywhere like such as
Quotes from the interesting new book, "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign":
"In truth, Clinton’s 2016 campaign failed for most of the same reasons her 2008 campaign did: a disorganized staff struggled to define a clear and persuasive message for their unexciting establishment candidate.
Clinton’s campaign, as Allen and Parnes render it, was a disaster before it even began in 2015. Just like when she ran against Barack Obama in 2008, Hillary was widely viewed as an establishment candidate, and her campaign struggled to put together a coherent message. Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau was brought in early on to punch up Clinton’s Roosevelt Island campaign-launch speech in June 2015 but left almost immediately, saying that the operation resembled that of John Kerry’s failed 2004 campaign: “...a bunch of operatives who were smart and accomplished in their own right but weren’t united by any common purpose larger than pushing a less-than-thrilling candidate into the White House.” The solution to Clinton’s persistent message problem was to bring in more (always Clinton-adjacent) speechwriters and strategists. Only Clinton could have known for sure why she wanted to be president, but she chose to let others decide for her. As one anonymous aide told Allen and Parnes, Clinton simply didn’t have a reason for running besides continuing the establishment politics of her predecessor."