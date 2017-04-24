Oprah Winfrey fires back at claims she is exploiting Henrietta Lacks
• she thinks the Lacks family should have been paid for all of those cells by all the millions of drug companies.
• she does not think it's her responsibility or HBO to compensate for that.
• She says Deborah [Henrietta’s youngest daughter] did not care about the money but about her mother and her story being told.
The Lacks family :
• five family members were paid consultants on the film,
• Lawrence Lacks turned down HBO’s offer of a $16,000 consultant fee on the project and refused an advance screening because he was asked to sign his rights away and he wouldn’t be allowed to talk about his mother anymore.
• Lawrence Lacks says that Skloot has only made just “one small donation” to the Henrietta Lacks Foundation in 2011
Skloot (the book writer)
• started the Henrietta Lacks Foundation.
• says 56 grants have been given out to the Lacks family through the foundation,
Oprah just told a story.... a true story. That's it. The Lacks family should've been paid. That is not Oprah's responsibility.
I think people think they want compensation for what happened to their mother vs compensation for the actual movie which Oprah/HBO def would be responsible for because they're profiting of this movie. It's not like they're doing it for free out of the goodness of their heart.
The book was hard for me to get through , not just because the researchers being trash also the Lacks Town all together
Just read the update WOW that is fucked up he wouldn't be allowed to talk about his mother
Whether here or via Google, there are a lot of receipts that seem to show it's not that Lawrence doesn't want people profiting off the story...it's that Lawrence wants to be the only one profiting.
wtf HBO
I don't know that any of them would sign away the right to talk about her especially since a number of them speak about her story at schools and things.
ONE OF THE MOST THOUGHTPROVOKING BOOKS TBH
Oh and god bless the Polio vaccine, thank you Henrietta Lacks and Dr Salk
The film was great and Oprah was amazing in it. But it was only 90 minutes long so it had to leave out a lot of really interesting material. The book goes much more into the science involved, the ethics of the billions of dollars being generated from the cells, as well as the intracacies of the Lacks family. Frankly, this would have been better as a miniseries.
For whatever else may have gone on over the years, Lawrence is clearly carefully wording his statements on this. He is making it sound like he's being banned from being connected with his mother, when it was really that the contract with the film specifically would protect the production of the film like any other contract with any other biopic's subject's sources.
It may very well be the case that other shady shit is going on, and it sounds like there's a definite space to criticize HBO, etc...but Lawrence is shady in his own right, too.
