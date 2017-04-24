Serena Williams Writes Moving Instagram Post to her Baby

aw this is so sweet 💜 also I can't even gym consistently and she was playing while pregnant. she's amazing. Reply

This is adorable! ❤



Kinda hoping the baby ends up being a great tennis player just like its amazingly talented mom! That'd be cool to see the tennis genes/legacy being passed down.

But no pressure to a kid that hasn't even been born yet lmao, just wishing the family health and happiness. Reply

I'm kind of hoping she becomes a master programmer AND a tennis player. Dream big or go home. Reply

That's what I'm hoping for Nadal's future kids. Reply

Dear new baby, pls to be the one to take down reddit from the inside. thank you in advance. Reply

LMAO mte Reply

First thought after "Congrats" tbh Reply

Ugh, I'm just so happy for her! SO happy. <3 Reply

Is she going to be one of those people who overshares on Insta? Is that how she is normally.



Also, 'I can't wait for you to join the players box next year' - I see that subtle confirmation that she intends to continue playing.



Is she doing the French or is she too far along for that?



She is 5 months pregnant. She is done this year with tennis Reply

lmao why are people so suspicious of certain celebs sharing their life... Reply

bc they've got nothing going on in theirs Reply

Not sure but she did share a post on Snapchat about eating dog food and getting diarrhea so maybe Reply

I mean this is her first baby and she's obviously madly in love with her fiance. Sometimes love makes you do things you didn't do before. She's never really been this open before but I don't see the big deal with it Reply

This is adorable. I'm so happy for her <333 Reply

Her Snapchat is so adorable. She's going to be SUCH a good mom. Reply

What's her snapchat?



found it!





Edited at 2017-04-24 05:57 pm (UTC)

What is it? Reply

Yeah her Snapchat is brilliant. I love her sense of humor Reply

The comments on her instragram are gross. I hope she doesn't read them. Reply

lol that reddit announcement is cracking me up Reply

same, idek why Reply

same Reply

so cool that her baby follows her instagram already!! Reply

lol i just selfishly wish the reddit dude wasn't going to be her husband/baby daddy



he just doesn't deserve her Reply

most of these men don't deserve these brilliant women, but. is he particularly heinous? like from a brief look at his wiki he worked for and earned his success just as she did. Reply

reddit is comprised of like 80% piece of shit people, and i just don't trust him Reply

do you know something about him that makes you think he doesn't deserve her?



My bf knows him and said he's plain if anything, he just likes sports a lot. And he saw them at a party geeking out over some VR set, they seemed suited to each other. Reply

why? has he done anything worth side eyeing? Reply

ia. lol at ppl defending him. she's always had bad taste in men tho so he might not be that bad comparatively. Reply

yikes i hope i never turn out this bitter and leave such comments about people who are happy and thriving Reply

lol at ppl coming for you in this thread when you spoke nothing but the truth. i'll always side eye him for his involvement in reddit and not speaking out against all the disgusting shit that goes on there. Reply

if i recall correctly she got a lot of disgusting comments thrown her way (as is on par with reddit) and he did jack shit and just let her take the fall. so yeah he's sketch damn these randoms coming out of the woodworks to come at you and choosing the reddit hill to die on of all hills. i agree with you, he doesn't deserve her. and he let his ceo take a very public fall for his decision to fire a very popular reddit employee who handled those AMA threads. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexis_Oh anian#Controversy if i recall correctly she got a lot of disgusting comments thrown her way (as is on par with reddit) and he did jack shit and just let her take the fall. so yeah he's sketch Reply

ita. when I heard they were dating I was so disappointed, he's trash. That doesn't change because of who's he's marrying or having a bb with.



and I don't know why ppl are acting like Serena has decent taste in men, she fucking dated Brett Ratner ffs. And I'm speaking as someone who's stanned Serena since I was 9, tennis is my favorite sport. You can be happy for her while acknowledging her bb daddy is a POS Reply

I'm the last person to defend white men so I kept reading to see what he did and I got nothing? There are assholes on Reddit just like there are on twitter, ONTD, tumblr, facebook and every online forum that exists. I don't see why he should be blamed for what some people say on Reddit? Reply

as a rule, every woman is at least 100x better than the man they're with, but in this case it's especially true. Reply

this is so cute. I wish her all the hapiness. Reply

i stan this couple. Mostly cause they've been getting hate from different angles. Black men pissed she's marrying a white dude, white dudes who are all about racial purity.



Also fuck Ile Nastase Reply

i happened to read an awful comment on that post this morning. i reported it right away and a few others must have too bc the account was suspended like a minute later. why are people trash? Reply

when did they get engaged? Reply

