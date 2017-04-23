Celebs attend Harper's Bazaar's 150th anniversary party

why does kendall's face look bloated/like she's been getting bad fillers for 15yrs Reply

Because she probably has lbr



Her face looked distinctly rubbery in that Pepsi ad, if that isn't a warning not to be an appropriative pos and not to fuck with fillers then idk what is. Reply

because she gets fillers lol Reply

PC looking good as usual Reply

OP you forgot to include the most iconic supermodel Reply

Kelly Osbourne? Reply

yassss :D Reply

What happened to her career? Reply

What happened to that other hipster model with the short blonde hair that dated a Strokes member? I can't even remember her name but she was freakin' EVERYWHERE in mid-to-late 2000s. Reply

kendull and gigi..........are on the empire state building Reply

mte Reply

Gisele Bundchen is too Reply

I just can't appreciate Kendall's modelling skills. SHe's pretty and skinny but that's it.... Reply

She gets hired because she has a social media follower count



It literally doesn't matter to brands whether she can do the bare minimum most models do in front of the camera as long as she makes an ig post about them. Reply

She's pretty and skinny but that's it.....

She looks so dead behind the eyes. It annoys me that she passes for a great model. I miss the old days when models looked like models. Reply

bitch please canada's party is gonna be, like, way cooler Reply

demi looks like she's abt to come out of my tv and murder me bc i watched a tape 7 days ago Reply

I thought maybe it was just a bad pic, so I checked Getty Images and, well, it's not. Reply

Lmao Reply

yaaaas at the rihanna one. it looks so good, even in this format Reply

Gigi on there? lol what a joke. Reply

150 years?? No one was alive then. Reply

lol irl Reply

lol Eddie Reply

glad they recognized dovima Reply

Me too. She was absolutely gorgeous and a great model. Reply

Christie Brinkley's face is approaching creepy doll territory. Reply

I'm getting strong Madonna vibes from her face. I wonder if they go to the same surgeon. Reply

Kendall, albeit rubbery, looks so much cuter when she smiles Reply

