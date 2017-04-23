That poor kangaroo. Reply

i like this show but it's treatment of animals is just unnecessary... Reply

This episode might've been the best thing I've ever seen?? Mark Linn Baker. The Wu Tang tattoo. The trampoline. How can this show be so weird and funny and tragic all at once? Reply

Will probably wait for the whole season to air so I can watch it but as usual, I'll have to prepare myself emotionally because this show is incredibly draining to me and Idek why. Reply

I feel the same way too. I was just telling my boyfriend last night that this show is so hard to watch because we're actively seeing not just the main character, but literally everyone get mentally unstable by the minute and that's fucking exhausting. Reply

i'm actually going to do the opposite for this season, because i watched the last two on a binge and it destroyed me emotionally. Reply

i kind of wish i was doing that but i cant stop myself Reply

I don't watch this show but my DVR accidentally recorded tonight's episode and I'm 30mins into it and I'm hella confused. Going by the intro are the missing people ghosts? I don't get it. What the hell is this show about?



Also why are all end of the world shows/films from always the perspective of white people?!! Wtf is with that?! I would actually watch it if it wasn't dominated by white characters. I don't wanna watch a show about a white "Messiah" and his wife.



Wow I cannot imagine watching a random ep of this show, especially this ep. It delights in being bizarre even to those of us who watch it religiously.



Basically the premise is that one day 7 years ago 2% of the world's population disappeared. Just vanished into thin air with no scientific explanation for it. Since then the remaining 98% of people have been pretty fucked up by it. It's just a weird metaphysical character drama? Like idk how else to explain it. Reply

lol i know- this is probably harder to jump into than game of thrones Reply

it's funny you say this (re your second paragraph) because the first episode of this show i ever saw was season 2's first episode, which was about a black family in this weird ass town that all these other people were trying to get into (because it was the only town in the world where no-one departed/disappeared). i didn't really know what was going on, i'd never heard of the show before, but i was really enjoying it and i was really intrigued by this family and these townspeople... then i found out the show is actually about a WHITE family and they were just dedicating this one episode to their new neighbours bc they'd be an important part of the new season. it was really disappointing and i stopped watching lol.



i do hear the show is really good tho so maybe i'll start from the beginning... Reply

Regina King is fucking amazing in this show (I mean everyone is good but) Regina King throughout the second season was a fucking FORCE to watch. Reply

one of my fav performances ever on tv Reply

bless you, this is not a show you can go into blindly lol. nothing makes sense to viewers who've watched from the beginning so i can't imagine just jumping in at the end.



as to your second paragraph, see above. the second season heavily focused on a black family and their response to everything going on. Reply

All the emmys for Carrie Coon and Regina King tbh

This episode made me rewind and rewatch so many scenes lmao I was so confused Reply

i know right?! perfect strangers theme song (with oddly heartbreaking cameo)? people having themselves incinerated to "reunite" with their departed family members? nora causing electronics to malfunction everywhere? chiefs of police named kevin being (unsuccessfully) tested for immortality NOT to mention kevin casually suggesting he and nora have a baby right after she finds him asphyxiating himself??? jesus christ, i got no clue as to where this season is headed.



Edited at 2017-04-24 06:22 am (UTC)

ya im really glad Nora laughed in his face when he suggested having a baby. like I literally walked in on you with a bag tied around your head, lets walk it back a notch mmkay.



the thing with the electronics reminds me of last season (or was it end of the first season?) where it was suggested to her she was a "magnifying glass" for whatever causes people to depart. Reply

lens? i do think there something to nora that attracts chaos. Reply

LENS, yes. thats what I meant lol. Reply

FUCK i forgot about that lens part Reply

Poor Nora :(



so i thought the premiere was kinda nuts but this one took it to the next level yet again...i was halfway through the opening credits before realizing i was singing along in my head the "perfect strangers" theme and i literally couldn't believe it. and of course mark linn baker was in the episode. never thought those throwaway lines about him in the first two seasons would amount to anything but of COURSE they did. lmao



nora is killing me. her pain is so real and that scene with lily not remembering her was so sad. but i'm glad tom said what he did to her in the car, because it was true? like, nora had no intention of staying with kevin and building a family with him until lily was dropped on his doorstep. tom didn't give the baby to her and probably suspected christine would be back for her once she got over the shock of being manipulated by wayne.



i'm starting to think there's something to those scientists believing nora is connected to azrael (angel of death). that explanation was almost too bizarre to be entirely baseless. Reply

Tom was a good guy in the car scene, someone needed to have that conversation with her. Nora made her choices, and as much as it hurts you can't go back now and change it. I'd like to know how Tom got to be such a good guy (like mature, smart, level headed, kind) between the seasons until now but, idk its refreshing to see someone be like that, and still have their baggage, but have it in check. Reply

i got the impression that tom was always kind of good-hearted and sweet. even in the 1st season, when he was clearly lost, he took such good care of christine. i really like the dynamic he has with everyone on the show and ia, i like how he broke things down to nora. it was exactly what she needed to hear. Reply

I was kind of mad at Tommy in that scene because I thought he was being insensitive, but Nora chose not to fight it and gave Lily back so she needs to just let it go even though it's gut-wrenching. Reply

NORA IS SO BOSS. I just love her sfm. my favorites were her printing the dead body photo of pillar dude and putting it out there, and her stomping up to that little boy who took Lilly's toy all "I SAW WHAT YOU DID. THAT DOESN'T BELONG TO YOU" and grabbing it back lol.



I knew it was because Christine came back for the baby. There was no other reason I could think of for what happened to Lily. also it makes total sense to me Nora broke her own arm. she probably broke her own leg, too, the day after her family departed. She needs a physical release when she is feeling severe pain - like when she would hire the hookers to put on a bullet proof vest so she could shoot them. Reply

Nora is a queen always

yep i said in preview's post that lily is probably with her bio mum

at least they gave us an answer in this episode!



nora breaking her own hand does not surprise me at all, i would've never guessed that tattoo story though Reply

what shocked me the most about the tattoo story was that she got her kids names tattooed at all, tbh. it didn't seem like a Nora thing to do whatsoever, im guessing she was having an emotional episode. Reply

yep it was very not-nora like and ofc she hasn't told kevin shit do they even talk?



this is the most i ever enjoyed relationship this messed up and dysfunctional Reply

LOL this god damn show.



This was such a troll of an episode but I loved it. Wtf is the guy from Perfect Strangers doing on this show ? And where is Balki??



Next episode should have Jakée and the 227 theme for a mini reunion.



Nora remains the best character in the book and on the show.







Balki departed and so did the rest of the cast Reply

Heard the new season is pretty good. Show has been a bit hit and miss for me Reply

You could leave this comment in literally any television post. Awesome job. Reply

and you gonna respond everytime, so good effort Reply

This God damn show. i never know if i'm coming or going with it, but always here for it. Nora is Queen and Carrie Coon deserves all the Emmys. I wish this show was from her perspective from the get go cause in a show about grief, she's the best surveyor. Reply

Honestly I was full expecting Nora to have her own International Assassin episode when she got to the Hotel in St. Louis. Reply

I had the same thought. I felt like they picked a very similar hotel just to fuck with us. Reply

I don't watch this show but I came in here to say that this weekend my mom asked me, "did you know Jennifer Aniston's husband is on some weird HBO show called the leftovers?" Reply

IT WAS SO GOOD OMG



the ladies at the end- the four horsemen?!?!?! Reply

Odd man out - I can't stand Nora and not in a fun "love to hate" way. Simply find her insufferable in a way that makes it difficult for me to care about her pain and story arc.



I haven't been keeping up with Mark Linn-Baker post Perfect Strangers so I was definitely not expecting him to look that way. Reply

Omg I'm glad there's someone else who feels this way. I was fine with her mostly in season 1 but by season 2 I truly could not stand her at all. And it does have something to do with Carrie coon, I don't like the way she speaks



But I was actually dreading this season cuz I was worried my annoyance with her would be too much to actually watch the show Reply

I think Nora is an insufferable selfish twat too. At the same time I understand why she is the way she is. But horrible things have happened to everyone and that's not an excuse to ignore or abandoned your loved ones in times of need (like she's done to Kevin multiple times) Reply

Shit I forgot this was on last night! Reply

I'm so happy next week has Scott Glenn! He's my fav. <3 Reply

my queen Nora and Carrie (give her her fucking emmy nom already, fucking hbo pay for it)

i was laughing so hard when those ladies killed the wrong kevin

BITCH THAT AIN'T HIM also that got me thinking - can kevin die outside of miracle?

lol@ kevin suggesting to have a baby 30 sec after nora saw him choking himself

only on the leftovers people! Reply

