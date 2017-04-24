Kendrick Lamar Announces The DAMN. Tour Dates
THE DAMN. TOUR pic.twitter.com/RK89UlBayi— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) April 24, 2017
Joining Kendrick on the summer tour is Travis Scott, Kylie's rumoured new boo. Tickets on sale soon!
ONTD, who do you think should replace Travis Scott?
AYEEEEEEEEE IT'S LIT
i can't stop listening, it's all just so fucking good and lol @ some of ONTD saying it's trash compared to his others just...lol
i have Lust, Feel, & XXX on heavy rotation on this holy day
Still pumped to see him live in person though!
Or, worse, it'll be at the Woodlands & it'll be a repeat of when my mom begged me to go see a concert with her & it was 107 degrees on stage and all the instruments were sweating and shorting out and causing loud feedback spikes.
i hope i can get them at face value
edit: in response to your question on who you'd like to see replace travis scott in my fantasies: joey bada$$, isaiah rashad (his labelmate), tribe, princess nokia, zombies, fuckin' cupcakke....like literally anyone but travis scott lol
Edited at 2017-04-24 06:20 pm (UTC)