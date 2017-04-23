April 23rd, 2017, 11:47 pm ljtryout The Leftovers 3x03 Promo sourceOk... i still don't understand anything but i love Nora. Tagged: television - hbo, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
Also why are all end of the world shows/films from always the perspective of white people?!! Wtf is with that?! I would actually watch it if it wasn't dominated by white characters. I don't wanna watch a show about a white "Messiah" and his wife.
Basically the premise is that one day 7 years ago 2% of the world's population disappeared. Just vanished into thin air with no scientific explanation for it. Since then the remaining 98% of people have been pretty fucked up by it. It's just a weird metaphysical character drama? Like idk how else to explain it.
i do hear the show is really good tho so maybe i'll start from the beginning...
as to your second paragraph, see above. the second season heavily focused on a black family and their response to everything going on.
This episode made me rewind and rewatch so many scenes lmao I was so confused
Edited at 2017-04-24 06:22 am (UTC)
the thing with the electronics reminds me of last season (or was it end of the first season?) where it was suggested to her she was a "magnifying glass" for whatever causes people to depart.
nora is killing me. her pain is so real and that scene with lily not remembering her was so sad. but i'm glad tom said what he did to her in the car, because it was true? like, nora had no intention of staying with kevin and building a family with him until lily was dropped on his doorstep. tom didn't give the baby to her and probably suspected christine would be back for her once she got over the shock of being manipulated by wayne.
i'm starting to think there's something to those scientists believing nora is connected to azrael (angel of death). that explanation was almost too bizarre to be entirely baseless.
I knew it was because Christine came back for the baby. There was no other reason I could think of for what happened to Lily. also it makes total sense to me Nora broke her own arm. she probably broke her own leg, too, the day after her family departed. She needs a physical release when she is feeling severe pain - like when she would hire the hookers to put on a bullet proof vest so she could shoot them.
yep i said in preview's post that lily is probably with her bio mum
at least they gave us an answer in this episode!
nora breaking her own hand does not surprise me at all, i would've never guessed that tattoo story though
this is the most i ever enjoyed relationship this messed up and dysfunctional
Next episode should have Jakée and the 227 theme for a mini reunion.
Nora remains the best character in the book and on the show.
Edited at 2017-04-24 09:41 am (UTC)
the ladies at the end- the four horsemen?!?!?!
I haven't been keeping up with Mark Linn-Baker post Perfect Strangers so I was definitely not expecting him to look that way.
But I was actually dreading this season cuz I was worried my annoyance with her would be too much to actually watch the show
i was laughing so hard when those ladies killed the wrong kevin
BITCH THAT AIN'T HIM also that got me thinking - can kevin die outside of miracle?
lol@ kevin suggesting to have a baby 30 sec after nora saw him choking himself
only on the leftovers people!