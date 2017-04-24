Adele, Little Mix and Ed Sheeran were paid at least £527 millions in royalties in 2016

thanks to the scholarship i got i won't be as broke as i was going to be, but fuck me, adele write a sis a cheque Reply

can one of them please just lend me 100k of it. thanks Reply

If they could lend me just 10k I would be happy. Reply

This is my mood every single day. Reply

same Reply

This has literally been me for the last several months. Reply

To answer OP's question, I'll be slightly less broke because I'm getting a new client next week! More hours for me!

What kind of work do you do? Reply

I'm a social worker - I mostly do community outreach for a small non-profit working with the developmentally disabled, but I just applied for my license so now I also have one-on-one clients. I've just started with one last month and am getting another soon. Reply

sure lm is making big money...



on maternity leave, pretty much everything is coming out of my savings. i'm trying to budget, but still managed to spend nearly 6k in less than three months (that's including acquiring & furnishing my new apt tho).

I need to write a hit song Reply

