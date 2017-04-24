barbara kruger

Fifth Harmony's Normani & Val Chmerkovskiy preparing for "Dancing with the stars" week 6


Guess which Fifth Harmony member would love to be on 'Dancing with the stars'


Facebook live for Access Hollywood: which girl would most likely join 'dancing with the stars' in the future?
[Spoiler (click to see)]
Ally, she's also a fan of the show



'Dancing With The Stars': Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy on their game-changing 'Mulan' routine








Maks (Val's brother) crashes the live interview, they play some games, talk about tonight's performances, etc.



Normani, Val & Alan rehearsing for #TeamValMani salsa to 'When I Grow Up' by the Pussycat Dolls











they are coming for those 10's again



"Dancing with the Stars"(Boy band vs Girl group episode) airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC


sources 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Tagged: , , , , , ,