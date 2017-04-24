Abigail Breslin used Instagram to shut down a troll after their insensitive rape comment.

can't believe she has to explain herself to the world like this. poor girl. i hope she's getting all the love and support she needs and is in a better place now. ROOTING FOR YOU, BB GIRL ♥ Reply

that asshole user didn't need an explanation but good for abigail for speaking up Reply

Whichever moron made that comment needs to go hang their head in shame. But not before educating their idiot self. Reply

Good for her. though this person isn't worth the dust on her feet.



and i hope we don't end up with the asshole speculating comments we did last time. Reply

Wow fuck that troll for that comment. Much love to Abigail. Reply

Anyone else not seeing anything except "5xx Server Error"?



Oop looks like it was deleted from Instagram, guess that's why



Edited at 2017-04-24 05:39 pm (UTC)

Same for me! Reply

I think instagram is down, I can't get on. Reply

Yeah I scrolled down to the OP's Serena post and the first picture which was from Instagram threw the same error but then it loaded when I viewed the comments. This one is still showing the error tho :/ Reply

Same here. Reply

same, that's all i'm seeing rn Reply

This and trolls attacking Patton Oswalt...people are fucked. Reply

she's so brave to be speaking out like this. i can't imagine how utterly awful this all must be for her. Reply

I edited my post Reply

Thanks for the write-up OP!



God what an asshole to say that to her. I'm glad she shut him down but I hate that she felt she had to :( Reply

Oh man, poor girl. :( Reply

She's so young and to go through something like that :/ She's so brave to tell her story. Reply

Where do these trolls come from? Like, what do they do with their lives and what compels them to take time out of their day to write shit like this?? Reply

The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind. Reply

Aren't trolls people who say things simply to get a reaction? I wouldn't be surprised if the person who made that remark actually believes it. Reply

Same as the few users on ONTD that think they're trolls. Reaction = attention and they're lonely. If everyone ignored them they would go away 9/10 (but I respect Abigail for posting this. This is something that needs to be said and I see this more as a PSA than her responding to 1 loser). Reply

A lot of men are so fucking insensitive about rape that it honestly makes me wish they were raped so they could learn a lesson. I know it's shitty but Idgaf, I want them to suffer. Reply

It makes me think that they would be even more toxic, if that's even at all possible. Reply

honestly ia Reply

Plus frat-bros tend to treat male rape as a joke. I don't think it would change much. Reply

wtf an eye for an eye is not a good response to this problem Reply

