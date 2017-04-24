Captain America is going to read your children a bedtime story on Cbeebies
Actor @ChrisEvans reads Even Superheroes Have Bad Days for the @CBeebiesHQ bedtime story, 6.50pm on Weds 10 May - https://t.co/5ahIk49rR6 pic.twitter.com/hxSdNvW6sZ— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 24, 2017
Previous Hollywood Stars appearing on 'Bedtime Stories' include Tom Hardy who read a story called 'You must wear a Hat' at New Year.
It's for the children (and maybe a little bit for the parents idk you tell me)
1|2
The FCBD issue basically doubles down on the Nazism.
Telling comic book stores to dress up as Hydra, saying Nazi's were always supposed to win the war but Allie's changed it (but kept the holocaust). Just absolute anti-semetic bullshit recently
I was considering making a post, but I just didn't want to deal with that user who constantly tries to split hairs and use semantics to defend Hydra's Nazi connections.
I'd far prefer comics-flavor Baron Zemo with his purple hood and fabulous zebra print trim.
yes FAM. Embrace those cross-colors if you're going to be evil. Don't wuss out halfway.
Edited at 2017-04-24 01:24 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-04-24 01:58 pm (UTC)
I just wish they let us post these types of posts here so everybody would be able to look at them instead of in the comments. :/
too bad chris is still on my shit list