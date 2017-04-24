Oprah Winfrey fires back at claims she is exploiting Henrietta Lacks



• she thinks the Lacks family should have been paid for all of those cells by all the millions of drug companies.
• she does not think it's her responsibility or HBO to compensate for that.
• She says Deborah [Henrietta’s youngest daughter] did not care about the money but about her mother and her story being told.

The Lacks family :
• five family members were paid consultants on the film,
• Lawrence Lacks turned down HBO’s offer of a $16,000 consultant fee on the project and refused an advance screening because he was asked to sign his rights away and he wouldn’t be allowed to talk about his mother anymore.
• Lawrence Lacks says that Skloot has only made just “one small donation” to the Henrietta Lacks Foundation in 2011

Skloot (the book writer)
• started the Henrietta Lacks Foundation.
• says 56 grants have been given out to the Lacks family through the foundation,

source. source
