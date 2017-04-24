Ariel Winter on being a role model
Ariel Winter ‘loves’ being called a role model for young women: https://t.co/UDNHuGYjVu— People Magazine (@people) April 23, 2017
• she loves the term role model, but there is too much pressure put on people to be perfect and portray that image.
• her advice is just be yourself, because people make mistakes, they are humans.
source
this kylie clone tho
it's not weird to start dressing sexy when you're an adult
I'm guessing on Keri. I can't remember if the haircut was her idea or the network's
Lol okay, from the girl who is doing the most to serve low budget versions of Kylie Jenner's already low budget looks
I see wannabe Kylie moms everyday at work and it is painful
Basically all these detox teas are shit.
"Be yourself" is nice generic advice literally all young ppl preach but don't live