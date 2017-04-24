Tony

Adele, Little Mix and Ed Sheeran were paid at least £527 millions in royalties in 2016



  • According to new figures from the Performing Right Society For Music, the global success of some British artists meant that PRS For Music paid out an all-time high of £527m ($675m) in royalties to songwriters around the world in 2016.

  • Adele's royalties came from her #1 album 25, which had a huge success in 2016 even though it was released in November 2015.

  • Meanwhile, Little Mix raked in royalties from their Brit Award-winning single Shout Out To My Ex, which was released in October 2016.

  • Although Ed Sheeran didn't release singles in 2016, he was one of the most-streamed artists last year thanks to his old hit songs.



source

