Ariel Winter on being a role model

her advice is just be yourself



this kylie clone tho

She looks nothing like Kylie, though.

Shh don't Ariel that, she tries so hard.

now sis....lmao

she dresses exactly like her

Have you seen her instagram? Lol

fuck I was thinking the same thing. Never been so disappointed. Remember a few years ago when she was telling guys off for creeping on her body and then she basically became Kylie 2.0.

ok

um who is looking up to her as a role model?

She wants to be an instagram model so bad tho.

why does she feel the need to dress more sexy now.

She got a breast reduction and is older and decided to embrace her new body. I can't hate. I think she's just finally acting like a normal IG thot now.

she desperately doesn't want to be seen as a nerd.

she's 19



it's not weird to start dressing sexy when you're an adult Reply

Why do you feel the need to question how she dresses?

Both her and the guy who plays Cam on MF are always so desperate to prove how different they are from their characters.

The combination of becoming an adult, getting away from her abusive mother, and getting a breast reduction has probably made her a lot more confident and comfortable with her body.

I honestly think she's doing her version of rebellion that Keri Russell, Candace Cameron, & Elizabeth Berkeley did in the 90s, but she's using social media to do it.



I'm guessing on Keri. I can't remember if the haircut was her idea or the network's Reply

I think it was Keri's idea

She literally copies everything kylie does, she had a pink wig at coachella lmao

Lol okay, from the girl who is doing the most to serve low budget versions of Kylie Jenner's already low budget looks

She is like 18, but dresses like a middle-aged cool mom on a budget who wants to look like Kylie Jenner. With the money she has, I don't get it.

Omg



I see wannabe Kylie moms everyday at work and it is painful Reply

it's so weird to me after watching modern family for so long to see her as a kylie klone, she'll always b alex 2 me ~

"Just be yourself "? That girl is a Kylie clone, creepy boyfriend and all.

omg he looks like he's on the news

Idk why but this is making me laugh so hard right now

this girl is slowly turning into kylie and its getting so sad. i see her going full on kylie once modern family is cancelled.

who is this girl again?

She's on Modern Family.

is she shilling flat tummy tea on her instagram yet?

Flat tummy tea is the worst. It works at first but my skin broke out so much from it. Also smooth move tea isn't good for you either.

Basically all these detox teas are shit.



Basically all these detox teas are shit. Reply

they just make you shit a lot, apparently

Save your money and just take a laxative.

they're such a rip off too when you look at the ingredients. its just a few other types of tea mixed together like peppermint/spearmint/oolong etc. you could buy a box of those much cheaper, and it'd probably be healthier for you too.

Nah. She has an actual job.

Oh hon r u rlly living ur most authentic self. This is like when toxic ppl go on about positivity on Instagram lol ~positive vibes only~



"Be yourself" is nice generic advice literally all young ppl preach but don't live Reply

