Captain America is going to read your children a bedtime story on Cbeebies

A much better Captain America than the one in the comics right now.



The FCBD issue basically doubles down on the Nazism. Reply

I'm still waiting for the masterpost on marvel's fuckery.



Telling comic book stores to dress up as Hydra, saying Nazi's were always supposed to win the war but Allie's changed it (but kept the holocaust). Just absolute anti-semetic bullshit recently Reply

I was considering making a post, but I just didn't want to deal with that user who constantly tries to split hairs and use semantics to defend Hydra's Nazi connections.



It really is. Especially with Captain America lifting Mjolnir. So they've got a Nazi being "worthy" of lifting Thor's hammer, which so interestingly coincides with favoured neo-Nazi imagery and Nazi groups. When you've got literal neo-Nazi groups calling themselves Sons of Odin, it's pretty obvious what Nick Spencer and Marvel are going for.I was considering making a post, but I just didn't want to deal with that user who constantly tries to split hairs and use semantics to defend Hydra's Nazi connections. Reply

Marvel Comics and I are taking a break right now. I'll come back when they stop being stupid. Reply

I'd far prefer comics-flavor Baron Zemo with his purple hood and fabulous zebra print trim.







yes FAM. Embrace those cross-colors if you're going to be evil. Don't wuss out halfway.



Edited at 2017-04-24 01:24 pm (UTC) Sry, not now that he's a literal fascist whose purest heart was not pure enough to keep him from succumbing to evil.I'd far prefer comics-flavor Baron Zemo with his purple hood and fabulous zebra print trim.yes FAM. Embrace those cross-colors if you're going to be evil. Don't wuss out halfway. Reply

LOL thank you for this comment. Reply

welp Reply

Mmmmm Good Ol' Pillowface <3 Reply

u want to write a "controversial" comic so why are u mad ppl are pissed?



u can't have your cake

& turn your cake into a nazi

& eat it too — Kevin Panetta (@kevinpanetta) 24 April 2017

The fourth Captain America movie may just be 2h of Chris Evans beating the crap out of Marvel's writers.



It will make a trillion dollars. https://t.co/277ruVO977 — Chris Clark (@Kitanin) April 23, 2017

it would certainly get my ass on a cinema seat. but please do it shirtless, u kno, for artistic reasons Reply

Now that I would actually pay to see. Reply

No audio, just the Star-Spangled Banner playing on a loop Reply

but will he have a sleepy dog lying across his lap?

he should bring his own dog. his dog is so cute! Reply

Kids and dogs...I may not survive Reply

Chris and kids, yes Reply

why does his hair seem fuller in movies than in interviews? Reply

Because he uses 1 pound of hair product on it when is longer Reply

Thats what I thought while watching gifted, like why does his hair look so good in movies but outside its just bad lol Reply

👌They were adorable Reply

Aww well that's cute. Reply

This is the aftermath of the “Mother of All Bombs” attack in Afghanistan. The U.S. dropped the bomb on April 13. pic.twitter.com/XJm1WvI8c5 — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 24, 2017

OTP But we're fucked Reply

fuck, why do u have to bring the mood down? i just want to enjoy some white bread, not think about the imminent destruction of all mankind at the tiny hands of agent orange :'(



Edited at 2017-04-24 01:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Sorry bb. :(



I just wish they let us post these types of posts here so everybody would be able to look at them instead of in the comments. :/ Reply

Yeah, I come here for drama and "fun", not real life. Reply

Aww. I love his voice, so this would be good. Reply

As if I'd ever let my kid listen to a man who made an offhand joke about forgiving Tom Brady for voting Trump - even if he is otherwise pretty great. AS IF!!!!!!!!!



We in Europe don't know why u guys call rugby *football*. ;) Reply

I don't think American football and rugby are the same sport. And I don't make the rules on what to call it!! Reply

lmao bless I'm gonna record this Reply

Celebrities reading bedtime stories? This is fantastic; every country should do this. Foster that love of books! Reply

