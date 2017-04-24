Serena Williams Writes Moving Instagram Post to her Baby
serenawilliams My Dearest Baby,
You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy
A new Snoo is on the way! https://t.co/qTOXiysuJ9 pic.twitter.com/XC534R7zw4— Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) April 24, 2017
Kinda hoping the baby ends up being a great tennis player just like its amazingly talented mom! That'd be cool to see the tennis genes/legacy being passed down.
But no pressure to a kid that hasn't even been born yet lmao, just wishing the family health and happiness.
Also, 'I can't wait for you to join the players box next year' - I see that subtle confirmation that she intends to continue playing.
Is she doing the French or is she too far along for that?
What's her snapchat?
found it!
he just doesn't deserve her
My bf knows him and said he's plain if anything, he just likes sports a lot. And he saw them at a party geeking out over some VR set, they seemed suited to each other.
if i recall correctly she got a lot of disgusting comments thrown her way (as is on par with reddit) and he did jack shit and just let her take the fall. so yeah he's sketch
and I don't know why ppl are acting like Serena has decent taste in men, she fucking dated Brett Ratner ffs. And I'm speaking as someone who's stanned Serena since I was 9, tennis is my favorite sport. You can be happy for her while acknowledging her bb daddy is a POS
Also fuck Ile Nastase