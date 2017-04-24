Abigail Breslin used Instagram to shut down a troll after their insensitive rape comment.
The troll wrote “reported rapes are the only rapes that count”
Abigail replied :
“I did not report my rape. I didn’t report it because of many reasons. First off, I was in complete shock and total denial….I didn’t want to view myself as a ‘victim,’ so I suppressed it and pretended that it never happened,”
“Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed. I also feared that if my case didn’t lead anywhere, he would still find out and would hurt me even more,”
“Thirdly, I knew how hurt my friends and family would be after finding out, and I didn’t want to put them through that,”
source
and i hope we don't end up with the asshole speculating comments we did last time.
Oop looks like it was deleted from Instagram, guess that's why
God what an asshole to say that to her. I'm glad she shut him down but I hate that she felt she had to :(