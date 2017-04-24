Street artist puts up ads comparing Caitlyn Jenner to Pennywise
'LA's only right wing artist' puts Caitlyn Jenner in It the Clown adverts around Hollywood https://t.co/P5lm1A795a pic.twitter.com/jc21tlAQUB— The Independent (@Independent) April 24, 2017
A conservative street artist in Los Angeles has put up ads for Stephen King's It with Caitlyn Jenner in place of Pennywise the clown.
Caitlyn is a terrible parent and a shitty person, but misgendering or doing something even more disgusting (like this) is inexcusable.
Invision if Caitlyn was an idiot who just so happened to be Black, and they used the N word. Or a Gay person, etc. It's not always the target, but everyone else effected by those words.
edit: i just realized the "it" comparison is transphobic. that sucks. no one deserves that (no matter how trash they are)
Sabo put Jenner's face behind glass on posters and park benches near the FOX studios, commenting to The Hollywood Reporter: “I converted to the Muslim faith and I joined ISIS, so what’s going on with Bruce Jenner goes against my new-found faith. If any progressives have a problem with this poster, then I’ll just have to label them 'Islamophobic'.
"This poster pales in comparison to throwing Bruce off a building or hanging him the way we Muslims do in many countries, and progressives don’t seem to have a problem when we do that."
Haha, what a sophomoric little pissant.
It's so fucking creepy.
Shut up. I can't with this fucked up excuse.
UUUUUGH.
I've seen this fuckers work before, I used to tear it down. cuz fuck this person.
Yes. I think Caitlyn Jenner is a trash can, But don't call her it. Just call her a Trash can.
I cover up stupid artwork all the time, it's not hard what a sharpie can do.
