A Janet Stan Sues Live Nation over cancelled Janet Jackson world tour

I want that shirt Reply

me too!! Reply

/end post Reply

This will never not crack me up. Reply

I love that this is the first comment. Reply

I honestly check every Janet post to see if this has made it to the comments. Thanks! Reply

The very first thing I thought of! Reply

loooool Reply

Lmao yes Reply

still funny Reply

oh girl my throat hurts i'm not coming



LMAO



"girl. she never even left her bed" O M G LMAOOOO



Edited at 2017-04-24 03:42 pm (UTC)

LMAOOOOOO Reply

First thing I thought of lol. Reply

that autotuned bit killed me Reply

I was hoping this was on the first page..because someone needs to show it to Janet in a room with cameras. Reply

should always be the first comment in janet posts Reply

watched it for the very first time just now. OMG Im dyyyyying!!!!!!!!! Reply

I remember when Xtincta cancelled her Bionic tour. I think this was Live Nation too, and they did at first say it was just postponed, but then she was like nah it's cancelled and we got our money back. She also apologized a million times so I thought that was good of ha. Reply

She cancelled a tour previous to Bionic too, it was before the Back to Basics tour (which I went) and it had Chingy as her opener lol. The tour got cancelled but we were never given our refunds, I called my dads credit card company (I was like 15 at the time) and pretended it was fraud and got my money back. Reply

lol omg Chingy Reply

Technically, isn't it fraud because you purchased something you were never going to receive? Reply

I mean, I would be PISSED if I didn't get my money back for a tour that was postponed but had no new tour dates in sight. Fuck that. Especially if you spent a ton of money. That's just bad business. Reply

team fan

I wonder how much they paid for the ticket and what they are asking Reply

is this an american thing? i feel like they cant pull that shit in Australia but im not ssure Reply

Yeah when maroon 5 postponed their world tour, I got an email with the new Dublin date and an option for a refund if I didn't wanna go to the new date Reply

Hoo boy... Reply

how is janet being unprofessional op? she wanted to have a family it happens? Reply

Then don't announce a tour first??? Reply

She "paused" the tour to have a family. Either finish the tour or cancel. A pause is like... a month to rest your vocal chords or something. This'll last for years. The fans deserve a refund. Reply

She always does this "my dog ate my homework" type of excuses to get out of a tour this isn't the first tour she cancels.



The problem is this time she "postponed" it.



POSTPONED is what held up refunds. Different sponsors had different fine print. People had to jump through hoops to get their money back. I don't know what the Live Nation situation was. Everything was extremely messy. Reply

It's not like she just happened to get pregnant and needed to take a break. She "postponed" a tour to undergo some sort of fertility treatment. She planned a tour and then she planned a baby. There was no reason to do that other than because she didn't plan properly and it's cost her fans money. Reply

Wait, people haven't gotten paid back?! At a glance I thought it was just entitled stans being entitled, but that's crazy. Surely there should be a rule saying that, like, if an event isn't rescheduled or re-announced within a few months, you automatically get your money back. smh. Reply

I agree. It boggles my mind that people aren't getting money back. Knowing Janet, she will go underground again for a decade before returning with a Greatest Hits/Farewell tour. Reply

Then cancel postpone it.



Edited at 2017-04-24 08:56 pm (UTC)

Why won't Live Nation just issue the refunds? Everyone she isn't going to resume the tour. Stop attracting shitty press.



Thinking of how shitty Live Nation is, they emailed me for a 2 for 1 deal. You still had to pay fees on the second ticket, though, so it was more expensive to buy through them even with their "deal" than going down to HOB and buying the tickets outright. I get everyone needs to turn a profit, but damn. $16 per ticket in fees? For a $30 ticket? Fuck that. Reply

i'm still happy i saw this show before it got postponed/cancelled. it was flaw free! Reply

lol, girrrl Reply

omg @ that picture, she should sue her surgeon Reply

I don't get why the Jacksons have horrible surgeons... Reply

I feel like they all have the same one. Lmao Reply

I understand being upset, but this seems kinda extreme Reply

asking for a refund and not getting one is what's extreme here. even if the tour is postponed, customers should have the right to a refund due to the fact that the original schedules have been shifted. Reply

where did I say they shouldn't ask for a refund? Reply

They're fucking with people's money! It's not fair. Reply

i was gonna say like "priorities" but then i realised i wanna sue shania for not releasing her album yet so i understand this pain



damn they haven't gotten refunds yet? yikes Reply

Shania been teasing a new album for 84 years. She was doing that Oprah reality show/docuseries thing, skydiving or some shit, and I remember almost screaming at the screen 'BIH, why aren't you in the fucking studio?!' Reply

in january she said she was gonna release a single in march. that didn't happen. in feb she said she was gonna release her album in may. that's obviously not happening. i am PISSSEDDD w this woman lmao. i've been waiting since i was 7 for a new album UGHHHHH



she's released song names from the new album and was rumoured to be doing a photoshoot for it recently but who knows anymore. ik it's coming but W H E N. i almost made a post when she said she was gonna release her album in the spring but since i knew that wasn't happening i didn't bother lmao. /so many feelings



Edited at 2017-04-24 08:51 pm (UTC)

