ONTD Roundup

Now that tag notifications are working, how do you track a tag again?



I've completely forgotten Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does anyone else have an intense case of the Mondays? Reply

Thread

Link

I have a free massage tomorrow but I have to get through today...so yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jealous Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes



i'm working from home idgaf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every day feels like monday to me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i called in sick so i could WFH because i just didn't want to go into the office Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, ME. I needed another day of rest. The weekend was not enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. I cried at my desk a little bit for no apparent reason. Just want to be home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kinda.



I took an off day from vork, because I had a blood test in the morning and sometimes they make me feel faint aftervards (because for some reason, my veins are nonexistent and I usually get stabbed tvice in the arm, before inevitably the nurse gives up and goes for the hand fro vhich the blood still dravs stupidly slovly.). And it did, so I slept through most of the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My weekend was so awful that I'm hella glad it's monday. I don't have a job tho so that helps. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorta a bit but I'm bout to start my day rn lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





You take cooking seriously. You have no time for gimmicks and poorly executed food. You respect technique and tradition.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/jesseszewc zyk/build-a-dessert-and-well-tell-you-wh ich-tv-chef-youd-be?utm_term=.ly5Vb8NvW# .pvBz1p5Dd You got: Gordon Ramsay Reply

Thread

Link

You got: Gordon Ramsay

You take cooking seriously. You have no time for gimmicks and poorly executed food. You respect technique and tradition. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm also Gordon tbh but what the hell is a cornmeal cake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Ina Garten

You're classy AF and don't even wanna hear about that mediocre vanilla nonsense. You love to cook and enjoy sharing your creations with those closest to you



i actually hate cooking but i'm glad i got ina lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bobby Flay. I don't know who that is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also got Gordon...I picked chocolate w/ chocolate frosting and dulce de leche and none of the other stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Marcus Samuelsson

You are a no-nonsense chef with a knack for global flavors. You know all of the exotic spices and are not afraid to use them.



True tbh!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Marcus, too, which, I picked a lot of vanilla and sprinkles, so I assumed I was getting Ina. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Giada De Laurentiis

You love classic Italian food with a modern twist. Your food is always timeless, simple, and flavorful.



I rebuke this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

crap I'm Paula Deen lmao



I'M A MONSTER Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Got gordon too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gordon.



Picked tiramisu vith berries and candied nuts and nothing else. (Cause vho the f has frosting vith freaking tiramisu? or ice cream?) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Bobby Flay



D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i got giada when i forgot i was making a dessert and just picked my favourite options of the ones available...but i got gordon when i actually built a cohesive dessert? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amazingly, my rage about Nazi Captain America has still not abated.



Marvel is such a fucking mess; both comic book side and movie side are just so openly gross in every way.



Yet I still love The Ultimates. Reply

Thread

Link

all the tone deaf comments i keep seeing abt this series are driving me nuts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At this point I'm honestly convinced Nick Spencer's actually a Nazi. I mean... the CEO of Marvel openly works for Trump, there's no hiding from that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised. Nazi Cap lifting Mjolnir mixes PERFECTLY with their rhetoric. Thor's hammer is an actual favourite for real life murderous neo-Nazis so it's pretty much like he's speaking directly to them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i went to DC to catch the touring production of Fun Home on saturday. i loved it and am now lowkey pressed that i didn't bother to just watch it over and over while it was on broadway.



also, this show confirmed that i have a thing for undercuts. i'm changing my major to joan~ Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Fun Home so much. <3 I thought the touring one was very close to as good as the Broadway version was - their Medium Alison is fantastic - but Beth Malone (Big Alison) cannot be beat.



I bought my sister tickets for the DC run and it didn't look like it was selling well, I hope that changes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOVED Abby Corrigan as Medium Alison! After I got back from DC I looked up some clips of Broadway's Alison and I think I preferred Abby - I felt like she hit the beats better just from the scenes I watched, like when she said, "...that IS why I was in love with my first grade teacher!" - but I figure that could be because she was the first version of Medium Alison I saw, so naturally I was predisposed to her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm running on 4 hours of sleep. Help.



I had to go get my cat's insulin first thing in the morning and I think I was acting all groggy and drugged up because the lady seemed hesitant about giving it to me. And when I said my cat's name she thought I was saying my name was Dobby and she looked at me like a crazy person. Reply

Thread

Link

she shouldn't name shame Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr what if my name WAS Dobby? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol I've been to the pharmacy (like, actual, human pharmacy) to pick up pet meds with my mom before, and I was surprised that they were actually under her cats' names, not hers lmao. Like the cats obviously can't pick up their own prescriptions, so why not put it under my mom's name? Lol it still makes me laugh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao this and the replies to it kill me + remind me that my friend had a cat named Davey but I guess the vet heard it wrong so the cat's "official" name is David Sanchez. a CAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need a new job soooo bad. I hate my bar so much. It's a shit place run by cheap shitty people. I went out last night and hung out with cool bartenders at cool places. I'm so over my place. I have to motivate and start looking. Reply

Thread

Link

Good morning / afternoon / night all.



It's unusually cold here. Reply

Thread

Link

I slept in till past 12...ugh. Couldn't sleep last night until past 4, I hate how anxiety strikes right when I'm trying to sleep. Reply

Thread

Link

Had a great four day weekend, I partied for 3 nights, and SUnday I had to recover and I caught my boyfriend's stupid fucking sore throat. UGH.



NO real regrets. But my boyfriend has the goddamn immune system of a fucking 80 year old, so when he gets sick I GET SICK which is why I lost my shit at him so much. Reply

Thread

Link

woo, have fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well deserved becks!!!!! Enjoy!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg have fun~ I have 10 days to go :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lucky you sis!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My back is killing me. Periods suck.



And I have to wait a whole month to move to my new place. Construction isnt ready yet 😒😒😒 Reply

Thread

Link

Has anyone used the Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic Acid + Retinol solution? I already use his alpha beta peels and it apparently works really well in conjunction with those. Reply

Thread

Link

ontd, what would you get as a baby shower gift for someone who's pregnant with triplets, but they're half-shark and could end up eating each other in the womb? asking for a friend. Reply

Thread

Link

A wading pool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Diapers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know someone who's having kids with Michael Fassbender? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like getting people books. A couple board books the shark-babies can chew on, and then a nicely illustrated book for the parents to only bust out at bedtime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some of those teething rings and rum Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

books definitely, and diapers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a broken baby monitor. the parents think theyre tuned in w/ their bbs but the kids have an opportunity to learn to self-soothe



Edited at 2017-04-24 05:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sharks aren't the self-soothe type, i don't think Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

vodka Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Money and a nice card Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Condolences.



Alternatively a phone, so that they can turn themselves in to the authorities for bestiality.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Diapers definitely, cheap onesies cause they're gonna puke all over them anyway, no need for fancy shit everyday, teething stuff is good, too. You can also veer off into adultlamd and buy them gift certificates to delivery places or a food delivery service. With a lot of babies, the first few months is usually trying to figure out what works and often times moms really sacrifice themselves in the process. Something that is quick, simple, and helps her keep her nutrition high (esp if she's breast feeding) will be so welcomed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom and I went to a baby shower for a 16 year old once and my mom bought one of those baby snot suckers as a gift as a "reality check" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm thinking of trying to sort out my shin splints and dodgy foot to attempt C25K again. I could physically manage the running, even though I'm overweight, but the shin splints stopped me (this was a few years ago). I've hurt my right foot a couple of times in the last few weeks, but I'm hoping I can heal it and then try again with the training.



I feel like I'm getting sucked back into the vacuum that is depression and anxiety and I've spent TWO FUCKING YEARS pulling myself out, I'm not about to fall back again. So looking after myself is important, and exercise helps. A lot.



Anyone had shin splints before, and if so, how'd you heal them? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, I've had them before. I really think it was because I didn't have the right shoes for my feet because once I got fitted at a proper running store my shin splints went away. And FWIW, I didn't have to buy a $250 pair of shoes. I think I spent just under $100 for a pair of Nikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The recommendation most listed on r/running is rest and ice for the immediate as well as stretching tight calves and hamstrings to prevent them from coming back. Also make sure you get shoes that work with your needs. Shoes can be a major source of grief if they're not right.



Shin splints left untreated can lead to stress fractures so be careful and kind to yourself! If you're left walking for a few weeks, know that you're still making progress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shin splints stop me every time I try to get into running. It's been about four weeks since my last run and they're still bothering me tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had shin splints that developed into a knee injury. i'd check with your orthopedist if you can and go to a running store and let them fit you in terms of shoes.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link