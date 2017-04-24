all mine

Lana wyd?: Lana Del Rey dating G-Easy

Lana wildin' at coachella, first she was seen making out with Justin Beiber Katy Perry and now she was all over Gerald Earl Gillum at the second weekend of Coachella. "They spent the weekend glued to each other, they kissed and whispered things to each other’s ear several times ,” a festival attendee said. They then attended the show of the rapper Kendrick Lamar and did not let go of the glance.

source= https://theqtimes.com/lana-del-rey-would-have-found-love-in-the-arms-of-an-american-rapper/9787

Gerald does it taste like pepsi cola?
