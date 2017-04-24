Fifth Harmony's Normani & Val Chmerkovskiy preparing for "Dancing with the stars" week 6





I recently saw that Normani was originally supposed to be with Maks but he wasn't able to travel so they gave her Val instead so maybe it's that also, anyone who follows the show and the pros: do Val and Maks have some sort of tension? the look Val makes when Maks grabs Normani to dance is... off?

I have a friend who is really good friends with Derek Hough, and she would always tell me that he'd tell her that there is so much drama between all of them. It's a MESS.

Makes sense. Everyone looks so thirsty for camera time. I'm hoping my queen Sharna stays out of everything 💜

if you have any tea, spill it



but they are brothers? it just looked off for a second

Not them, in particular.



She wouldn't tell me much, because she ~isn't a gossiper (bitch, plz), but here's what I have:



1. No one likes Erin Andrews. Not even her mother.

2. Derek Hough is pretty much asexual, because ~projects.

3. They will literally annoy the contestants/stars to make up anything for the cameras. (Accidents, shortcomings, babies, etc.) And if they don't play into their games, they start fucking with them hardcore. Bad rehearsals, props, lighting issues, etc.

4. The celebrities usually like each other, but there's times where there's an obvious fracas, because they usually end up taking sides.





Edited at 2017-04-24 04:49 pm (UTC)

I hope they get rid of Erin soon. She isn´t that great of a host. She´s always stuttering and doesn´t know how to respond to things. It´s so cringy

Erin was actually decent IMO the first season she joined the show. I don't know what happened. She's still better than Brooke Burke, although I realize that's a low bar.

whenever ppl talk about how girls are so much more dramatic/petty/etc. compared to guys i just want to point them towards DWTS bc i swear all of the pro drama on that show comes from the dudes.

is Derek into dudes or nah?

I actually did ask this, and she said he's really not into either or. He's super ~focused on his craft and projects.

hmm

Bb, you have to tell me EVERYTHING. Does Derek acknowledge the disgusting favoritism he received when he was on the show? Is he still thirsty as hell for more fame and awards?

My friend and him have a few projects coming out in the near future. Yes, he's aware of the favoritism. According to my friend, he's incredibly down to earth, and just incredibly passionate about his ~craft.



Reply

Aw, that makes me happy. I like Derek

Val and Max seem super close imo They're brothers. Probably just a playful annoyance

Not them, in particular. Just talking about the entire show, in general.

I don't think so. They're brothers, and extremely close from what I gather from social media.

I knew literally nothing about any Fifth Harmony members except that they were messy before this. I love Normani now, she's so cute and dances so well.

lmao, they are not messier than any new young act. they are actually very socially aware (well most of them). it just gets amplified and every single one of their word, moves looks gets nitpicked here

All young pop groups are messy. Really it's part of the appeal.

Normani is such a star

Only here for her hot partner

Follow his IG. He totally panders by posting underwear pics all the time. This other guy Gleb does the same (I find him hotter than Val, tbh)

She's just so beyond gorgeous, ugh.

Normani has been the best by a mile. She has great show face and is also a good technical dancer for the most part. Her routine last week Amahzing

im starting to become emotionally invested in her winning...

her body is sick

her face is too pretty for those awful eyebrows

mte I can't wait for her next threading appt

Normani is so hot. Ready for the girls team to wipe the floor with the boys team.

I'm still confused as to why Britney S. Pierce is a participant on this show since shes a professional dancer

I hate that 5th Harmo members are stuck doing this, instead of releasing bops to crush Karla with.

they are almost done with the album. mani's been working very hard. she said in an interview that she stays 8hrs/day recording music and rehearses/does interview/prepare the show for dwts + sometimes goes to some events. she has a crazy work ethic. it's been rumored that they could drop the new single by the end of May

Smh at how unprofessional the lady interviewer in the 3rd video is! Who checks their phone multiple times in the middle of an interview ?

Good to see Alan has quickly bounced back from his "firing."



Tonight should be a fun episode but I'm worried the judges will nitpick the girls number and praise the boys for doing the least. Reply

the boys number apparently involves taking their shirts off so, probably.

Edited at 2017-04-24 04:37 pm (UTC)

i hate using the word "goals" but her body is ultimate goals, and her legs are to die for.

she is perfection. i love their routines. i ship her and val. i hope she wins :x

i hope her involvement with the show elevates her and the group. Reply

