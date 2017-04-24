Fifth Harmony's Normani & Val Chmerkovskiy preparing for "Dancing with the stars" week 6
If you thought we brought it last week just wait to see what we have in store for tomorrow! Don't forget to tune in! 💕#TeamValMani #DWTS pic.twitter.com/YYfU1Hu1Vv— NormaniKordei (@NormaniKordei) April 24, 2017
Guess which Fifth Harmony member would love to be on 'Dancing with the stars'
Facebook live for Access Hollywood: which girl would most likely join 'dancing with the stars' in the future?
Ally, she's also a fan of the show
'Dancing With The Stars': Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy on their game-changing 'Mulan' routine
Maks (Val's brother) crashes the live interview, they play some games, talk about tonight's performances, etc.
Normani, Val & Alan rehearsing for #TeamValMani salsa to 'When I Grow Up' by the Pussycat Dolls
IG | Normani on @iamValC's story #3 pic.twitter.com/01zcgCacaU— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) April 22, 2017
IG | Normani on @iamValC's story #4 pic.twitter.com/DHEP95aWlB— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) April 22, 2017
Team Girl Group on @MaksimC's Instagram post pic.twitter.com/dGRRFF5EPk— Normani on DWTS (@NormaniOnDWTS) April 23, 2017
IG | Normani on @DancingABC's story #3 pic.twitter.com/0gHJm9Wp6m— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) April 23, 2017
IG | Normani on adamraia's story pic.twitter.com/GY8Nx6Qr53— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) April 23, 2017
they are coming for those 10's again
"Dancing with the Stars"(Boy band vs Girl group episode) airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC
I recently saw that Normani was originally supposed to be with Maks but he wasn't able to travel so they gave her Val instead so maybe it's that
but they are brothers? it just looked off for a second
She wouldn't tell me much, because she ~isn't a gossiper (bitch, plz), but here's what I have:
1. No one likes Erin Andrews. Not even her mother.
2. Derek Hough is pretty much asexual, because ~projects.
3. They will literally annoy the contestants/stars to make up anything for the cameras. (Accidents, shortcomings, babies, etc.) And if they don't play into their games, they start fucking with them hardcore. Bad rehearsals, props, lighting issues, etc.
4. The celebrities usually like each other, but there's times where there's an obvious fracas, because they usually end up taking sides.
Tonight should be a fun episode but I'm worried the judges will nitpick the girls number and praise the boys for doing the least.
Booty Me Down
i hope her involvement with the show elevates her and the group.