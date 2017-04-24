GOTG Vol. 2 leaked after credits scenes reveal huuuuuuge MCU game-changer!!!
So the 5 after credit scenes revealed:
1. Starhawk (Sylvester Stallone) meets with the Guardians 3000 (the original Guardians from the comics)
2. No more Baby Groot. Groot has grown into a teenager, playing video games, and is arguing with Peter about cleaning his room.
3. Cocoon of Adam Warlock is revealed. Ayesha plans on unleashing him, setting the stage for GOTG 3.
4. One of the Ravagers (Sean Gunn) uses Yondu's fin to attack Drax.
5. And the big one... Stan Lee is confirmed as THE WATCHER. He appears dressed in the white and blue robes of a Watcher talking with other Watchers, essentially confirming that all Marvel films are part of the multiverse canon. Biggest revelation of the entire MCU.
In case you don't know. The Watcher is this guy that lives in the moon and just watches from afar all kind of important events through history (kinda like The Observers in 'Fringe') and later becomes an Avengers enemy.
This revelation essentially means that (inhales) Xmen, X2, X3: the Last Stand, Spiderman 1, 2 and 3; Daredevil movie with Ben Affleck, Eric Bana's Hulk, Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Sulfer, Fantastic Flop, IronMan 1, 2 & 3, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Captain America, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, The Amazing Spiderman 1 & 2, Agents of SHIELD, Agent Carter, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 1 & 2, Big Hero 6, Antman, Antman & the Wasp, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Deadpool, X-men: Apocalypse, Doctor Strange, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4....are all connected. (exhales)
ONTD, how shocked are you??!!
