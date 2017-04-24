Anastasia on Broadway opens tonight! Highlights video reel + new production photos

It's an ok show definitely enjoyable but the set and the costumes are the best part.



I also saw Amelie over the weekend and I didn't really love it. The movie is just so good, the musical didn't need to be made imo. My friend who had never seen the movie loved it though. Reply

I loved Once Upon a December as a kid. Reply

i'm going to new york in june and i'm either seeing this or waitress Reply

jealous! i wish i was going to NYC! have fun! Reply

my friend got me the together in paris necklace for my birthday and i love it so much lol Reply

oh awesome! Do you know where she got it? Reply

i'm pretty sure she got it on etsy Reply

the movie was my jam as a kid and i really hope the musical isn't completely disappointing Reply

YES AN ANASTASIA POST 😍



I saw the musical a week ago and I stan for it now to the point that I'm listening to shitty bootlegs until the soundtrack comes out. This also reawakened my crush for Ramin Karimloo, I loved all his songs and Stay, I Pray You. Reply

The show uploaded 4 of the songs earlier this year, sounds like soundboards from Hartford, maybe it will help tide you over until the soundtrack is released in June!!! https://vimeo.com/channels/939796/18803 3071 Reply

Ramin plays a new character, right? Reply

Gleb, the replacement for Rasputin Reply

i would watch the shit out of this lol Reply

I saw this in Hartford. I really had no interest in this, but my friends wanted to go. I'm glad 8 did though, because by the end I loved it. It was really good. Reply

I want to see this so bad. I hope it tours ASAP but I'm sad I won't get to see the flawless Mary Beth Peil in a touring version. :[



Edited at 2017-04-24 04:21 pm (UTC) Reply

I've had the Hartford version (I think?) on my computer for months now, but I still haven't watched it. Reply

Ramin and Derek? I'm sold! Reply

The fact that her body has been found just makes this weird now Reply

And it most likely wasn't even her missing. It was Maria. Reply

its sad they couldnt figure out a way to include in the dark of the night because that song is so good, but its understandable since they cut out everything about rasputin/supernatural stuff Reply

Since I will probably never see it live I watched the Hartford version online. It was very cute but it was weird watching it knowing what actually happened with Anastasia and her family. Reply

i haven't seen the broadway version yet but i am SO HAPPY they decided to recast (and hopefully completely rework) the villain cuz it was def the worst part of the hartford production. Reply

Aaaaaahhhhhhh this makes me so happyyyy I can't wait to buy the soundtrack! Reply

I thought the Hartford version was just ok but I'm excited for the OBCR now that they've replaced the villain with Ramin haha Reply

