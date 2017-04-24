JLO Talks About Her and A-Rod's Relationship

lol damn ellen has a lot of nerve to ask about sex on a first date Reply

I think with these kind of shows, all the questions are gone over in advance. Reply

which is just weird to me lol Reply

I'm assuming ellen asking jlo if she sleepover was more of a joke on how a-rod and jeter famously used to have sleepovers together. Reply

Jfc J.Lo is just pure radiance. Reply

Doesn't A-rod have herpes? Or am I thinking of Derek Jeter? Or am I remembering everything wrong? Reply

I'd be surprised if there's anyone in the industry that doesn't have herpes. Reply

I mean true... Reply

Jeter. Then he'd give them a signed baseball and shit. Reply

Jeter would give his ladies gift baskets. Reply

it's so annoying all the hosts are always OOOOH UR NEW S.O!!!!! like fuck off honestly Reply

JLo and A-Rod make SO MUCH SENSE. Same age, both have kids, both are superstars in their own industries. How did this not happen sooner? Reply

Ikr Reply

When they first got together I was so confused because I feel like they had already dated. it seems like this should have happened like ten years ago Reply

Srsly JLo looks amazing but then she always did, even in the tackiest of early 2000s fashions.



(Which are now creeping back into style, ugh) Reply

Beautiful post, OP! Reply

i sent valentines day cards that i got from etsy that said this. lol



ETA- the biden loves barack thing



Edited at 2017-04-24 07:56 pm (UTC) Reply

thank you for blessing dis post bb Reply

JLO is literally never single. She needs to be single for a couple of years and I bet she'll get a new perspective on men. Reply

serial monogamy tbh. I have a friend like that and yikes, I wanna tell her so bad to just enjoy being single. Reply

She's so cute Reply

She will always be more famous and popular than he is. I doubt he's the type of guy who likes being the lesser of the couple Reply

JLO is so damn gorgeous Reply

I think she looks better now than when she was on In Living Color Reply

money will do that to you lol Reply

so they been together for months and she was secretly dating arod when she was seeing drake? Reply

nah she started seeing Arod in February I'm guessing her and Drake were done when he left for his Tour in January. Reply

her and drake were only fucking around/not serious and he was sampling her song for his latest album More Life. Reply

She really is ageless. I know she takes care of herself but whoever does her cosmetic work is a master. I don't know why other celebs don't get tasteful work done and have to go around looking frozen or like they were stung by bees. Reply

She knows they key is preserving what you have and not altering herself. At least not visibly. Reply

Link







This is her mom. If her mom worked out and had longer hair she'd seriously look 40.



I dunno if she's had work (besides maybe botox)This is her mom. If her mom worked out and had longer hair she'd seriously look 40.

and her mom was 65 in that picture Reply

God-fucking-damn! They are both so beautiful. I never got the feeling the Jennifer gets any work done...I mean, at least nothing more than the very occasional Botox. Reply

My good heavens!!!! Reply

Slay mama! Reply

Clearly Jennifer Lopez isn't marriage/relationship material. She's gone through so many men. She's just having fun now in her old age. Good for her! Reply

She's just having fun now in her old age



lol omgggg Reply

Between this and the comments in the Amber Heard post... what are you doing? Do you hate women? Reply

U again. Please create a livejournal, even that is more relevant than using G+ and thats saying something Reply

