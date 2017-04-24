Lea Michele on 'This Morning'

It must be awful to spend the rest of your life answering questions about your boyfriend that died. Every time you try to move on with your life, it gets thrown back in your face. Reply

its coz shes a woman Reply

mte--I don't blame her for steering the conversation away from that and I think people should honestly stop asking her about him. Reply

This is basically what I came in here to say. If any of the songs are about him and she wants to make that public knowledge then she will. Let the girl live.



Notice how it's pretty much only female artists, who've been in well-known relationships, who get asked "So is this song/album about ____?" Reply

Meh... I'd agree except she can simply make it known before hand that she doesn't want to talk about him, unless she brings it up. You can have that as part of your publicity tour so, she hasnt done it and she brings him up more often than her interviewers do. Reply

Especially a PR boyfriend 😅 Reply

seriously? still doing this? Reply

Yes, babe. She was bearding. Reply

Her album's gonna floooooooop Reply

she's stunning with a beautiful voice, but she needs to stop trying and go back to Broadway. Reply

i hope you get paid for this OP Reply

I'm convinced they do. Reply

OP hates ONTD is punishing us with Lea Michele posts



Kidding, but i will say seeing her every few days makes me dislike her quite a bit. Like Lin Manuel, the less i see of her the better i like her Reply

sis hdu reveal me! Reply

Well I guess the blind item that was just posted about cory's friends asking her to stop taking about him/their fake relationship was true. Reply

i saw them together once, they weren't fake Reply

Where? At a fan event or randomly on the street? Even then, were paps there? Reply

in a cafe. no paps Reply

