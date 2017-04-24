Adele, Little Mix and Ed Sheeran were paid at least £527 millions in royalties in 2016
- According to new figures from the Performing Right Society For Music, the global success of some British artists meant that PRS For Music paid out an all-time high of £527m ($675m) in royalties to songwriters around the world in 2016.
- Adele's royalties came from her #1 album 25, which had a huge success in 2016 even though it was released in November 2015.
- Meanwhile, Little Mix raked in royalties from their Brit Award-winning single Shout Out To My Ex, which was released in October 2016.
- Although Ed Sheeran didn't release singles in 2016, he was one of the most-streamed artists last year thanks to his old hit songs.
ONTD, how broke are you?
on maternity leave, pretty much everything is coming out of my savings. i'm trying to budget, but still managed to spend nearly 6k in less than three months (that's including acquiring & furnishing my new apt tho).