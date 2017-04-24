jla

JLO Talks About Her and A-Rod's Relationship

She was on Ellen and talked about meeting him etc.

- Ellen refers to a who'd you rather game they played last time where she picked harry styles & Ellen says 'well you don't need him now' and queen jlo responds 'I didn't need him then'
- She was at a restaurant and A-Rod walked by and she tapped him on the shoulder outside and they started talking
- Ellen asks if she had a sleepover on the first date & jlo says no and ellen says "I do"
- Ellen scares her with a guy in the table

Can we talk about how J-Lo never ages tho?
