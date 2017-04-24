stickymad

A Janet Stan Sues Live Nation over cancelled Janet Jackson world tour


-A Janet Jackson fan is suing Live Nation because the fan thinks Live Nation played a part in failing to deliver the world tour promised to fans.
-Janet herself said she postponed the tour to start her family but the fan is blaming Live Nation.
-The fans believes the tour is "cancelled" and not "postponed" and that Live Nation is refusing to say the tour is cancelled to avoid paying the refunds to the thousands who bought tickets and still have not gotten their money back because Janet said she will postpone the tour later.

I bet Live Nation regrets giving Janet a chance. She's so unprofessional!
