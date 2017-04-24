Lana wyd?: Lana Del Rey dating G-Easy

Oops sorry got caught up @ work! Okay so this is a few years back so maybe it was even 2015 lol. Anyway I'm in my last year of undergrad and Im still super involved in the Associated Students Union + Broadcasting/Radio department at my state school in San Francisco. Like everyone knows Geazy reps the Bay Area and yadda yadda.(FYI we have so many better rappers than this fool but WHATEVER). So we're planning the spring concert for the student body everything is cool cuz we love having local talent plus G wanted to be ~connected with the kids~ and he's garnering a social media with the students following him so we're set. Contracts are getting signed etc. in the last month of negotiations/promotions I'm working closesly with the ASÍ director to coordinate all the times and details and I'm sitting in on a meeting with him and his manager and my director and this fool is so fucking disrespectful. There's a list of "demands" that he wants to make sure we abide by (mind you this is a 5,000 budget university show). He makes us up it to 10K by charging twice the ticket prices to the students, he wants riders for his whole posse (bitch we're a fucking federally funded state school!!!) he and doesn't want to talk to any of the student radio shows or do interviews leading up the concert. He also wants his girlfriend & posse with him up until he gets on stage (fine whatever). Fine we sign off on this cuz all the promo material has already been made and is out there. Fast forward to the week of the concert and this motherfucker calls us and wants more money and a later call time. We can't do that as we're already paying all the crew for their time. Anyway he threatens to cancel the show, we threaten a lawsuit, he passes the phone to his manager who pulls every card to get their way. We don't cave and finally we agree to the exact same terms -___- All in all the concert was a fucking FLOP and only freshman came and he only has like 30% of he small venue filled. So that's my Geazy story, we also vowed to never work with his management again :) PS. His manager has horrible BO lol