JLO Talks About Her and A-Rod's Relationship
She was on Ellen and talked about meeting him etc.
- Ellen refers to a who'd you rather game they played last time where she picked harry styles & Ellen says 'well you don't need him now' and queen jlo responds 'I didn't need him then'
- She was at a restaurant and A-Rod walked by and she tapped him on the shoulder outside and they started talking
- Ellen asks if she had a sleepover on the first date & jlo says no and ellen says "I do"
- Ellen scares her with a guy in the table
Source
Can we talk about how J-Lo never ages tho?
This is her mom. If her mom worked out and had longer hair she'd seriously look 40.
