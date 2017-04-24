Unairbrushed Kim Kardashian busts out of her skimpy bikini

I thought she fixed her butt? lmao well then...

Mte Reply

Came to ask this Reply

Ive been saying it was just photoshop! She didnt fix it Reply

lmao same Reply

Right?! I thought she fixed it during the time she was off SM. Reply

My first thought Reply

yeah, it had looked better for a while...lol, welp! Reply

Not sure that can be fixed. It looks so low budget. Reply

I told people she inflated it again. It's not as huge as it used to be. Reply

Believe it or not it is smaller Reply

what a mistake Reply

i hate the word skimpy Reply

men @ ing women to say how their bodies disgust them will never not be vile.

she doesnt care whether u think shes hot bro Reply

Mte Reply

mfte they are disgusting. Reply

True

They don't have a chance in hell w her either Reply

it's so gross. how fucking entitled and unnecessary Reply

yes

but so are the women and gays here that do the same thing Reply

I will @ her then. I love having a free pass to do this kinda stuff! Reply

uh ohhhhhh. I wonder what agency got these cuz Kris usually has a post house do a once over on candids before they're released. Reply

that bikini is rly fucking ugly Reply

is it gucci? at least thats what the pattern reminds me of. v tacky Reply

No, it's actually an old Dior, from like 10 years ago. Reply

I was deciding between that bikini, and a rainbow D&G. I ended up going with the rainbow D&G, so I hope that gets your stamp of approval! Reply

Outside of her butt, she looks really good. No more BBLs Kim pls. Reply

Wait wtf I thought she got her ass sucked out @ the beginning of the year??? Reply

she did...still big tho. Also I'm guessing we are used to seeing versions of these pics that are smoothed out before hitting the web. Reply

I read in another post that she got it refilled recently. Reply

forreal? kim sis wyd...that can't be healthy/safe Reply

Did she use packing peanuts? Christ. Reply

Didn't expect those pics. Reply

The weirdness going on around where her ass and thigh meet is even more jarring and obvs her ass is disturbing. Otherwise she looks pretty great. Reply

So she didnt get a butt reduction then im assuming.



OP your icon! Is that your puppy?!? Reply

damn kourtney looks amazing tho Reply

Yea she's always looked good, I feel like she doesn't overdo it with anything and has never seemed to want the same kind of body Kim, Khloe, and Kylie do. Reply

Yup Reply

My fave Kardashian. Reply

Kevin looks less like he's gasping and more like he's practising to hook up with Hung Moose later. Reply

I mean, I get wanting a nice butt but how about getting something that's somewhat proportional with your thighs? Reply

This is the type of thing that scares me off from plastic surgery - once things settle, once time passes...even if the work looked good initially (which is up for debate with the kardashians' butt implants), you're starting this vicious cycle. i feel like her butt injections/implants/lift/whatever it was is just settling all wrong, but then what do you do? just keep getting surgery?



ugh Reply

Yeah, it's a commitment. You do have to repeatedly get them touched up, massaged, etc. maybe she's in between sessions. Reply

I said that to a friend of mine who decided to get breast implants, and she said 'ofc not! if necessary, you only have to do it like once every 10 years..!' and Idk if its actually that long, but even so.... having a surgery once a decade still isnt something Id want to commit tbh Reply

Parent

I know a girl who got a nose job at 16...her nose settled weird and one nostril is way bigger than the other. She has to get more surgery but doesn't want to go through it again :\ Reply

Yep, breast implants require maintenance/new implants every ten years. I just can't imagine putting your body through that on a regular basis. Reply

mte. i feel like a lot of people just go into it without thinking about the maintenance or if something goes wrong. like what if it does, and you can't afford to get it fixed however many years down the line? i think i'd just feel even worse about myself then. Reply

Also once you lipo an area, the fat cells expand more in another area that doesn't have lipo. So it really is constant maintenance. Reply

