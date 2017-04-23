senait

Celebs attend Harper's Bazaar's 150th anniversary party


Iman in Brandon Maxwell


Doutzen Kroes in Brandon Maxwell

Reese Witherspoon in Brandon Maxwell

Coco Rocha in Zac Posen

Kris Jenner & Dennis Basso

Priyanka Chopra in J Mendel

Grace Elizabeth in Roberto Cavalli

Christie Brinkley w/daughter Sailor

Demi Moore

Imaan Hammam in Brandon Maxwell


Kendall Jenner





Joan Smalls

Bill Cunningham

Oprah

Kate Moss

Elizabeth Taylor

Gigi Hadid

Dovima

Madonna

Rihanna

krisjenner The moment when I looked out across the city and saw my daughters image on The Empire State Building...so breathtaking @kendalljenner I am so proud of you! Happy 150th birthday @harpersbazaarus and thank you for having Kendall on 3 different covers for this special month!! #empirestatebuilding #harpersbazaar #proudmama #love #nyc #whatamemory ... and thank you @tiffanyandco for the beautiful Tiffany Blue!!!!


