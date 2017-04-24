A Janet Stan Sues Live Nation over cancelled Janet Jackson world tour
-A Janet Jackson fan is suing Live Nation because the fan thinks Live Nation played a part in failing to deliver the world tour promised to fans.
-Janet herself said she postponed the tour to start her family but the fan is blaming Live Nation.
-The fans believes the tour is "cancelled" and not "postponed" and that Live Nation is refusing to say the tour is cancelled to avoid paying the refunds to the thousands who bought tickets and still have not gotten their money back because Janet said she will postpone the tour later.
I bet Live Nation regrets giving Janet a chance. She's so unprofessional!
LMAO
"girl. she never even left her bed" O M G LMAOOOO
I wonder how much they paid for the ticket and what they are asking
The problem is this time she "postponed" it.
POSTPONED is what held up refunds. Different sponsors had different fine print. People had to jump through hoops to get their money back. I don't know what the Live Nation situation was. Everything was extremely messy.
cancelpostpone it.
Thinking of how shitty Live Nation is, they emailed me for a 2 for 1 deal. You still had to pay fees on the second ticket, though, so it was more expensive to buy through them even with their "deal" than going down to HOB and buying the tickets outright. I get everyone needs to turn a profit, but damn. $16 per ticket in fees? For a $30 ticket? Fuck that.
damn they haven't gotten refunds yet? yikes
she's released song names from the new album and was rumoured to be doing a photoshoot for it recently but who knows anymore. ik it's coming but W H E N. i almost made a post when she said she was gonna release her album in the spring but since i knew that wasn't happening i didn't bother lmao. /so many feelings
