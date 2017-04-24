Oprah Winfrey fires back at claims she is exploiting Henrietta Lacks

Oprah just told a story.... a true story. That's it. The Lacks family should've been paid. That is not Oprah's responsibility. Reply

Thread

Link

ok but did they at least pay the family for the use of the story? or? Reply

Thread

Link

No, not other than the $16,000 for consulting but with that comes the stipulation that they have to sign their right away to talk about their mother unless they get permission from Oprah or HBO which imo is utter bullshit



I think people think they want compensation for what happened to their mother vs compensation for the actual movie which Oprah/HBO def would be responsible for because they're profiting of this movie. It's not like they're doing it for free out of the goodness of their heart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah honestly, reading about the stipulation that can't talk about their own mother?? UNREAL. that's nagl at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, that's really fucked up. oprah and hbo has more than enough money too, smdh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean...i guess but she could also help in compensating them since shes getting cash benefit from it. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, whaaat?? They're not making anything from this movie, or they're just not making a ton?? The source isn't clear. Surely whoever sold the rights to the book makes something...? It's def not Oprah or HBO's job to pay for the actual cell part, but for the story itself, I'd think. Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-04-24 04:26 pm (UTC) There seems to be some sort of family feud going on. Rebecca Skloot probably makes the most money, since she actually wrote the book. HBO made an unspecified donation to the Henrietta Lacks Foundation, and from there money trickles down to various family members. Lawrence, the main guy complaining, is fighting with the non-complaining Lacks members over control of the foundation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A family feud would definitely explain this, and doesn't surprise me. Families can get so ugly over money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, the family feud makes sense. Renee has been posting pictures with some of the Lacks family members so some of them have been involved/support the film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree it's not her responsibility but Oprah definitely has enough money that anything she personally made off of this could've been donated to the family, if she wanted to do that. Reply

Thread

Link

she's right that the drug companies should be forking out. she can, however, give them something. i don't know if she's going to get royalties from this movie (probably) but if she does she can sign them over to them or something imo Reply

Thread

Link

I edited my post. I found more informations



Edited at 2017-04-24 04:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

They should have been paid by the companies using the cells . Oprah and HBO are only responsible for the author to get paid .....I'm not an ONTD lawyer



The book was hard for me to get through , not just because the researchers being trash also the Lacks Town all together



Edit



Just read the update WOW that is fucked up he wouldn't be allowed to talk about his mother



Edited at 2017-04-24 04:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

No, it's that he can't discuss the production of the film and was a pretty standard contract that happens all the time for sources/consultants to protect production of the film until it is released.



Whether here or via Google, there are a lot of receipts that seem to show it's not that Lawrence doesn't want people profiting off the story...it's that Lawrence wants to be the only one profiting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

• Lawrence Lacks turned down HBO’s offer of a $16,000 consultant fee on the project and refused an advance screening because he was asked to sign his rights away and he wouldn’t be allowed to talk about his mother anymore.



wtf HBO Reply

Thread

Link

Yet, HBO says this: An HBO representative said the consulting contract was an industry standard and that the screening nondisclosure form applied only to discussing the movie’s content before its official release, not speaking publicly about Henrietta Lacks.



I don't know that any of them would sign away the right to talk about her especially since a number of them speak about her story at schools and things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this whole thing is so confusing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. The original claim doesn't make much sense.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds to me like Laurence and Ron got a media rep and this person is telling them to do and say things to make sure they get what they deserve and they are going along with it. I don't know that I think they are being malicious intentionally but they seem to be claiming a lot of things that all the others are disputing and are really driving a wedge between the them and family. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of all the people that took advantage of Henrietta Lacks Oprah is the least of anybody's concern tbh



ONE OF THE MOST THOUGHTPROVOKING BOOKS TBH



Oh and god bless the Polio vaccine, thank you Henrietta Lacks and Dr Salk Reply

Thread

Link

putting it on my amazon book list tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit they used her cells for the Polio vaccine? I need to read the book. But seriously tho, god bless the polio vaccine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds like Lawrence is trying to cash in his own payday based on his other legal battles with the foundation, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

i saw some images from this big henrietta lacks exhibit they have in i think DC? and this giant rendering of her cells/DNA (sry i know nothing about science so idek the terminology oop) was in the centre of this exhibit all lit up in neon lights and they had all this stuff about it and details on her biology etc., etc., and it made me uncomfortable because..... isn't the point that like....... her privacy and consent was violated? i mean it's one thing to tell the story but there's a point where the exploitation continues. Reply

Thread

Link

i think part of the problem is that there is not really a mainstream acknowledgement of exploitation of black bodies in america that ties it to a structural, institutional problem...it always kind of gets tied back to a select few fucked up doctors/studies, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know I should never read comments but I googled a few things about this movie and ugh FUCK people are so racist and condescending about the Lacks family. So because they were poor, uneducated, inbred, etc, they should have been grateful Henrietta was treated for cancer for free. Also people defend her lack of consent because times were ~different~ back then. I can also do without smug med students explaining how getting patient consent for ~waste material~ would ruin medical research, etc. So perpetuating the abuse of black people at the hands of the medical community was for the greater good, and the Lacks family are just dumb golddiggers, amirite?



Reply

Thread

Link

i've been meaning to read the book but will definitely watch the movie asap. Reply

Thread

Link

Here to add the obligatory "The book is better than the film".



The film was great and Oprah was amazing in it. But it was only 90 minutes long so it had to leave out a lot of really interesting material. The book goes much more into the science involved, the ethics of the billions of dollars being generated from the cells, as well as the intracacies of the Lacks family. Frankly, this would have been better as a miniseries. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally, the irony of them making a movie about the immoral profit off of an uncompensated black woman and her family, while making an immoral profit off an an uncompensated black woman and her family. Reply

Thread

Link

Someone should sell a pilot to HBO about it.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This whole thing stems from Lawrence wanting control of everything. First thing to note, the agreement with HBO was to not speak about the film. It does not preclude him from speaking about his mother. In fact, several Lacks family members regularly give speeches about Henrietta. And Lawrence doesn't like that so he is trying to keep a speakers' agency from booking them because he wants to control who gets to speak. He also wants NIH to stop funding Johns Hopkins. The most ridiculous part is that Lawrence has not seen the movie NOR READ THE BOOK. Reply

Thread

Link

That's what I got from all of this too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This, exactly.



For whatever else may have gone on over the years, Lawrence is clearly carefully wording his statements on this. He is making it sound like he's being banned from being connected with his mother, when it was really that the contract with the film specifically would protect the production of the film like any other contract with any other biopic's subject's sources.



It may very well be the case that other shady shit is going on, and it sounds like there's a definite space to criticize HBO, etc...but Lawrence is shady in his own right, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After reading this book a few years, I googled the family and Lawrence was fighting with everyone even before the idea of doing an adaptation of the book came along. Reply

Thread

Link