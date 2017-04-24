Anastasia on Broadway opens tonight! Highlights video reel + new production photos
Anastasia: the Musical, inspired by the Don Bluth film of the same name, officially opens tonight on Broadway! The show stars Christy Altomare as Anya, Derek Klena as Dmitry, John Bolton as Vlad, Caroline O'Conner as Countess Lily, Mary Beth Peil as the Dowager Empress, and Ramin Karimloo as Gleb, a new character created for the show. Broadway.Com has uploaded a highlights reel from the show, featuring two of the most well-known songs from the animated film ("Once Upon a December" and "Journey to the Past") as well as a peek of a new song, "The Land of Yesterday." More production photos and an extended look at "Once Upon a December" can be viewed below the cut.
The extended "Once Upon a December" clip starts here at 1:45. The first part of the clip is the highlights reel
Production Photos, all photos are by Matthew Murphy.
