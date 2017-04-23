Celebs attend Harper's Bazaar's 150th anniversary party
Iman in Brandon Maxwell
Doutzen Kroes in Brandon Maxwell
Reese Witherspoon in Brandon Maxwell
Coco Rocha in Zac Posen
Kris Jenner & Dennis Basso
Priyanka Chopra in J Mendel
Grace Elizabeth in Roberto Cavalli
Christie Brinkley w/daughter Sailor
Demi Moore
Imaan Hammam in Brandon Maxwell
Kendall Jenner
Joan Smalls
Bill Cunningham
Oprah
Kate Moss
Elizabeth Taylor
Gigi Hadid
Dovima
Madonna
Rihanna
krisjenner The moment when I looked out across the city and saw my daughters image on The Empire State Building...so breathtaking @kendalljenner I am so proud of you! Happy 150th birthday @harpersbazaarus and thank you for having Kendall on 3 different covers for this special month!! #empirestatebuilding #harpersbazaar #proudmama #love #nyc #whatamemory ... and thank you @tiffanyandco for the beautiful Tiffany Blue!!!!
Her face looked distinctly rubbery in that Pepsi ad, if that isn't a warning not to be an appropriative pos and not to fuck with fillers then idk what is.
It literally doesn't matter to brands whether she can do the bare minimum most models do in front of the camera as long as she makes an ig post about them.
She's pretty and skinny but that's it.....
She looks so dead behind the eyes. It annoys me that she passes for a great model. I miss the old days when models looked like models.