Kenny AND Travis??? This is a dream tour for me.

Kendrick, Trav, and DRAM

AYEEEEEEEEE IT'S LIT

He's not coming to Miami? Sad! 😭

Tyga should replace him 😌

i'm guessing brooklyn is barclays center. i got to see him perform front row in a small club right after gkmc dropped so i don't think anything can ever top that, but it might be cool to see him perform with a bigger budget. Reply

this album is immaculate

i can't stop listening, it's all just so fucking good and lol @ some of ONTD saying it's trash compared to his others just...lol



i have Lust, Feel, & XXX on heavy rotation on this holy day

Oakland about is to be LITTT

Yes girl I'm gonna try my best to go. Give up my first born, sell my belongings etc.

The album grew on me but still comes in third behind TPAB and GKMC for me.



Still pumped to see him live in person though!

Oakland what's up. But holy shit please baby Jesus give the strength to fight Ticketmaster demons and let me attend this shit.



Need those international dates.

I LOVE this album, it's on constant repeat

Ill be at the oakland date, i havent seen kendrick since the yeezus tour (rip kanye)

Depending on the venue, I might go to the Vegas show. I hate The Forum.

it's at the staples center

ugh, i wish

man i cannot afford all these damn concerts in 2017

Im saving for life is beautiful tickets and 2017 is just coming for my wallet.

the album is trash ;/

I wanna go to the Houston date but I just know it'll be at like, the Toyota Center, and I seriously hate going to concerts there, arrrgh.



Or, worse, it'll be at the Woodlands & it'll be a repeat of when my mom begged me to go see a concert with her & it was 107 degrees on stage and all the instruments were sweating and shorting out and causing loud feedback spikes.

It's at the Toyota Center. I hope there's a GA floor.

Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck. I'll probably have to sit it out unfortunately. :\ Ty for the info tho.

Ugggh I fucking hate the Well.. play somewhere better damnit

I'm LOVING his album. I'll try and see him in Oakland.

yes please. definitely getting tickets for his LA show.

this is much sooner than i thought!



i hope i can get them at face value

Damn it he's not coming to Minneapolis

Yesssss!! I need to know when these are going on sale so I can get my coins in order. The last 2 times he came to DC the shows sold out before I could buy a ticket so I'm not playing no games this time

set a ticket alert on ticket master!

Amex presale starts tomorrow at 10 and then i think the general is on Friday. I've been pouring over the prices for Future's Barclays show trying to get an idea of how much it's gonna cost for what section. My research is telling me that this it will probably $80-90 for nosebleeds.

Friday? Damn they can't give a girl a little more heads up? Mannnn i'll see what i can do :(

hm tickets are probably gonna be too expensive for me, but still i'm excited for the tour even if i don't get to go. i hope DRAM blows up even more from it. kinda judging kendrick for having travis scott on his tour. wtf....but at the same time i'm not really surprised....toxic masculinity and its way of making otherwise conscious people turn the other cheek is alive and well





edit: in response to your question on who you'd like to see replace travis scott in my fantasies: joey bada$$, isaiah rashad (his labelmate), tribe, princess nokia, zombies, fuckin' cupcakke....like literally anyone but travis scott lol



Edited at 2017-04-24 06:20 pm (UTC) Reply

i've been playing his album so much and i definitely want to see it live! i don't care for travis scott and DRAM seems adorable even though i don't know his music well.

ONTD party in LA?

he'll be in toronto the same week as j. cole 🙌

