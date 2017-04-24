Street artist puts up ads comparing Caitlyn Jenner to Pennywise

This is disgusting, but this is also the type of stuff Caitlyn supports so I can't feel too sorry for her. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

You don't have to like her to imagine how awful it must be for a trans woman to be called "it".



Caitlyn is a terrible parent and a shitty person, but misgendering or doing something even more disgusting (like this) is inexcusable. Reply

Sure it's inexcusable. You can loathe the person who did it while still thinking Caitlyn is trash and deserves zero sympathy. You lie with dogs, well...... Reply

Caitlyn isn't the only target, though.



Invision if Caitlyn was an idiot who just so happened to be Black, and they used the N word. Or a Gay person, etc. It's not always the target, but everyone else effected by those words. Reply

WOW. Once again I hate to have to defend her because she sucks in so many ways, but calling her "it" is fucking gross. Leave it to someone arrogant enough to call themselves "L.A.'s only right-wing artist" to pull this ~edgy~ shit. These fucking people. Reply

context is important. it's easy to hate on cait (bc she is terrible), but knowing the artist makes this disgusting. Reply

I mean, I don't think you need to know much about the artist at all to realize that referring to a trans person as "it" is awful, but yeah, learning that they're super-right-wing certainly encourages that. Reply

Do you really have to say that you hate to defend her? They're attacking her because she's trans. Her being horrible really has nothing to do with this. You defend her because it's the right thing to do. Reply

Should we call Caitlyn "murderer" instead? Reply

Hah, I saw one of these just now. Reply

well. she is a clown. so.



edit: i just realized the "it" comparison is transphobic. that sucks. no one deserves that (no matter how trash they are)



Yeah this was my first thought as well (clown) & then I realized the "It" thing is what they were going for. It's fucking gross. Reply

That's was my initial reaction too....Then I read about the "artist" and nope. People remain the worst. Reply

Sometimes I wish we could all just collectively agree to not give people the attention they so obviously crave.



ETA:

Sabo put Jenner's face behind glass on posters and park benches near the FOX studios, commenting to The Hollywood Reporter: “I converted to the Muslim faith and I joined ISIS, so what’s going on with Bruce Jenner goes against my new-found faith. If any progressives have a problem with this poster, then I’ll just have to label them 'Islamophobic'.



"This poster pales in comparison to throwing Bruce off a building or hanging him the way we Muslims do in many countries, and progressives don’t seem to have a problem when we do that."



Haha, what a sophomoric little pissant.



It really does blow my mind that these ppl don't care about the rampant violence from their own communities. I know it shouldn't surprise me but it's sick to single out another community based on race/religion when the US has the worst gun violence in the world Reply

Jfc Reply

It's always interesting to me when conservatives say "WELL IN THIS COUNTRY THEY DO *THIS* SO YOU SHOULD FEEL LUCKY" like they actually want to do the things here that they do to minorities in other countries.



It's so fucking creepy. Reply

If any progressives have a problem with this poster, then I’ll just have to label them 'Islamophobic'.



Shut up. I can't with this fucked up excuse.



Whaaaaaaaaaaaat a diarrhea stain. Reply

yikes Reply

i know i ask dumb questions and i apologise but i see a lot of comments on here about ppl hate her because she's privilege and etc, what do u mean buy that? she's has the best surgeons out there and can't relate to other people who are not rich? because i did watch her show i'am cait and a lot of her friends did call her out and they seemed annoyed that she didn't get it? Reply

She doesn't care about anyone but herself, not even other trans people. She supports Trump and republicans knowing their politics will not affect her one bit, but will hurt so many ppl less privileged than her. Reply

was she not aware of the backlash she would get? because before she came out ( when bruce) she at the time was learning and everyone was on board of her. it's just amazing two years later people turn Reply

But is it art? Reply

no Reply

She's trash so 🤷‍♂️🤸‍♀️ Reply

Calling a trans person "IT" is fucked up. This is not okay. Reply

Also, who the fuck approved these ads? He paid money to put up this hateful shit, and some company took his money? Gross. Reply

His gimmick is he puts them up late and it takes a while for them to be removed. So they're not approved by anyone. Reply

Oh, i see. So this is vandalism. Reply

UGH. "Right Wing Artist" = ATtention whore.



UUUUUGH.



I've seen this fuckers work before, I used to tear it down. cuz fuck this person. Reply

Bigoted internet memes are art*~ now didn't you know Reply

so is me taking a shit on them. Reply

Just spray paint over it and over it up. That's what we did when an artist did something stupid, or put something else in front of it. This cock wants attention.



Yes. I think Caitlyn Jenner is a trash can, But don't call her it. Just call her a Trash can.



I cover up stupid artwork all the time, it's not hard what a sharpie can do. Reply

http://www.local10.com/news/crime/w oman-found-shot-to-death-on-northwest-27 th-avenue



The Miami Herald fortunately didn't misgender her. Their coverage was pretty thoughtful and they interviewed people close to her and people said she was like a mother to them. Also, another trans woman of color was murdered on Friday in Miami. A local news station called her a man and repeatedly used male pronouns. They finally fucking fixed it. I think they're trying to shrug off their initially callous coverage by saying police identified her as a man, but it said in the original article that she lived her life as a woman so maybe catch a clue??? Ugh.The Miami Herald fortunately didn't misgender her. Their coverage was pretty thoughtful and they interviewed people close to her and people said she was like a mother to them. Reply

A trans teen girl was found dead last week in my city, and because they're not used to report these type of things on my country, they kept calling her "him" on the news even though they mentioned that she was trans. Reply

