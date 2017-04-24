Lea Michele on 'This Morning'
Lea Michele stopped by This Morning to talk more about how much she loves her life, as well as her album Places, which is out this Friday.
- Is extremely proud of everything she's ever done and is grateful for all that Glee has accomplished and done for her, "I think, as a performer, it was such a gift."
- Fangirls over Amber Riley's performance in Dream Girls
- On Places: "I wrote a couple of songs on the album, and was given some songs by incredibly gifted songwriters. But it's important to me that, whether I wrote them or that they were given to me, that they are stuff that I feel passionate about, and messages that I want to deliver to my fans."
- They ask about Cory Monteith and if the song Hey You is about him, and Lea steers it in the other direction to talk about the positive songs on the album and hopes her younger female fans could feel uplifted by those tracks
Sources: 1, 2
Notice how it's pretty much only female artists, who've been in well-known relationships, who get asked "So is this song/album about ____?"
Kidding, but i will say seeing her every few days makes me dislike her quite a bit. Like Lin Manuel, the less i see of her the better i like her